Twitter erupts as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties in the finals of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. Oliver Glasner's side won 5-4 on penalties as Aaron Ramsey missed his spot-kick.

Frankfurt opted to go with Rafael Santos Borre, Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom in attack. Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow and Ansgar Knauff in midfield, with Almamy Toure, Tuta and Evan N'Dicka in defense.

Joe Aribo lead the line for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, with Scott wright and Ryan Kent on the flanks. Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram started in the middle of the park, with Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier in defense.

Both sides had ample chances to score in the first-half but could not find the back of the net as the half ended 0-0.

The second half started in the same vein, with both sides coming close to breaking the deadlock. Joe Aribo finally opened the scoring for Rangers in the 57th minute after taking advantage of a mistake by Tuta at the back. The defender's slip lead to the Nigerian racing towards goal and slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner.

This did not deter Frankfurt, as they continued to pile on the pressure. The pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute when Borre got between the two Rangers centre-backs and latched on to Kostic's cross to poke the ball home. This was the striker's fourth goal of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties

The two sides continued to go at each other in search of the winner, but the second half ended 1-1 with extra-time needed to decide a winner. However, neither side could find the back of the net, despite creating big chances to do so. The game went to a penalty shootout which Eintracht Frankfurt ended up winning 5-4 as Aaron Ramsey saw his penalty saved.

This was Frankfurt's second Europa League title in the club's history. With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Eintracht Frankfurt's win against Rangers in the final of the Europa League:

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



The viewing party at Deutsche Bank Park goes wild as @Eintracht_ENG win the ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤩The viewing party at Deutsche Bank Park goes wild as @Eintracht_ENG win the #UEL ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤩The viewing party at Deutsche Bank Park goes wild as @Eintracht_ENG win the #UEL! 🎉 https://t.co/0vu3US1AH3

#UELfinal @EuropaLeague



@eintracht_eng | #UELfinal Frankfurt European champions for the first time since 1980 Frankfurt European champions for the first time since 1980 🏆@eintracht_eng | #UELfinal https://t.co/gA75vWMAc4

Sid Lowe @sidlowe Eintracht give Rangers a guard of honour Eintracht give Rangers a guard of honour https://t.co/P6PIpiZFR4

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 Gutted for Rangers. They gave it absolutely everything and came so close. Some losses are not failures. Gutted for Rangers. They gave it absolutely everything and came so close. Some losses are not failures.

VERSUS @vsrsus Calvin Bassey didn’t pick up the trophy tonight but still came out shining. We often marvel at attacking exploits but we need to recognise this masterclass. 8 recoveries. 4 clearances. 4 duels won. 3 interceptions. His spirit sums up the amazing cup run Rangers had this season. Calvin Bassey didn’t pick up the trophy tonight but still came out shining. We often marvel at attacking exploits but we need to recognise this masterclass. 8 recoveries. 4 clearances. 4 duels won. 3 interceptions. His spirit sums up the amazing cup run Rangers had this season. https://t.co/22SWFpUhQw

Ewan Murray @mrewanmurray Rangers’ Europa League run has been fantastic. They could have won that final as easily as they lost it. Immense praise and credit due. Rangers’ Europa League run has been fantastic. They could have won that final as easily as they lost it. Immense praise and credit due.

Archie Rhind-Tutt @archiert1 Oliver Glasner on the Bundesliga: “We often talk about how competitive the Bundesliga is. I think we showed it tonight. Oliver Glasner on the Bundesliga: “We often talk about how competitive the Bundesliga is. I think we showed it tonight. https://t.co/1HqzfKhZvz

Archie Rhind-Tutt @archiert1 Kevin Trapp just mentioned the Super Cup. Because, as if tonight alone wasn’t enough, Eintracht Frankfurt will play Liverpool or Real Madrid in August. Oh and then they get to play in the Champions League next season too. Kevin Trapp just mentioned the Super Cup. Because, as if tonight alone wasn’t enough, Eintracht Frankfurt will play Liverpool or Real Madrid in August. Oh and then they get to play in the Champions League next season too. https://t.co/3adGyCdyCB

Troll Football @TrollFootball Aaron Ramsey who was brought on in the 119th min just for the penalties, missed his penalty. Aaron Ramsey who was brought on in the 119th min just for the penalties, missed his penalty.

Dominik Diamond @DominikDiamond Congratulations to Aaron Ramsey for lifting the Cinch Banter trophy 2021/22 Congratulations to Aaron Ramsey for lifting the Cinch Banter trophy 2021/22

Complaxes @Complaxes Frankfurt did more for Germanys reputation in Europe this season than Dortmund has done in the past 10 years. Thank you, Eintracht. Frankfurt did more for Germanys reputation in Europe this season than Dortmund has done in the past 10 years. Thank you, Eintracht.

𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 @fiago7 🦅 Eintracht. Fucking. Frankfurt. A mid-table club from Germany. With world class fans. No one would have believed they would EVER win a European trophy again. 1980. 2022. Bow down to the kings of Europe Eintracht. Fucking. Frankfurt. A mid-table club from Germany. With world class fans. No one would have believed they would EVER win a European trophy again. 1980. 2022. Bow down to the kings of Europe 👑🦅

Aidan @AidanCeitic Celebrations in merchant city

Taunting our players on a flight

Getting kicked off flights

Taxi drivers playing “You’ll never walk alone”

Getting battered off Frankfurt fans

Aaron Ramsey undercover agent

Bear on bear action

Hun tears everywhere



What a couple of days it’s been Celebrations in merchant cityTaunting our players on a flight Getting kicked off flightsTaxi drivers playing “You’ll never walk alone” Getting battered off Frankfurt fansAaron Ramsey undercover agentBear on bear action Hun tears everywhere What a couple of days it’s been

John Hughes @yogijunior3

Fair play to the striker that scored and blessed himself, a breach of the peace in Scotland.

Fair play to Aaron Ramsey, who will forever be a Celtic legend Fair play to the Frankfurt supporters. Fabulous intensity and persistence. Hardly heard the Huns all night.Fair play to the striker that scored and blessed himself, a breach of the peace in Scotland.Fair play to Aaron Ramsey, who will forever be a Celtic legend Fair play to the Frankfurt supporters. Fabulous intensity and persistence. Hardly heard the Huns all night. Fair play to the striker that scored and blessed himself, a breach of the peace in Scotland.Fair play to Aaron Ramsey, who will forever be a Celtic legend😂😂💚🍀 https://t.co/mcnMHtxeF6

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13/13 - Eintracht Frankfurt scored in all 13 of their UEFA Europa League games this season. Since the rebrand of the competition in 2009, they’re just the second side to score in every single game from the group stages to the final after Chelsea in 2018-19. Euphoria. #UELfinal 13/13 - Eintracht Frankfurt scored in all 13 of their UEFA Europa League games this season. Since the rebrand of the competition in 2009, they’re just the second side to score in every single game from the group stages to the final after Chelsea in 2018-19. Euphoria. #UELfinal https://t.co/G0qIrjsCSl

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 After carrying German football for the last 10 years another German Club that isnt named Bayern finally stepped up. Congratulations to Frankfurt for winning the Europa League. Absolutely deserved After carrying German football for the last 10 years another German Club that isnt named Bayern finally stepped up. Congratulations to Frankfurt for winning the Europa League. Absolutely deserved

