Twitter erupts as Erling Haaland hat-trick powers Manchester City to massive 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City and Erling Haaland have beaten Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on August 31. It is the second biggest win of the Premier League season since Liverpool slammed nine past Bournemouth.

It was a scintillating affair for the Cityzens, especially with the Norwegian scoring his second hat-trick of the season in his fifth-ever Premier League game.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward started off his goalscoring streak with a close-range chance in the 12th minute. A beautiful cross from Phil Foden caught Haaland in the six-yard box. The towering striker didn't need more than a touch to power it past Dean Henderson.

The second goal also came from the Norwegian, with just 23 minutes on the clock. A poor kick from Henderson gave the ball back to the Cityzens in the final third, and a whiz of passes saw Foden drive into the box with the ball.

The defenders surrounded the young Englishman, but the resulting tackle pushed the ball into Haaland's path, and the Norwegian wasted no time in scoring.

Nottingham Forest struggled to hold back Manchester City. They couldn't do much as the towering Norwegian forward ended up with a hat-trick in the 38th minute.

A remarkable cross from Joao Cancelo met Foden in the area, who headed it to the far post for John Stones. The centre-half headed the ball into the six-yard box for Haaland to rise above the Forest defense and power it in point-blank range.

Erling Haaland was substituted but Manchester City continued to demolish Forest

Another goal was added to the scoreline just five minutes after the half-time break, with Joao Cancelo's forward runs eventually rewarded. The left-back was left unmarked on the edge of the area, and when a pass from Bernardo Silva came to him. Cancelo whipped it fiercely past Henderson and into the top corner.

Julian Alvarez was next to score, with the new signing powering a brilliant Riyad Mahrez through-ball past Dean Henderson to make it five.

The forward was on hand to add yet another goal to his tally late in the game. An unexpecting Forest defense were caught sleeping as Manchester City broke on the counter attack. The move ended with Alvarez unleashing another powerful shot to make it six.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Cityzens' 6-0 win:

Apache @_ataas_ Ole went to Haaland’s gaff in Jan 2020 and came back with Odion Ighalo Ole went to Haaland’s gaff in Jan 2020 and came back with Odion Ighalo

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Just gonna pretend I don’t know who Man City are and who Erling Haaland is. Life will be much easier that way. Just gonna pretend I don’t know who Man City are and who Erling Haaland is. Life will be much easier that way.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Haaland is 2 away from equalling our highest scorer in the league from last season whilst already surpassing our highest scorer from 20/21.



It’s August. Haaland is 2 away from equalling our highest scorer in the league from last season whilst already surpassing our highest scorer from 20/21.It’s August. https://t.co/VaCU3mPtOB

Dexter @Dexterthepigeon I really gotta work a 9 to 5, meanwhile @ErlingHaaland has 9 in 5 I really gotta work a 9 to 5, meanwhile @ErlingHaaland has 9 in 5😭

BAKALHO @THEGODMANCHRIST @premierleague HAALAND IS MAKING THE SO CALLED BEST LEAGUE LOOK LIKE COLTS FOOTBALL. AT THIS RATE, HE WILL OBLITRATE EVERY RECORD . NOW WHO WILL TALK OF FARMERS LEAGUE? @premierleague HAALAND IS MAKING THE SO CALLED BEST LEAGUE LOOK LIKE COLTS FOOTBALL. AT THIS RATE, HE WILL OBLITRATE EVERY RECORD . NOW WHO WILL TALK OF FARMERS LEAGUE?

P⁷🔰 @MufccxiPrxince If there's any team In the world who can stop Man City, It's us. If there's any team In the world who can stop Man City, It's us. https://t.co/v0qPWdyMWy

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



They are both popping the nets. Haaland is doing the same thing in the Premier League what Mane is doing in the Bundesliga.They are both popping the nets. #GreatestFootballSeason Haaland is doing the same thing in the Premier League what Mane is doing in the Bundesliga. They are both popping the nets. #GreatestFootballSeason

Judisky @JudeAdeh Nunez leaving the Haaland argument like Nunez leaving the Haaland argument like https://t.co/T5BHwyC7Tj

Mnr9ine @MnrWillie Happy to pep eliminate grealish in the squad Happy to pep eliminate grealish in the squad https://t.co/8861rSC9K6

gündogoal_the whippy 🍦🍦 @SG_Lockey I don't think we have thanked Ferran Torres enough for funding Haaland. I don't think we have thanked Ferran Torres enough for funding Haaland. https://t.co/EO7GQBo1iZ

B/R Football @brfootball Fewest games to two Premier League hat tricks:



1—Erling Haaland (5)

2—Demba Ba (21)



Most goals after five games in Premier League history

More goals than 15 Premier League teams



Erling Haaland is taking the Premier League by storm 🌩️ Fewest games to two Premier League hat tricks:1—Erling Haaland (5)2—Demba Ba (21)Most goals after five games in Premier League historyMore goals than 15 Premier League teamsErling Haaland is taking the Premier League by storm 🌩️ ▪️ Fewest games to two Premier League hat tricks: 1—Erling Haaland (5) 2—Demba Ba (21) ▪️ Most goals after five games in Premier League history ▪️ More goals than 15 Premier League teams Erling Haaland is taking the Premier League by storm 🌩️ https://t.co/npWTrCNJYB

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland is UNREAL 🪄 Erling Haaland is UNREAL 🪄 https://t.co/5GGUPiXuSt

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland has more goals than 𝟏𝟓 Premier League teams 🤫 Erling Haaland has more goals than 𝟏𝟓 Premier League teams 🤫 https://t.co/hw2kTDupjs

Yagz ♻️ @Seunsmind Haaland didn't touch the ball outside the box till after he scored the first goal..



He's a beast mehn Haaland didn't touch the ball outside the box till after he scored the first goal.. He's a beast mehn

Deji A @MrJollofRice95 @williamobijiaku I said I take back what I said about Haaland @williamobijiaku I said I take back what I said about Haaland 😭😭😭

Koothrappali @Sir_Godfrey @alfavina @Arsenal Eish that Haaland might just be our main problem 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @alfavina @Arsenal Eish that Haaland might just be our main problem 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Arsenal. They will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 3.

