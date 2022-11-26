Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe brace helps France become first team to qualify for knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark

Kylian Mbappe was on hand to secure qualification to the knockout stage for France as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup clash today (November 26)

Les Bleus started the game in impressive stride, racking up early possession and domination. The battle for possession eventually stabilized between the two sides. However, France were clearly the better side at first, racking up efforts in front of goal.

The first massive chance came for Olivier Giroud, who was the target of a headed pass from Adrien Rabiot. However, the forward could only volley into the air, missing the flight of the ball entirely and letting the panicked Danes relax a little.

Another big chance came for Rabiot, but the Juventus midfielder could not put France ahead with his header. He received an inswinging cross from Ousmane Dembele, but his headed effort at goal could only meet Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danes finally picked up their chance to secure the opener with the first counter-attack of the FIFA World Cup clash. Andreas Cornelius and Jesper Lindstrom partnered well to get into the final third. However, his effort at goal was off-target, to the dismay of Denmark's fans.

Another major chance came for the French side to open the scoring, but Mbappe could only put it over.

Two goals from Mbappe put France into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup

Just after the hour mark, the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the opener for the delighted Blues, putting them ahead with a smartly taken effort. Mbappe played a quick one-two with Theo Hernandez. He went into the area to receive the return pass before powering it past Schmeichel.

Denmark pulled level soon after, with a corner going in their favor. An accurate return header from Jochim Andersen met Andreas Christensen across the face of goal. The centre-back effortlessly powered his header beyond Hugo Lloris to secure the equalizer.

Mbappe shone once more for France, putting them ahead to secure a seat in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup. The forward timed his run on the far post properly to receive the perfect cross from Antoine Griezmann. He put it past the Danish goalkeeper with 86 minutes on the clock.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions became the first side to qualify for the knockouts of the ongoing edition.

Here is how Twitter reacted as the young forward single-handedly put Les Bleus ahead to secure all three points:

Dude @JL_LFC Mbappe has already done more at World Cups than Messi and Ronaldo combined Mbappe has already done more at World Cups than Messi and Ronaldo combined

george @StokeyyG2 Mbappe is 23 years old and only 21 goals away from being France’s all time top goalscorer… Mbappe is 23 years old and only 21 goals away from being France’s all time top goalscorer…

Trey @UTDTrey All this hype over Giroud beating Henry’s record when Mbappe is probably just going to beat it in a few years All this hype over Giroud beating Henry’s record when Mbappe is probably just going to beat it in a few years😭

TC @totalcristiano Mbappe is the best player in the world, it’s that simple. He’s unstoppable on and off the ball. Mbappe is the best player in the world, it’s that simple. He’s unstoppable on and off the ball.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022 Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/4yVSOf45Ei

UtdArena @UtdArena Mbappé’s career at just 23:



• 293 90s

• 355 goals and assists (246 + 109)

• World Cup winner

• 15 career trophies

• 42 individual accolades



Greatness. Mbappé’s career at just 23:• 293 90s• 355 goals and assists (246 + 109)• World Cup winner• 15 career trophies• 42 individual accoladesGreatness. https://t.co/mPUYhj43TT

Trey @UTDTrey NO WAY MBAPPE ALREADY HAS AS MANY WORLD CUP GOALS AS 35 YEAR OLD MESSI DFKM NO WAY MBAPPE ALREADY HAS AS MANY WORLD CUP GOALS AS 35 YEAR OLD MESSI DFKM😭😭😭😭

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Kylian Mbappe is surely the next best player in the world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



It's just a matter of "WHEN" he wins the Ballon d'Or. Kylian Mbappe is surely the next best player in the world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.It's just a matter of "WHEN" he wins the Ballon d'Or. https://t.co/Ru0gLNQP7c

Kush @KUSH23TV_ Mbappe deservedly getting all the praise but Griezmann is really going under the radar. Mbappe deservedly getting all the praise but Griezmann is really going under the radar. https://t.co/6lq3CKqWKm

Kiruhura's finest 🇺🇬 @NuweRichard Kylian Mbappé must be the most underrated player in the history of football!!!🤝 Kylian Mbappé must be the most underrated player in the history of football!!!🤝

Kwadwo Sheldon @kwadwosheldon Naah bro Mbappe is really Him! Naah bro Mbappe is really Him!

