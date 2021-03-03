Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 3-0 Juventus victory against Spezia

Juventus returned to winning ways in Serie A with a 3-0 victory against Spezia, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri dispatched the newly-promoted side with a clinical showing in the second half and will look to build on their victory in the coming weeks.

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the second half and marked his return to the team with a deserved goal. Juventus were rewarded for their perseverance after a goalless first half and soon doubled their lead through Federico Chiesa, who has been in stunning form since joining the club in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 20 goal mark for Juventus yet again

Late in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo made his mark on the game with yet another goal in Serie A, as he took his tally to 20 league goals for the season. Juventus are still seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan but will go into the business end of the season with more confidence after their comfortable victory at home.

Speaking after the game, Andrea Pirlo claimed that Juventus are still in the title race and also provided an update on Matthijs de Ligt and Weston McKennie.

"We will fight until the last match for the Scudetto."

"McKennie is not well but he has to play because we dont have options."

"We will evaluate the extent of De Ligt's injury tomorrow. We really need some of the injured players back."

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet in a routine Juventus victory at the Allianz Stadium.

2009-10: 26 ⚽

2010-11: 40 ⚽

2011-12: 46 ⚽

2012-13: 34 ⚽

2013-14: 31 ⚽

2014-15: 48 ⚽

2015-16: 35 ⚽

2016-17: 25 ⚽

2017-18: 26 ⚽

2018-19: 21 ⚽

2019-20: 31 ⚽

2020-21: 20* ⚽



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TGPPP1u3IB — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 49 goals in his last 50 Serie A games. pic.twitter.com/K1g4jbsTFK — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 2, 2021

Only one player from Europe's top-five leagues has scored 20 or more goals in each of the last 12 seasons: Cristiano Ronaldo



09-10: 2️⃣6️⃣

10-11: 4️⃣0️⃣

11-12: 4️⃣6️⃣

12-13: 3️⃣4️⃣

13-14: 3️⃣1️⃣

14-15: 4️⃣8️⃣

15-16: 3️⃣5️⃣

16-17: 2️⃣5️⃣

17-18: 2️⃣6️⃣

18-19: 2️⃣1️⃣

19-20: 3️⃣1️⃣

20-21: 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YakztsATWa — Goal (@goal) March 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first European player dead or alive to score 20+ league goals in 12 consecutive seasons.



He is definitely the most consistent footballer of all time. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 600th league appearance today.



Putting up unreal numbers 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z8g0x1Qc7A — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo going form Wayne Rooney and Karim Benzema as his strike partners to Dejan Kulusevski is the biggest downgrade in football history — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's consistency right now 💪 pic.twitter.com/6eacZcG84z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 2, 2021

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ league games for Cristiano Ronaldo



2️⃣7️⃣ Sporting CP

1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ Man Utd

2️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ Real Madrid

8️⃣5️⃣ Juventus pic.twitter.com/ZKXTTwPuv1 — Goal (@goal) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's last three goals:



Header

Right foot

Left foot



The most complete player of all time. pic.twitter.com/QJHiVg3Wcx — TDI (@TheDarklnvader) March 2, 2021

36 year old Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 44% of Juventus’ league goals this season.



most % by a player in Europe. pic.twitter.com/fIA7PHgdQI — Jay ⚡️ (@Jay_RMA) March 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is 36 years old, still on the highest level and is one of the Best Players in the World.



Now to really see how insane that is, Zidane retired at 34, Ronaldinho moved to Flamengo at 32, Kaka retired at 35, Iniesta moved to Vissel Kobe at 33.



Superhuman. 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/MNFyBkEu21 — Hass™ (@HassVFX) March 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score 20+ league goals in each of the last 12 seasons. 😅



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/L2SbJutR83 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Morata: "If you do not believe in Juventus then do not turn on the TV to watch us.. If someone else wins it, we will congratulate them at the end, but as long as there is a mathematical possibility we will die on the pitch and fight until the end." #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) March 2, 2021

Juventus 3-0 Spezia FT:



⚽ Morata

⚽ Chiesa

⚽ Ronaldo



Three second half goals give Juve all three points. pic.twitter.com/0hytNLxiQy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 2, 2021

Weston McKennie (22) gets his 20th start for Juventus across all competitions as Juventus take on Spezia in Serie A today.



He’s been an absolutely critical part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the Italian giants. pic.twitter.com/d4DrDZN6KZ — OneGoal (@OneGoalUS) March 2, 2021

Most G/A for Juve this season:

1) Ronaldo 31 (27 goals, 4 assists)

2) Morata 22 (14 goals, 8 assists)

3) Chiesa 14 (9 goals, 5 assists) — Daniel (@Dannn777) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Juventus would be midtable without Ronaldo. The state of those players around him 😭 https://t.co/adBzVBG09M — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 2, 2021

How Szczesny so seamlessly replaced Buffon at Juve is one of the things most taken for granted in Serie A of past 5 years, he’s such a great keeper — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) March 2, 2021

It is actually very painful watching Juventus play. I won't recommend that torture for anyone. A team without form. Ronaldo deserves better. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 2, 2021