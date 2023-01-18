Twitter erupts as Harvey Elliott's first-half stunner guides Liverpool to 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolves

Liverpool confirmed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday (January 17). Teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott was the difference maker on the night, and Twitter went into meltdown.
The Reds took the lead in the 13th minute when Elliott struck a phenomenal effort past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. The 19-year-old is the only player to play in every fixture for the Anfield giants this season, and moments like this explain why.
Liverpool were threatening in the first half, with Fabio Carvalho and Cody Gakpo having opportunities. Meanwhile, Wolves were timid but came close in the 40th minute when Adama Traore raced down the right flank. The Spanish winger sent a shot just over Reds goalkeeper Caimohen Kelleher's goal.
Klopp's side merited their one-goal lead as they went in at half-time with one foot in the fourth-round of the FA Cup. It must be said that it was a rather drab first half between the two Premier League sides.
The standards didn't improve much either in the second half as Liverpool sought a vital second whilst dominating proceedings. Wolves finally stepped up the pressure in the 70th minute.
Second-half substitute Matheus Cunha won a free kick on the edge of the Reds' box, which was well within Ruben Neves' range. The Portuguese midfielder sent his shot just over the box, with Kelleher appearing to have got a glove on it.
Raul Jimenez should have perhaps done better in the 77th minute when Traore sent a perfect cross into the Mexican. His header deflected over the bar. Cunha had a chance in the 90th minute but couldn't generate enough power on his headed effort.
Liverpool held on and sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. However, they don't need reminding that they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, a side who thrashed them 3-0 last Saturday (January 14).
Here's how Twitter reacted to a well done for Klopp's men:
Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson claims that the Reds' midfield is a problem
Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the league on Saturday. It was the sixth league defeat of the season for Klopp's men. They only lost twice last season.
Questions are being asked over the squad at Klopp's disposal and Lawrenson has pointed the finger at the midfield regarding the side's issues this season. He told Off the Ball:
"He (Klopp) was stronger and said it was the worst result ever (3-0 Brighton defeat), worst performance ever. We know they've been struggling and we know what the problem is - which is midfield."
Lawrenson continued:
"That's affected everything Liverpool do because if you think about it, they're very attacking with the two full-backs, there's no protection, no creativity, so you can add who you want up front but they're not creating any chances."
The Merseysiders next face Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday (January 22), with both sides in desperate need of a positive result.