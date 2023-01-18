Create

Twitter erupts as Harvey Elliott's first-half stunner guides Liverpool to 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolves

Harvey Elliott secures Liverpool's place in the next round.

Liverpool confirmed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday (January 17). Teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott was the difference maker on the night, and Twitter went into meltdown.

The Reds took the lead in the 13th minute when Elliott struck a phenomenal effort past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. The 19-year-old is the only player to play in every fixture for the Anfield giants this season, and moments like this explain why.

Liverpool were threatening in the first half, with Fabio Carvalho and Cody Gakpo having opportunities. Meanwhile, Wolves were timid but came close in the 40th minute when Adama Traore raced down the right flank. The Spanish winger sent a shot just over Reds goalkeeper Caimohen Kelleher's goal.

Klopp's side merited their one-goal lead as they went in at half-time with one foot in the fourth-round of the FA Cup. It must be said that it was a rather drab first half between the two Premier League sides.

The standards didn't improve much either in the second half as Liverpool sought a vital second whilst dominating proceedings. Wolves finally stepped up the pressure in the 70th minute.

Second-half substitute Matheus Cunha won a free kick on the edge of the Reds' box, which was well within Ruben Neves' range. The Portuguese midfielder sent his shot just over the box, with Kelleher appearing to have got a glove on it.

Raul Jimenez should have perhaps done better in the 77th minute when Traore sent a perfect cross into the Mexican. His header deflected over the bar. Cunha had a chance in the 90th minute but couldn't generate enough power on his headed effort.

Liverpool held on and sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. However, they don't need reminding that they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, a side who thrashed them 3-0 last Saturday (January 14).

Here's how Twitter reacted to a well done for Klopp's men:

Pure passion ❤️ https://t.co/Mtf8J31IKj
That Elliot goal isn't even the biggest screamer of the night.
🗣️ Gary Lineker: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which isn’t the only one we’ve had tonight” https://t.co/wJJAohpk4e
1-0 Liverpool.ELLIOTT OPENS THE SCORE VS WOLVES! https://t.co/gl2SH41VbO
"Harvey Elliott isn't Liverpool quality" was a genuine opinion that I saw from people this season don't make me laugh
Ben Doak. Wow. 17. Wow. The courage and responsibility he shows in helping us in a tight situation…wow.
Harvey Elliott from his own half to drive up the pitch to score from 30 yards. That’s my 19 year old starboy. Never write him off. 🌟
Salah sit down…Elliott in !😍
Gakpo is underwhelming to say the least
Gakpo isn't a natural 9
ANOTHER GAME AND NO GOAL FOR STARBOY GAKPO HAHAHAHHA
Wow, Tsimikas has had some poor games recently, but this has been reet bad
Tsimikas is the worst fullback in the league.
Tsimikas, atleast try and connect with Carvalho no need for aimless crosses every time
Liverpool won 63% of their duels in the first half. For comparison, they managed just 41% during whole 90 minutes against Brighton on Saturday, as per @KeiferMacd
Milner had a great game btw
Great game from Milner tonight
How much have Liverpool been paying the officials this fa cup #FACup #WOLLIV
Start Stefan Bajcetic every week.
@UTDTrey This Liverpool and Wolves game is so boring ❗ https://t.co/tFA4p53tC8
And all those complaining about Jurgen.listen to the travelling Kop.Im so glad,Jurgen is a red.In Klopp we trust.
Play the kid, he's been impressive. Can't do no worse then the laboured liability pensioners we got in there atm costing us games week in week out. Klopp won't do it though, he's blinded by his loyalty and sentiment. Hendo & Fab will start against Chelsea & kovacic will ruin us. twitter.com/ScouserChrisLF…
Klopp always makes the worst subs
This Wolves Liverpool game is about as poor a game of football as I’ve seen in a long time
Wolves (1.40) 0-1 (0.15) Liverpool

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson claims that the Reds' midfield is a problem

Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the league on Saturday. It was the sixth league defeat of the season for Klopp's men. They only lost twice last season.

Questions are being asked over the squad at Klopp's disposal and Lawrenson has pointed the finger at the midfield regarding the side's issues this season. He told Off the Ball:

"He (Klopp) was stronger and said it was the worst result ever (3-0 Brighton defeat), worst performance ever. We know they've been struggling and we know what the problem is - which is midfield."

Lawrenson continued:

"That's affected everything Liverpool do because if you think about it, they're very attacking with the two full-backs, there's no protection, no creativity, so you can add who you want up front but they're not creating any chances."

The Merseysiders next face Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday (January 22), with both sides in desperate need of a positive result.

