Create

Twitter erupts as ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi hands Nottingham Forest famous win over Reds

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Oct 22, 2022 07:15 PM IST
The Reds drop points in the league yet again
The Reds drop points in the league yet again

Liverpool's mysterious season continued following a 1-0 defeat to bottom-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (October 22).

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, which was enough to give The Tricky Trees all three points at the City ground.

After consecutive wins over Manchester City and West Ham United, the Reds looked flat on the afternoon once again.

Despite dominating possession and mustering more shots on target, Jurgen Klopp's side couldn't find a way past their resilient hosts.

Defeat. https://t.co/9ihPiJsyet

Virgil van Dijk was unable to convert two chances at the end. He fired a cross across the face of the goal before seeing a header saved by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mohamed Salah also made a headed attempt deep into stoppage time but it was also saved by Henderson. Liverpool upped the ante after Awoniyi's goal but Steve Cooper's side weathered the storm to secure a famous win.

The Twitterati had a field day once more, with many slamming Liverpool for a disappointing performance. Many also poked fun at their misery as they succumbed to a third league defeat in 11 games.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Taiwo Awoniyi is the second player with YNWA in his surname to score a PL goal vs Liverpool after Victor Wanyama
Taiwo Awoniyi has now scored more goals against Liverpool (1) than he made senior appearances for them.They can't handle him. 😤 https://t.co/DGqlqEuecn
Complete sense of inevitability that this game would finish 1-0 Forest as soon as they scored in the 55th min. Liverpool haven’t looked remotely capable of getting back into it.
It's so frustrating that this is a game that's screaming out for those in Liverpool's hospital ward.Miss Darwin's pace and physicality, Diaz's one versus one ability, Jota's movement and Thiago/Keita's penetration with passing and dribbling.So flat and one paced without them
Quite sick of Liverpool taking until the absolute last minute to finally wake up. So sluggish all game and made it far too easy for Forest for far too long. Deserved absolutely nothing and undoes all the positivity from the last week.
FT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool5.9% was all Forest needed. 👏 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…
Liverpool vs Man City Liverpool vs Nottingham https://t.co/dpTp4Os97c
Liverpool mood after winning three straight games then losing to Nottingham Forest 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ZpOssvmbuB
Forest scrapped, turned ball over, were a pain in the arse all afternoon. Challenge now is to do that every single week as a minimum.Liverpool were pedestrian, outfought (second balls particularly) lacked creativity in final third.Safe travels home to everyone at the CG 🙌🏽
We need a goal and we bring on Chamberlain 😐 https://t.co/XgSAfRG36t
Liverpool have never won a Premier League game at The City Ground:🏟️ 6 games❌ 3 losses🤝 3 draws Lost in The Forest. 🌳 https://t.co/Egskjr4XRP
It’s time#kloppout
@LFC We can't beat Forest? Wow
3 - Liverpool have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23, one more than they’d lost in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (2 of 38). Regression. https://t.co/H8p5X2U7UR
Jurgen Klopp getting ready for his post-match press conference https://t.co/X4FE2i82VH
“Nobody can compete with Nottingham Forest. They made the most summer signings in the world. We can’t act like them at Liverpool. It is not possible.” https://t.co/GYaGHedOo7
Dean Henderson is in amongst the supporters! 😂Look at the scenes from the City Ground. Incredible. https://t.co/OHXilYodXk
That’s a spectacular result for @NFFC. Liverpool’s slight lack of depth in their squad proving problematical at present.
Liverpool away from home in the PL this season...P 5 W 0D 2L 32pts out of a possible 15
7️⃣ saves from Nottingham Forest's No.1️⃣They're off the bottom of the table!#BBCFootball #NOTLIV https://t.co/PBdzNAwerl
Mohamed Salah has scored against 26 out of the 28 teams he's faced in the Premier League:◎ Swansea City◉ Nottingham ForestNo way past Hendo today. https://t.co/gRCpwosg72
Liverpool across all club competitions:◎ 2021/22: 63 games, 4 defeats◉ 2022/23: 16 games, 4 defeatsStraight back down to earth. 🙃
Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool for the first time since 1996. https://t.co/XtS33pu6UN
This comes as a surprise to everyone but Liverpool fans
Man Utd's Dean Henderson with this huge save in stoppage time to ensure Liverpool LOSE to Nottingham 😀Beautiful stuff.https://t.co/8215tsxVCF

Liverpool back down to earth after big wins

Despite a struggling start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool managed to beat Manchester City and West Ham in succession by an identical scoreline of 1-0.

Just when it seemed like the side was getting back in form, the Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, cutting their joys short.

It was also the first time in Premier League history that the Anfield outfit lost to a newly promoted side in the top-flight, adding insult to their injury.

Much like they have this season, Klopp's side once again took time to get going. However, it was too little too late as Forest held out their late revival to secure a win.

With just four wins now from their opening 11 games, they are in seventh place with 16 points as their title ambitions already appear to be over. They are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...