Twitter erupts as Erling Haaland hat-trick powers Manchester City to massive 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City and Erling Haaland have beaten Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on August 31. It is the second biggest win of the Premier League season since Liverpool slammed nine past Bournemouth.
It was a scintillating affair for the Cityzens, especially with the Norwegian scoring his second hat-trick of the season in his fifth-ever Premier League game.
The former Borussia Dortmund forward started off his goalscoring streak with a close-range chance in the 12th minute. A beautiful cross from Phil Foden caught Haaland in the six-yard box. The towering striker didn't need more than a touch to power it past Dean Henderson.
The second goal also came from the Norwegian, with just 23 minutes on the clock. A poor kick from Henderson gave the ball back to the Cityzens in the final third, and a whiz of passes saw Foden drive into the box with the ball.
The defenders surrounded the young Englishman, but the resulting tackle pushed the ball into Haaland's path, and the Norwegian wasted no time in scoring.
Nottingham Forest struggled to hold back Manchester City. They couldn't do much as the towering Norwegian forward ended up with a hat-trick in the 38th minute.
A remarkable cross from Joao Cancelo met Foden in the area, who headed it to the far post for John Stones. The centre-half headed the ball into the six-yard box for Haaland to rise above the Forest defense and power it in point-blank range.
Erling Haaland was substituted but Manchester City continued to demolish Forest
Another goal was added to the scoreline just five minutes after the half-time break, with Joao Cancelo's forward runs eventually rewarded. The left-back was left unmarked on the edge of the area, and when a pass from Bernardo Silva came to him. Cancelo whipped it fiercely past Henderson and into the top corner.
Julian Alvarez was next to score, with the new signing powering a brilliant Riyad Mahrez through-ball past Dean Henderson to make it five.
The forward was on hand to add yet another goal to his tally late in the game. An unexpecting Forest defense were caught sleeping as Manchester City broke on the counter attack. The move ended with Alvarez unleashing another powerful shot to make it six.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Cityzens' 6-0 win:
Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Arsenal. They will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 3.
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here