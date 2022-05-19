Twitter erupts as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties in the finals of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. Oliver Glasner's side won 5-4 on penalties as Aaron Ramsey missed his spot-kick.
Frankfurt opted to go with Rafael Santos Borre, Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom in attack. Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow and Ansgar Knauff in midfield, with Almamy Toure, Tuta and Evan N'Dicka in defense.
Joe Aribo lead the line for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, with Scott wright and Ryan Kent on the flanks. Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram started in the middle of the park, with Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier in defense.
Both sides had ample chances to score in the first-half but could not find the back of the net as the half ended 0-0.
The second half started in the same vein, with both sides coming close to breaking the deadlock. Joe Aribo finally opened the scoring for Rangers in the 57th minute after taking advantage of a mistake by Tuta at the back. The defender's slip lead to the Nigerian racing towards goal and slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner.
This did not deter Frankfurt, as they continued to pile on the pressure. The pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute when Borre got between the two Rangers centre-backs and latched on to Kostic's cross to poke the ball home. This was the striker's fourth goal of the competition.
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties
The two sides continued to go at each other in search of the winner, but the second half ended 1-1 with extra-time needed to decide a winner. However, neither side could find the back of the net, despite creating big chances to do so. The game went to a penalty shootout which Eintracht Frankfurt ended up winning 5-4 as Aaron Ramsey saw his penalty saved.
This was Frankfurt's second Europa League title in the club's history.