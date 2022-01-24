×
Twitter erupts as Hakim Ziyech wonder-goal headlines Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech&#039;s goal at the start of the second half was the standout moment of the game
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Jan 24, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Chelsea recorded a deserved 2-0 win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge to consolidate third spot in the Premier League table. The Blues scored twice in the second half through Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, with the former's strike undoubtedly one of the best goals of the calendar year so far.

Both sides created a handful of chances but were unable to break the deadlock in the first half, with Harry Kane's disallowed goal for a foul on Thiago Silva the biggest talking point before the interval. However, the breakthrough came early in the second half, as Ziyech curled a sensational left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.

Minutes later, Thiago Silva doubled Chelsea's lead with a close-range header to send the home fans into delirium. Tottenham tried their best to get back into the game but were unable to make their presence felt, as the Blues defended resolutely and thwarted everything that came their way.

Chelsea overcome Tottenham at home with brilliant second-half display

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't have much to do, but the Spanish goalkeeper made a smart stop to deny Kane late in the game. Despite the history of the fixture and the importance of the game, Chelsea saw off the game rather comfortably to cement their position in the UEFA Champions League spots.

With 47 points from 24 games, the Blues are third in the table, nine points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United. Tottenham, on the other hand, are seventh with 37 points but have played four fewer games than the Blues.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

🚨⚽️ | WHAT A GOAL FROM ZIYECH FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1 - 0 Tottenham https://t.co/gYJX65Odik
Ziyech has been absolutely on it today. Fair play.
Ziyech finally getting something to add to his highlight reel after that Ajax pass https://t.co/pwDWSTL7ax
Ziyech has nothing else apart from absurd technique he’s too funny.
Nah thats cold from Ziyech, the celebration too
As well as scoring a wonderful goal, Ziyech has put in an immense physical performance here today. He's won the ball back a number of times and covered some ground. It looks like he is crampng up and will come off for Saul. Ziyech also given man of the match. #CFC #CHETOT
It's injustice to Ziyech to play him out of position. Man is different class tonight abs deserves to be played in his favourite position.
chelsea giving inter 100 million for lukaku https://t.co/CIafHfXW5w
Lukaku vs Spurs https://t.co/aLGnylIHnC
Lukaku does his step overs like Mr Miyagi is screaming "Wax on Wax off" from the crowd
Romelu Lukaku vs “ Big Six “ Man City - 18 games, 5 goals. Arsenal - 16 games, 4 goals. Man United - 13 games, 3 goals. Liverpool - 18 games, 5 goals. Chelsea - 13 games, 3 goals. 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 - 𝟏𝟔 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝟏 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥.Not a good sign for today. https://t.co/oj0NK7HTH6
How cam someone willingly spemd £100m on Lukaku dfkm
Prayers to Thiago Silva for this horrific assault from Harry Kane 🙏 https://t.co/MXj9yuZlaA
Hakim Ziyech in the first half for Chelsea: ◉ Most final third passes (23)◉ Most final third entries (9)◉= Most duels won (6) ◉ Most ball recoveries (6) ◉ Most tackles (3) ◉= Most shots (2)◉ Most shots on target (1) A busy first half. 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/eZOrQWoVQL
I was waiting to see this finish from Ziyech ever since Chelsea signed him and that's a beauty!
If you’re giving any player that kind of space, you deserve to concede. A phenomenal goal from Ziyech.
outside Kane and Son, Spurs' XI is no better than Everton's. Its that bad
Clever from @tsilva3 but very harsh on @HKane. If the referee had given the goal there’s no way VAR would have turned it over.
I hate when Lukaku and CHO have started together in recent times. They have ‘who can press the worst’ competitions and it’s infuriating.
Lukaku actually cost £100mil. No one even brings that up when they call him crap. It’s like he came in for a reasonable fee. That’s how you know the games gone
Love Ziyech’s balls today
Ziyech is running this game. He’s been fantastic.
Ziyech named man of the match. To those wondering why Tuchel starts him, that’s why.
That’s Ziyech’s circus act. I have my problems with him and his game but there’s no doubt that when given time on his left, he’s capable of moments of absolute madness.

Ziyech is definitely one of those almost brilliant players for sure. Ridiculous tech on him but sumn feels missing for him to take the next level

