Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in Juventus' 1-1 draw against Atalanta

Juventus dropped more points in the Serie A as Andrea Pirlo's men played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Atalanta. The Old Lady had plenty of chances to win the game. However, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata were uncharacteristically wasteful.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Juventus in the 29th minute with a brilliantly taken goal. Atalanta responded brightly to Juventus taking the lead, creating a number of presentable opportunities. However the Juve defence held firm till half time.

The second half gave us more end-to-end football as both the sides went all out. In a brilliant game which ebbed and flowed, Remo Freuler equalised in stunning fashion scoring a spectacular goal to drag Atalanta right back into the game.

Juventus, however kept on pressing and were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to the spot, but he failed to beat Gollini as the Atalanta goalkeeper pulled off an amazing save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo his customary goal.

Both sides had chances to take all 3 points till the end of the game, but Szczesny and Gollini both pulled of some incredible saves to ensure that the points were shared.

This is already the 6th draw under Andrea Pirlo in the Serie A for Juventus and with 24 points in 12 games, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will need to step up if they are to win another Serie A title this season.

As expected, there were plenty of tweets about Juventus' dropped points and Cristiano Ronaldo's rare missed penalty.

Best Tweets from Juventus 1-1 Atalanta

What a way for Chiesa to open up his Serie A account for Juventus 💥 pic.twitter.com/Fudd4oQj1M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 16, 2020

🔎 | FOCUS



Pierluigi Gollini vs Juventus:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 32 touches

🧤 6 saves

📥 6 saves from inside the box

🛑 1 penalty saved

🔭 8/15 acc. long balls

🏔️ 1/1 aerial duels won

📈 8.1 SofaScore rating



The main man for Atalanta today secured his side a draw! 🌟#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/bByOpFCCol — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) December 16, 2020

Am i high! Or is this all for real. Ronaldo missed a penalty Aubameyang scored. What the hell is gojng on in 2020 😭😭😂 #Juventus #JuventusAtalanta #juvata #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/JFu8ENlqzP — FeedMeGoal (@feed_goal) December 16, 2020

Alvaro Morata missed one of the easiest chances of the season

Alvaro Morata vs Atalanta | Crazy Dribbling, Amazing Skills, Fantastic Assists & Sublime Goals | El Nuevo Pistolero! | HD | 4K#JuventusAtalanta #JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/P1NsFb0Lhj — L'INTERISTA TRADIZIONALISTA (@albo_interista) December 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty!

Cristiano Ronaldo stats vs Atalanta:



90 Minutes Played

3 Shots (1 On Target)

1 Penalty Miss ❌

23 Passes

2 Key Passes

77% Pass Accuracy

1 Big Chance Created

1 Clearance

4 Duels Won



Nowhere near his best. 👎🏼#JuveAtalanta #SerieA #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/FGJWjVqlzI — CR. (@CR_Bestever) December 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2 penalties vs Genoa to make his fans Happy.



Then Cristiano Ronaldo missed penalty in vs Atalanta to make his haters happy!



HOW CAN YOU HATE THIS MAN?🐐 pic.twitter.com/irn6WNLe2r — Enrike🇬🇪🇫🇮 (@Blanco_Enrike) December 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the penalty against Atalanta. Pierluigi Gollini saved it. — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) December 16, 2020