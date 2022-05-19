×
Twitter erupts as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League

Frankfurt lifted the Europa League title
Adit Jaganathan
Adit Jaganathan
Modified May 19, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties in the finals of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday. Oliver Glasner's side won 5-4 on penalties as Aaron Ramsey missed his spot-kick.

Frankfurt opted to go with Rafael Santos Borre, Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom in attack. Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow and Ansgar Knauff in midfield, with Almamy Toure, Tuta and Evan N'Dicka in defense.

Joe Aribo lead the line for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, with Scott wright and Ryan Kent on the flanks. Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram started in the middle of the park, with Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier in defense.

Both sides had ample chances to score in the first-half but could not find the back of the net as the half ended 0-0.

The second half started in the same vein, with both sides coming close to breaking the deadlock. Joe Aribo finally opened the scoring for Rangers in the 57th minute after taking advantage of a mistake by Tuta at the back. The defender's slip lead to the Nigerian racing towards goal and slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner.

This did not deter Frankfurt, as they continued to pile on the pressure. The pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute when Borre got between the two Rangers centre-backs and latched on to Kostic's cross to poke the ball home. This was the striker's fourth goal of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties

The two sides continued to go at each other in search of the winner, but the second half ended 1-1 with extra-time needed to decide a winner. However, neither side could find the back of the net, despite creating big chances to do so. The game went to a penalty shootout which Eintracht Frankfurt ended up winning 5-4 as Aaron Ramsey saw his penalty saved.

This was Frankfurt's second Europa League title in the club's history. With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Eintracht Frankfurt's win against Rangers in the final of the Europa League:

WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! https://t.co/msajODLYFu
Congratulations Frankfurt, 2021/22 Europa League champions! 👏🏆#UELfinal https://t.co/ZiZUfkRUs3
ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤩The viewing party at Deutsche Bank Park goes wild as @Eintracht_ENG win the #UEL! 🎉 https://t.co/0vu3US1AH3
Frankfurt European champions for the first time since 1980 🏆@eintracht_eng | #UELfinal https://t.co/gA75vWMAc4
Eintracht give Rangers a guard of honour https://t.co/P6PIpiZFR4
Gutted for Rangers. They gave it absolutely everything and came so close. Some losses are not failures.
That’s brilliant by the @DFL_Official! Can’t add anything else to this, congrats @eintracht_us and goodnight! https://t.co/nAZGJt4H6K
Calvin Bassey didn’t pick up the trophy tonight but still came out shining. We often marvel at attacking exploits but we need to recognise this masterclass. 8 recoveries. 4 clearances. 4 duels won. 3 interceptions. His spirit sums up the amazing cup run Rangers had this season. https://t.co/22SWFpUhQw
Rangers’ Europa League run has been fantastic. They could have won that final as easily as they lost it. Immense praise and credit due.
On the trophy, Kevin Trapp’s name might as well be engraved next to Eintracht Frankfurt. Heroic performance after heroic performance this season. And then **that** save in extra time? And the penalty? There has to be a statue coming at some point. twitter.com/eintracht_eng/…
Oliver Glasner on the Bundesliga: “We often talk about how competitive the Bundesliga is. I think we showed it tonight. https://t.co/1HqzfKhZvz
Kevin Trapp just mentioned the Super Cup. Because, as if tonight alone wasn’t enough, Eintracht Frankfurt will play Liverpool or Real Madrid in August. Oh and then they get to play in the Champions League next season too. https://t.co/3adGyCdyCB
Aaron Ramsey who was brought on in the 119th min just for the penalties, missed his penalty.
Congratulations to Aaron Ramsey for lifting the Cinch Banter trophy 2021/22
Frankfurt did more for Germanys reputation in Europe this season than Dortmund has done in the past 10 years. Thank you, Eintracht.
Eintracht. Fucking. Frankfurt. A mid-table club from Germany. With world class fans. No one would have believed they would EVER win a European trophy again. 1980. 2022. Bow down to the kings of Europe 👑🦅
Celebrations in merchant cityTaunting our players on a flight Getting kicked off flightsTaxi drivers playing “You’ll never walk alone” Getting battered off Frankfurt fansAaron Ramsey undercover agentBear on bear action Hun tears everywhere What a couple of days it’s been
Fair play to the Frankfurt supporters. Fabulous intensity and persistence. Hardly heard the Huns all night. Fair play to the striker that scored and blessed himself, a breach of the peace in Scotland.Fair play to Aaron Ramsey, who will forever be a Celtic legend😂😂💚🍀 https://t.co/mcnMHtxeF6
13/13 - Eintracht Frankfurt scored in all 13 of their UEFA Europa League games this season. Since the rebrand of the competition in 2009, they’re just the second side to score in every single game from the group stages to the final after Chelsea in 2018-19. Euphoria. #UELfinal https://t.co/G0qIrjsCSl
After carrying German football for the last 10 years another German Club that isnt named Bayern finally stepped up. Congratulations to Frankfurt for winning the Europa League. Absolutely deserved

