Twitter erupts as Hakim Ziyech wonder-goal headlines Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham

Chelsea recorded a deserved 2-0 win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge to consolidate third spot in the Premier League table. The Blues scored twice in the second half through Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, with the former's strike undoubtedly one of the best goals of the calendar year so far.

Both sides created a handful of chances but were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, with Harry Kane's disallowed goal for a foul on Thiago Silva the biggest talking point before the interval. However, the breakthrough came early in the second half, as Ziyech curled a sensational left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.

Minutes later, Thiago Silva doubled Chelsea's lead with a close-range header to send the home fans into delirium. Tottenham tried their best to get back into the game but were unable to make their presence felt, as the Blues defended resolutely and thwarted everything that came their way.

Chelsea overcome Tottenham at home with brilliant second-half display

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't have much to do, but the Spanish goalkeeper made a smart stop to deny Kane late in the game. Despite the history of the fixture and the importance of the game, Chelsea saw off the game rather comfortably to cement their position in the UEFA Champions League spots.

With 47 points from 24 games, the Blues are third in the table, nine points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United. Tottenham, on the other hand, are seventh with 37 points but have played four fewer games than the Blues.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Football For You @FootbaIlForYou | WHAT A GOAL FROM ZIYECH FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1 - 0 Tottenham

| WHAT A GOAL FROM ZIYECH FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1 - 0 Tottenham 🚨⚽️ | WHAT A GOAL FROM ZIYECH FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1 - 0 Tottenham https://t.co/gYJX65Odik

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Ziyech has been absolutely on it today. Fair play. Ziyech has been absolutely on it today. Fair play.

‏ً @Ifcjoseph Ziyech finally getting something to add to his highlight reel after that Ajax pass Ziyech finally getting something to add to his highlight reel after that Ajax pass https://t.co/pwDWSTL7ax

Ebe Forever @Ic3Ebe Ziyech has nothing else apart from absurd technique he’s too funny. Ziyech has nothing else apart from absurd technique he’s too funny.

Trey @UTDTrey Nah thats cold from Ziyech, the celebration too Nah thats cold from Ziyech, the celebration too

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Ziyech also given man of the match. #CHETOT As well as scoring a wonderful goal, Ziyech has put in an immense physical performance here today. He's won the ball back a number of times and covered some ground. It looks like he is crampng up and will come off for Saul.Ziyech also given man of the match. #CFC As well as scoring a wonderful goal, Ziyech has put in an immense physical performance here today. He's won the ball back a number of times and covered some ground. It looks like he is crampng up and will come off for Saul. Ziyech also given man of the match. #CFC #CHETOT

Vince™ @Blue_Footy It's injustice to Ziyech to play him out of position. Man is different class tonight abs deserves to be played in his favourite position. It's injustice to Ziyech to play him out of position. Man is different class tonight abs deserves to be played in his favourite position.

martin @martinchillout chelsea giving inter 100 million for lukaku chelsea giving inter 100 million for lukaku https://t.co/CIafHfXW5w

Sean @SeanDOlfc Lukaku does his step overs like Mr Miyagi is screaming "Wax on Wax off" from the crowd Lukaku does his step overs like Mr Miyagi is screaming "Wax on Wax off" from the crowd

Pys @CFCPys Romelu Lukaku vs “ Big Six “



Man City - 18 games, 5 goals.

Arsenal - 16 games, 4 goals.

Man United - 13 games, 3 goals.

Liverpool - 18 games, 5 goals.

Chelsea - 13 games, 3 goals.



𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 - 𝟏𝟔 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝟏 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥.



Not a good sign for today. Romelu Lukaku vs “ Big Six “ Man City - 18 games, 5 goals. Arsenal - 16 games, 4 goals. Man United - 13 games, 3 goals. Liverpool - 18 games, 5 goals. Chelsea - 13 games, 3 goals. 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 - 𝟏𝟔 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝟏 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥.Not a good sign for today. https://t.co/oj0NK7HTH6

Trey @UTDTrey How cam someone willingly spemd £100m on Lukaku dfkm How cam someone willingly spemd £100m on Lukaku dfkm

LP @thfclp__ Prayers to Thiago Silva for this horrific assault from Harry Kane Prayers to Thiago Silva for this horrific assault from Harry Kane 🙏 https://t.co/MXj9yuZlaA

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Most final third passes (23)

◉ Most final third entries (9)

◉= Most duels won (6)

◉ Most ball recoveries (6)

◉ Most tackles (3)

◉= Most shots (2)

◉ Most shots on target (1)



A busy first half. ‍♂️ Hakim Ziyech in the first half for Chelsea:◉ Most final third passes (23)◉ Most final third entries (9)◉= Most duels won (6)◉ Most ball recoveries (6)◉ Most tackles (3)◉= Most shots (2)◉ Most shots on target (1)A busy first half.‍♂️ Hakim Ziyech in the first half for Chelsea: ◉ Most final third passes (23)◉ Most final third entries (9)◉= Most duels won (6) ◉ Most ball recoveries (6) ◉ Most tackles (3) ◉= Most shots (2)◉ Most shots on target (1) A busy first half. 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/eZOrQWoVQL

Sripad @falsewinger I was waiting to see this finish from Ziyech ever since Chelsea signed him and that's a beauty! I was waiting to see this finish from Ziyech ever since Chelsea signed him and that's a beauty!

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne If you’re giving any player that kind of space, you deserve to concede. A phenomenal goal from Ziyech. If you’re giving any player that kind of space, you deserve to concede. A phenomenal goal from Ziyech.

Sean @SeanDOlfc outside Kane and Son, Spurs' XI is no better than Everton's. Its that bad outside Kane and Son, Spurs' XI is no better than Everton's. Its that bad

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker Clever from @tsilva3 but very harsh on @HKane . If the referee had given the goal there’s no way VAR would have turned it over. Clever from @tsilva3 but very harsh on @HKane. If the referee had given the goal there’s no way VAR would have turned it over.

#8 @Mxdiano I hate when Lukaku and CHO have started together in recent times. They have ‘who can press the worst’ competitions and it’s infuriating. I hate when Lukaku and CHO have started together in recent times. They have ‘who can press the worst’ competitions and it’s infuriating.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Lukaku actually cost £100mil. No one even brings that up when they call him crap. It’s like he came in for a reasonable fee. That’s how you know the games gone Lukaku actually cost £100mil. No one even brings that up when they call him crap. It’s like he came in for a reasonable fee. That’s how you know the games gone

Raf @CFC_Raf Love Ziyech’s balls today Love Ziyech’s balls today

✈️ @Arrizabalager Ziyech is running this game. He’s been fantastic. Ziyech is running this game. He’s been fantastic.

Conn @ConnCFC Ziyech named man of the match. To those wondering why Tuchel starts him, that’s why. Ziyech named man of the match. To those wondering why Tuchel starts him, that’s why.

Lyés @WholeLottaLyes That’s Ziyech’s circus act. I have my problems with him and his game but there’s no doubt that when given time on his left, he’s capable of moments of absolute madness. That’s Ziyech’s circus act. I have my problems with him and his game but there’s no doubt that when given time on his left, he’s capable of moments of absolute madness.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sim in a Burner @419simsim Ziyech is definitely one of those almost brilliant players for sure. Ridiculous tech on him but sumn feels missing for him to take the next level Ziyech is definitely one of those almost brilliant players for sure. Ridiculous tech on him but sumn feels missing for him to take the next level

Edited by Vishal Subramanian