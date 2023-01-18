Twitter erupts as Harvey Elliott's first-half stunner guides Liverpool to 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolves

Liverpool confirmed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday (January 17). Teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott was the difference maker on the night, and Twitter went into meltdown.

The Reds took the lead in the 13th minute when Elliott struck a phenomenal effort past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. The 19-year-old is the only player to play in every fixture for the Anfield giants this season, and moments like this explain why.

Liverpool were threatening in the first half, with Fabio Carvalho and Cody Gakpo having opportunities. Meanwhile, Wolves were timid but came close in the 40th minute when Adama Traore raced down the right flank. The Spanish winger sent a shot just over Reds goalkeeper Caimohen Kelleher's goal.

Klopp's side merited their one-goal lead as they went in at half-time with one foot in the fourth-round of the FA Cup. It must be said that it was a rather drab first half between the two Premier League sides.

The standards didn't improve much either in the second half as Liverpool sought a vital second whilst dominating proceedings. Wolves finally stepped up the pressure in the 70th minute.

Second-half substitute Matheus Cunha won a free kick on the edge of the Reds' box, which was well within Ruben Neves' range. The Portuguese midfielder sent his shot just over the box, with Kelleher appearing to have got a glove on it.

Raul Jimenez should have perhaps done better in the 77th minute when Traore sent a perfect cross into the Mexican. His header deflected over the bar. Cunha had a chance in the 90th minute but couldn't generate enough power on his headed effort.

Liverpool held on and sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. However, they don't need reminding that they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, a side who thrashed them 3-0 last Saturday (January 14).

Here's how Twitter reacted to a well done for Klopp's men:

Paddy Power @paddypower That Elliot goal isn't even the biggest screamer of the night. That Elliot goal isn't even the biggest screamer of the night.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible 🗣️ Gary Lineker: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which isn’t the only one we’ve had tonight” 🗣️ Gary Lineker: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which isn’t the only one we’ve had tonight” https://t.co/wJJAohpk4e

Adam 🇱🇧🇵🇸#BLM @FanofNoOneV1 "Harvey Elliott isn't Liverpool quality" was a genuine opinion that I saw from people this season don't make me laugh "Harvey Elliott isn't Liverpool quality" was a genuine opinion that I saw from people this season don't make me laugh

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Ben Doak. Wow. 17. Wow. The courage and responsibility he shows in helping us in a tight situation…wow. Ben Doak. Wow. 17. Wow. The courage and responsibility he shows in helping us in a tight situation…wow.

Samuel @SamueILFC Harvey Elliott from his own half to drive up the pitch to score from 30 yards. That’s my 19 year old starboy. Never write him off. Harvey Elliott from his own half to drive up the pitch to score from 30 yards. That’s my 19 year old starboy. Never write him off. 🌟

𝑨𝒏𝒌𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒉 @101ankomah Salah sit down…Elliott in ! Salah sit down…Elliott in !😍

De1ucaboy ™️🌗 #️⃣ 1️⃣5️⃣ @marcosmayhem_ Gakpo is underwhelming to say the least Gakpo is underwhelming to say the least

Swagger Shiggo @Timsics Gakpo isn't a natural 9 Gakpo isn't a natural 9

Trey @UTDTrey ANOTHER GAME AND NO GOAL FOR STARBOY GAKPO HAHAHAHHA ANOTHER GAME AND NO GOAL FOR STARBOY GAKPO HAHAHAHHA

Philiusthe3rd @Philiusthe3rd Wow, Tsimikas has had some poor games recently, but this has been reet bad Wow, Tsimikas has had some poor games recently, but this has been reet bad

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 @SucicLFC Tsimikas is the worst fullback in the league. Tsimikas is the worst fullback in the league.

Zerbi the Wizard @zerbithewizard Tsimikas, atleast try and connect with Carvalho no need for aimless crosses every time Tsimikas, atleast try and connect with Carvalho no need for aimless crosses every time

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool won 63% of their duels in the first half. For comparison, they managed just 41% during whole 90 minutes against Brighton on Saturday, as per @KeiferMacd Liverpool won 63% of their duels in the first half. For comparison, they managed just 41% during whole 90 minutes against Brighton on Saturday, as per @KeiferMacd

Reece @Reeceyd03 Milner had a great game btw Milner had a great game btw

Josh @JoshCF_ Great game from Milner tonight Great game from Milner tonight

⚽️🍻 @JackBHAFC_ #WOLLIV How much have Liverpool been paying the officials this fa cup #FACup How much have Liverpool been paying the officials this fa cup #FACup #WOLLIV

Anfield Watch Academy @AcadWatch Start Stefan Bajcetic every week. Start Stefan Bajcetic every week.

Paul @Paul73790480 And all those complaining about Jurgen.listen to the travelling Kop.

Im so glad,Jurgen is a red.

In Klopp we trust. And all those complaining about Jurgen.listen to the travelling Kop.Im so glad,Jurgen is a red.In Klopp we trust.

Fadi.A 🇵🇸 #FSGOUT @LFC4LIFE_786 Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC



Made a huge difference in that midfield tonight. Stefan Bajčetić Appreciation Tweet.Made a huge difference in that midfield tonight. Stefan Bajčetić Appreciation Tweet.Made a huge difference in that midfield tonight. 💪 https://t.co/r52UaDoLt6 Play the kid, he's been impressive. Can't do no worse then the laboured liability pensioners we got in there atm costing us games week in week out. Klopp won't do it though, he's blinded by his loyalty and sentiment. Hendo & Fab will start against Chelsea & kovacic will ruin us. twitter.com/ScouserChrisLF… Play the kid, he's been impressive. Can't do no worse then the laboured liability pensioners we got in there atm costing us games week in week out. Klopp won't do it though, he's blinded by his loyalty and sentiment. Hendo & Fab will start against Chelsea & kovacic will ruin us. twitter.com/ScouserChrisLF…

Gh0st @RatherbeRed6 Klopp always makes the worst subs Klopp always makes the worst subs

Sharon 💙 @SharonRoper3 This Wolves Liverpool game is about as poor a game of football as I’ve seen in a long time This Wolves Liverpool game is about as poor a game of football as I’ve seen in a long time

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson claims that the Reds' midfield is a problem

Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the league on Saturday. It was the sixth league defeat of the season for Klopp's men. They only lost twice last season.

Questions are being asked over the squad at Klopp's disposal and Lawrenson has pointed the finger at the midfield regarding the side's issues this season. He told Off the Ball:

"He (Klopp) was stronger and said it was the worst result ever (3-0 Brighton defeat), worst performance ever. We know they've been struggling and we know what the problem is - which is midfield."

Lawrenson continued:

"That's affected everything Liverpool do because if you think about it, they're very attacking with the two full-backs, there's no protection, no creativity, so you can add who you want up front but they're not creating any chances."

The Merseysiders next face Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday (January 22), with both sides in desperate need of a positive result.

