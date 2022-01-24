Twitter erupts as Hakim Ziyech wonder-goal headlines Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham

Chelsea recorded a deserved 2-0 win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge to consolidate third spot in the Premier League table. The Blues scored twice in the second half through Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, with the former's strike undoubtedly one of the best goals of the calendar year so far.
Both sides created a handful of chances but were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, with Harry Kane's disallowed goal for a foul on Thiago Silva the biggest talking point before the interval. However, the breakthrough came early in the second half, as Ziyech curled a sensational left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.
Minutes later, Thiago Silva doubled Chelsea's lead with a close-range header to send the home fans into delirium. Tottenham tried their best to get back into the game but were unable to make their presence felt, as the Blues defended resolutely and thwarted everything that came their way.
Chelsea overcome Tottenham at home with brilliant second-half display
Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't have much to do, but the Spanish goalkeeper made a smart stop to deny Kane late in the game. Despite the history of the fixture and the importance of the game, Chelsea saw off the game rather comfortably to cement their position in the UEFA Champions League spots.
With 47 points from 24 games, the Blues are third in the table, nine points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United. Tottenham, on the other hand, are seventh with 37 points but have played four fewer games than the Blues.
On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.
