Twitter erupts as ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi hands Nottingham Forest famous win over Reds

Liverpool's mysterious season continued following a 1-0 defeat to bottom-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (October 22).

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, which was enough to give The Tricky Trees all three points at the City ground.

After consecutive wins over Manchester City and West Ham United, the Reds looked flat on the afternoon once again.

Despite dominating possession and mustering more shots on target, Jurgen Klopp's side couldn't find a way past their resilient hosts.

Virgil van Dijk was unable to convert two chances at the end. He fired a cross across the face of the goal before seeing a header saved by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mohamed Salah also made a headed attempt deep into stoppage time but it was also saved by Henderson. Liverpool upped the ante after Awoniyi's goal but Steve Cooper's side weathered the storm to secure a famous win.

The Twitterati had a field day once more, with many slamming Liverpool for a disappointing performance. Many also poked fun at their misery as they succumbed to a third league defeat in 11 games.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Taiwo Awoniyi is the second player with YNWA in his surname to score a PL goal vs Liverpool after Victor Wanyama Taiwo Awoniyi is the second player with YNWA in his surname to score a PL goal vs Liverpool after Victor Wanyama

Squawka @Squawka



They can't handle him. Taiwo Awoniyi has now scored more goals against Liverpool (1) than he made senior appearances for them.They can't handle him. Taiwo Awoniyi has now scored more goals against Liverpool (1) than he made senior appearances for them.They can't handle him. 😤 https://t.co/DGqlqEuecn

Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie Complete sense of inevitability that this game would finish 1-0 Forest as soon as they scored in the 55th min. Liverpool haven’t looked remotely capable of getting back into it. Complete sense of inevitability that this game would finish 1-0 Forest as soon as they scored in the 55th min. Liverpool haven’t looked remotely capable of getting back into it.

John O'Sullivan @NotoriousJOS It's so frustrating that this is a game that's screaming out for those in Liverpool's hospital ward.



Miss Darwin's pace and physicality, Diaz's one versus one ability, Jota's movement and Thiago/Keita's penetration with passing and dribbling.



So flat and one paced without them It's so frustrating that this is a game that's screaming out for those in Liverpool's hospital ward.Miss Darwin's pace and physicality, Diaz's one versus one ability, Jota's movement and Thiago/Keita's penetration with passing and dribbling.So flat and one paced without them

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Quite sick of Liverpool taking until the absolute last minute to finally wake up. So sluggish all game and made it far too easy for Forest for far too long. Deserved absolutely nothing and undoes all the positivity from the last week. Quite sick of Liverpool taking until the absolute last minute to finally wake up. So sluggish all game and made it far too easy for Forest for far too long. Deserved absolutely nothing and undoes all the positivity from the last week.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



5.9% was all Forest needed. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Squawka News @SquawkaNews



#NFOLIV According to the Opta Live Win Probability, Nottingham Forest have a 5.9% chance of beating Liverpool today. According to the Opta Live Win Probability, Nottingham Forest have a 5.9% chance of beating Liverpool today. 😳#NFOLIV FT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool5.9% was all Forest needed. FT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool5.9% was all Forest needed. 👏 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

Troll Football @TrollFootball Liverpool vs Man City Liverpool vs Nottingham Liverpool vs Man City Liverpool vs Nottingham https://t.co/dpTp4Os97c

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool mood after winning three straight games then losing to Nottingham Forest 🤦‍♂️ Liverpool mood after winning three straight games then losing to Nottingham Forest 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ZpOssvmbuB

Stan Collymore @StanCollymore



Liverpool were pedestrian, outfought (second balls particularly) lacked creativity in final third.



Safe travels home to everyone at the CG 🏽 Forest scrapped, turned ball over, were a pain in the arse all afternoon. Challenge now is to do that every single week as a minimum.Liverpool were pedestrian, outfought (second balls particularly) lacked creativity in final third.Safe travels home to everyone at the CG Forest scrapped, turned ball over, were a pain in the arse all afternoon. Challenge now is to do that every single week as a minimum.Liverpool were pedestrian, outfought (second balls particularly) lacked creativity in final third.Safe travels home to everyone at the CG 🙌🏽

Zack @Zackoaten1 We need a goal and we bring on Chamberlain We need a goal and we bring on Chamberlain 😐 https://t.co/XgSAfRG36t

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏟️ 6 games

3 losses

🤝 3 draws



Lost in The Forest. Liverpool have never won a Premier League game at The City Ground:🏟️ 6 games3 losses🤝 3 drawsLost in The Forest. Liverpool have never won a Premier League game at The City Ground:🏟️ 6 games❌ 3 losses🤝 3 draws Lost in The Forest. 🌳 https://t.co/Egskjr4XRP

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Liverpool have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23, one more than they’d lost in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (2 of 38). Regression. 3 - Liverpool have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23, one more than they’d lost in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (2 of 38). Regression. https://t.co/H8p5X2U7UR

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Jurgen Klopp getting ready for his post-match press conference Jurgen Klopp getting ready for his post-match press conference https://t.co/X4FE2i82VH

ODDSbible @ODDSbible “Nobody can compete with Nottingham Forest. They made the most summer signings in the world. We can’t act like them at Liverpool. It is not possible.” “Nobody can compete with Nottingham Forest. They made the most summer signings in the world. We can’t act like them at Liverpool. It is not possible.” https://t.co/GYaGHedOo7

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Look at the scenes from the City Ground. Incredible. Dean Henderson is in amongst the supporters!Look at the scenes from the City Ground. Incredible. Dean Henderson is in amongst the supporters! 😂Look at the scenes from the City Ground. Incredible. https://t.co/OHXilYodXk

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker That’s a spectacular result for @NFFC . Liverpool’s slight lack of depth in their squad proving problematical at present. That’s a spectacular result for @NFFC. Liverpool’s slight lack of depth in their squad proving problematical at present.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Liverpool away from home in the PL this season...

P 5

W 0

D 2

L 3



2pts out of a possible 15 Liverpool away from home in the PL this season...P 5 W 0D 2L 32pts out of a possible 15

Squawka @Squawka Mohamed Salah has scored against 26 out of the 28 teams he's faced in the Premier League:



◎ Swansea City

◉ Nottingham Forest



No way past Hendo today. Mohamed Salah has scored against 26 out of the 28 teams he's faced in the Premier League:◎ Swansea City◉ Nottingham ForestNo way past Hendo today. https://t.co/gRCpwosg72

Squawka @Squawka Liverpool across all club competitions:



◎ 2021/22: 63 games, 4 defeats

◉ 2022/23: 16 games, 4 defeats



Straight back down to earth. 🙃 Liverpool across all club competitions:◎ 2021/22: 63 games, 4 defeats◉ 2022/23: 16 games, 4 defeatsStraight back down to earth. 🙃

Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 @nyannthierry Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool for the first time since 1996. Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool for the first time since 1996. https://t.co/XtS33pu6UN

Fnatic Tekkz @Tekkz This comes as a surprise to everyone but Liverpool fans This comes as a surprise to everyone but Liverpool fans

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Beautiful stuff.

Man Utd's Dean Henderson with this huge save in stoppage time to ensure Liverpool LOSE to NottinghamBeautiful stuff. Man Utd's Dean Henderson with this huge save in stoppage time to ensure Liverpool LOSE to Nottingham 😀Beautiful stuff.https://t.co/8215tsxVCF

Liverpool back down to earth after big wins

Despite a struggling start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool managed to beat Manchester City and West Ham in succession by an identical scoreline of 1-0.

Just when it seemed like the side was getting back in form, the Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, cutting their joys short.

It was also the first time in Premier League history that the Anfield outfit lost to a newly promoted side in the top-flight, adding insult to their injury.

Much like they have this season, Klopp's side once again took time to get going. However, it was too little too late as Forest held out their late revival to secure a win.

With just four wins now from their opening 11 games, they are in seventh place with 16 points as their title ambitions already appear to be over. They are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more.

