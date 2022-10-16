Create

Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo underwhelms in Manchester United's drab 0-0 draw against Newcastle

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Oct 16, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Manchester United could only manage a draw against Newcastle United, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing an underwhelming performance at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 16.

The Red Devils started off the clash with their first shot of the game going to Fred, but the Brazilian's effort went rather wide following an impressive possession display.

The hosts continued to impress, linking up well in the middle and final third, but struggled to cement dominance over their opponents early on. Before long, however, it was the Magpies who picked up the first big chance in the game.

Callum Wilson gave Manchester United their first major threat, falling in the box after a challenge from Raphael Varane, but the referee let the game continue.

Newcastle United continued to seek out chances, but the clinical edge was missing in the visitors' attack. Another big chance came for the Magpies, as a Kieran Trippier cross saw Joelinton send two consecutive headers toward the crossbar and the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to put the game back in United's favor, dashing behind the defense to threaten Nick Pope, but the 37-year-old was often found in an offside position. Antony also got an opportunity to test Pope with a remarkable effort, which the goalkeeper saved to keep the Red Devils locked out.

Eventually, the second half ended with both sides unable to dominate the other or do enough to mark the scoresheet with an opening goal. Newcastle had the likelier opportunities, having hit the post twice, but it was not enough. For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's constant offside positions did little to help the Red Devils secure any serious chances.

An improved second half from Manchester United sees Cristiano Ronaldo's goal disallowed

While the Magpies may have been the better side before the break, the Red Devils certainly returned to the pitch with zeal and intensity in the second half. However, this also culminated in a number of infractions for the hosts, as Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes all getting booked before the 70th minute.

A massive chance came for Manchester United after Ronaldo scored an impressive goal following a brilliantly placed pass from Antony. However, once again, the forward was not caught napping in the offside position, which cost him the opportunity to change the game.

He did have another chance just minutes later, but Kieran Trippier prevented the Portuguese superstar from latching onto the ball.

A penalty call came after Jadon Sancho drove into the area and was brought down. A VAR check was done and a penalty was not given for the incident.

Manchester United continued to fight for their goal, but to no avail, and eventually, Ronaldo was replaced by Marcus Rashford. The 37-year-old did not look pleased about the decision, but his inability to stay onside might have been a factor in Erik ten Hag's decision.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's x Newcastle:

Ronaldo off but Bruno and Fred are still on, absolutely ridiculous.😭
@Bruceball007 @NUFC Explain to me how it isn’t a pen ? https://t.co/tJXg1kcTni
@ManUtd Why do some Manchester players ignore passing the ball to Cristiano when Cristiano has space
Can Man UTD just win a game without increasing my blood pressure.
Newcastle Defense waiting for Manchester United strikers to Approach 😂Man U #MuFC https://t.co/KGrHhhsPjx
Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off against Newcastle: https://t.co/7pyIICKNwe
Bruno and Rashford front 2 is hilarious 😂😂😂
Ronaldo wake up feeling dangerous against Newcastle : 0 Goals 🥶🥶0 Assists 😈😈0 Key passes 😱😱0 Chances created 🤡🤡0 Big Chances created ☠️☠️0 Successful dribbles 💦💦0 Shots on target 🚀🚀1 Duels won 🥵🥵2 Offsides ❌❌69 Dives 🐬🐬Self-made GOAT is back 🔥 https://t.co/KiZCLrE5oY
Leaving at 0-0 in the 85th minute how embarrassing #MUNNEW https://t.co/78jYHQcUjH
Manchester United you ruined my weekend https://t.co/v87Tvfzfb1
Man United fans starting to head for the exits. Four minutes of normal time left, and its still 0-0. #nufc
Rashford on for Ronaldo. Ronaldo shakes his head. Probably can't believe he's being taken off before Fred
📸 - Remarkable scenes after Ronaldo claimed that the free kick that Newcastle got was already taken, as he takes off the ball from Pope and scores. Ronaldo receives a yellow card. https://t.co/HZAttmCsmN
The constant obsession with forcing the ball to Ronaldo up front is absolutely killing Uniteds attack.
@CartiezC Messi has more goals from outside the box this szn than Ronaldo has G/A this season 😭
Let's be honest...Ronaldo is finished...Washed up old wannabe..
They create 0 chances for Ronaldo and the Baldie subs him off, can’t blame Ronaldo for being furious.
How has he taken Ronaldo off? 0 passes played to him and 0 chances for him.It's ridiculous.
Ronaldo manages a single shot attempt in 70 minutes and laughs at his manager as he's subbed off
Two Newcastle players run into each other. Ref stops the game and gives them a free kick. You couldn't make this shit up
Ref behaving like he's wronged Newcastle before and is trying to make up for it.
I know he's made a great start with 3 goals but at the moment, Antony appears such a limited player at £90m. Hardly ever beats his man, crosses are largely speculative, always looking to come inside on the ball & is easily isolated. I hope I am wrong but I have my fears.
Bruno, Fred, Antony, and Sancho provided literally zero good service to the striker, but let's blame it on Ronaldo... https://t.co/G2ZQTTxtuC
antony is always trying to find ronaldo even from difficult angles. he wants to do that celebration again so much🤣
Antony is better than Raphinha
That central trio of Fred, Bruno & Ronaldo might be one of the worst I've seen. I couldn't tell you a single positive thing to come out of the middle of the field today.
Ronaldo offf stream off
Ronaldo is out for Rashford, advantaged Manchester United. 😭😭
Cristiano Ronaldo substituted when United need a goal. Wow.

