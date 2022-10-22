Twitter erupts as ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi hands Nottingham Forest famous win over Reds

Liverpool's mysterious season continued following a 1-0 defeat to bottom-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (October 22).
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, which was enough to give The Tricky Trees all three points at the City ground.
After consecutive wins over Manchester City and West Ham United, the Reds looked flat on the afternoon once again.
Despite dominating possession and mustering more shots on target, Jurgen Klopp's side couldn't find a way past their resilient hosts.
Virgil van Dijk was unable to convert two chances at the end. He fired a cross across the face of the goal before seeing a header saved by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Mohamed Salah also made a headed attempt deep into stoppage time but it was also saved by Henderson. Liverpool upped the ante after Awoniyi's goal but Steve Cooper's side weathered the storm to secure a famous win.
The Twitterati had a field day once more, with many slamming Liverpool for a disappointing performance. Many also poked fun at their misery as they succumbed to a third league defeat in 11 games.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Liverpool back down to earth after big wins
Despite a struggling start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool managed to beat Manchester City and West Ham in succession by an identical scoreline of 1-0.
Just when it seemed like the side was getting back in form, the Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, cutting their joys short.
It was also the first time in Premier League history that the Anfield outfit lost to a newly promoted side in the top-flight, adding insult to their injury.
Much like they have this season, Klopp's side once again took time to get going. However, it was too little too late as Forest held out their late revival to secure a win.
With just four wins now from their opening 11 games, they are in seventh place with 16 points as their title ambitions already appear to be over. They are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more.