Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo underwhelms in Manchester United's drab 0-0 draw against Newcastle

Manchester United could only manage a draw against Newcastle United, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing an underwhelming performance at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 16.

The Red Devils started off the clash with their first shot of the game going to Fred, but the Brazilian's effort went rather wide following an impressive possession display.

The hosts continued to impress, linking up well in the middle and final third, but struggled to cement dominance over their opponents early on. Before long, however, it was the Magpies who picked up the first big chance in the game.

Callum Wilson gave Manchester United their first major threat, falling in the box after a challenge from Raphael Varane, but the referee let the game continue.

Newcastle United continued to seek out chances, but the clinical edge was missing in the visitors' attack. Another big chance came for the Magpies, as a Kieran Trippier cross saw Joelinton send two consecutive headers toward the crossbar and the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to put the game back in United's favor, dashing behind the defense to threaten Nick Pope, but the 37-year-old was often found in an offside position. Antony also got an opportunity to test Pope with a remarkable effort, which the goalkeeper saved to keep the Red Devils locked out.

Eventually, the second half ended with both sides unable to dominate the other or do enough to mark the scoresheet with an opening goal. Newcastle had the likelier opportunities, having hit the post twice, but it was not enough. For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's constant offside positions did little to help the Red Devils secure any serious chances.

An improved second half from Manchester United sees Cristiano Ronaldo's goal disallowed

While the Magpies may have been the better side before the break, the Red Devils certainly returned to the pitch with zeal and intensity in the second half. However, this also culminated in a number of infractions for the hosts, as Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes all getting booked before the 70th minute.

A massive chance came for Manchester United after Ronaldo scored an impressive goal following a brilliantly placed pass from Antony. However, once again, the forward was not caught napping in the offside position, which cost him the opportunity to change the game.

He did have another chance just minutes later, but Kieran Trippier prevented the Portuguese superstar from latching onto the ball.

A penalty call came after Jadon Sancho drove into the area and was brought down. A VAR check was done and a penalty was not given for the incident.

Manchester United continued to fight for their goal, but to no avail, and eventually, Ronaldo was replaced by Marcus Rashford. The 37-year-old did not look pleased about the decision, but his inability to stay onside might have been a factor in Erik ten Hag's decision.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's x Newcastle:

