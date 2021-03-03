Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 3-0 Juventus victory against Spezia

Juventus returned to winning ways in Serie A with a 3-0 victory against Spezia, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri dispatched the newly-promoted side with a clinical showing in the second half and will look to build on their victory in the coming weeks.
Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the second half and marked his return to the team with a deserved goal. Juventus were rewarded for their perseverance after a goalless first half and soon doubled their lead through Federico Chiesa, who has been in stunning form since joining the club in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 20 goal mark for Juventus yet again
Late in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo made his mark on the game with yet another goal in Serie A, as he took his tally to 20 league goals for the season. Juventus are still seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan but will go into the business end of the season with more confidence after their comfortable victory at home.
Speaking after the game, Andrea Pirlo claimed that Juventus are still in the title race and also provided an update on Matthijs de Ligt and Weston McKennie.
"We will fight until the last match for the Scudetto."
"McKennie is not well but he has to play because we dont have options."
"We will evaluate the extent of De Ligt's injury tomorrow. We really need some of the injured players back."
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet in a routine Juventus victory at the Allianz Stadium.