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Scary how great Kylian Mbappé is at the age of 23. He has another two World Cups ahead of him at the peak of his powers. We could be witnessing the greatest international football legend in the sport. Scary how great Kylian Mbappé is at the age of 23. He has another two World Cups ahead of him at the peak of his powers. We could be witnessing the greatest international football legend in the sport.

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @OfficialVizeh Oh look at me I’m Mbappe I run fast and score goals, grow up Oh look at me I’m Mbappe I run fast and score goals, grow up

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Mbappé has singlehandedly defeated the WC holders curse. Mbappé has singlehandedly defeated the WC holders curse.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Congratulations to Ibrahima Konate and France who've qualified to the round of 16 in this year's FIFA World Cup Congratulations to Ibrahima Konate and France who've qualified to the round of 16 in this year's FIFA World Cup 🇫🇷🏆 https://t.co/KLAGZdlQPK

HLTCO @HLTCO Kylian Mbappé at 23 years old:



• 221 club goals

• 40 goals in Europe

• 31 goals for France

• 7 goals at World Cups

• 5 league titles

• 1 World Cup

• 1 Nations League

• 1 Golden Boy

• 2x French Player of the Year

• 4x Ligue Un top scorer



We are witnessing greatness. Kylian Mbappé at 23 years old:• 221 club goals• 40 goals in Europe• 31 goals for France• 7 goals at World Cups• 5 league titles• 1 World Cup• 1 Nations League• 1 Golden Boy• 2x French Player of the Year• 4x Ligue Un top scorerWe are witnessing greatness. https://t.co/SH0Xg73ZH5

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The defending champions make a huge statement. France become the first team in the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the round of 16.The defending champions make a huge statement. France become the first team in the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the round of 16. The defending champions make a huge statement. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/sxOhTi3a5Y

Uncle Chu @datchughuy Pogba has used his Jazz man to Make France break the World Cup curse Pogba has used his Jazz man to Make France break the World Cup curse

YouTube @YouTube Mbappé at the 2022 World Cup



Australia

Denmark

Denmark



golden boot ? 🤔 Mbappé at the 2022 World CupAustraliaDenmarkDenmarkgolden boot ? 🤔 #ShortsFIFAWorldCup 🔎 Mbappé at the 2022 World Cup⚽️ Australia⚽️ Denmark⚽️ Denmarkgolden boot ? 🤔 #ShortsFIFAWorldCup

PSGhub @PSGhub Kylian Mbappé, 23, has 7 World Cup goals as much as Messi and one less than Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé, 23, has 7 World Cup goals as much as Messi and one less than Cristiano Ronaldo. 💎🇫🇷

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



World Cup:



9 games

7 goals

2 assists

directly involved in a goal every 79 minutes



---



UEFA Champions League:



59 games

40 goals

26 assists

directly involved in a goal every 70 minutes



The highest possible stage. Incredible. Kylian Mbappé at the age of 23:World Cup:9 games7 goals2 assistsdirectly involved in a goal every 79 minutes---UEFA Champions League:59 games40 goals26 assistsdirectly involved in a goal every 70 minutesThe highest possible stage. Incredible. Kylian Mbappé at the age of 23:World Cup:☑️9 games⚽️7 goals🅰️2 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 79 minutes---UEFA Champions League:☑️59 games⚽️40 goals🅰️26 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 70 minutesThe highest possible stage. Incredible. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/2FsRUmEZE3

All things Portugal @PortugalTaIk Kylian Mbappe is the closest player we've seen to Cristiano Ronaldo:



- Clutch

- Decisive

- Hated Kylian Mbappe is the closest player we've seen to Cristiano Ronaldo: - Clutch- Decisive- Hated https://t.co/NJdFe6lI17

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Mbappe’s already shown guys levels in 2018 he’s just doing all this to remind you just who the hell he is in case you had the cheek to try forget Mbappe’s already shown guys levels in 2018 he’s just doing all this to remind you just who the hell he is in case you had the cheek to try forget

Fledgling @FPLFledgling Denmark: "We'll take a draw against France"



Mbappe: Denmark: "We'll take a draw against France"Mbappe: https://t.co/MlbxfwJPao

France will face Tunisia in their final group game on November 30.

