Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe brace helps France become first team to qualify for knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark

Kylian Mbappe was on hand to secure qualification to the knockout stage for France as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup clash today (November 26)
Les Bleus started the game in impressive stride, racking up early possession and domination. The battle for possession eventually stabilized between the two sides. However, France were clearly the better side at first, racking up efforts in front of goal.
The first massive chance came for Olivier Giroud, who was the target of a headed pass from Adrien Rabiot. However, the forward could only volley into the air, missing the flight of the ball entirely and letting the panicked Danes relax a little.
Another big chance came for Rabiot, but the Juventus midfielder could not put France ahead with his header. He received an inswinging cross from Ousmane Dembele, but his headed effort at goal could only meet Kasper Schmeichel.
The Danes finally picked up their chance to secure the opener with the first counter-attack of the FIFA World Cup clash. Andreas Cornelius and Jesper Lindstrom partnered well to get into the final third. However, his effort at goal was off-target, to the dismay of Denmark's fans.
Another major chance came for the French side to open the scoring, but Mbappe could only put it over.
Two goals from Mbappe put France into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup
Just after the hour mark, the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the opener for the delighted Blues, putting them ahead with a smartly taken effort. Mbappe played a quick one-two with Theo Hernandez. He went into the area to receive the return pass before powering it past Schmeichel.
Denmark pulled level soon after, with a corner going in their favor. An accurate return header from Jochim Andersen met Andreas Christensen across the face of goal. The centre-back effortlessly powered his header beyond Hugo Lloris to secure the equalizer.
Mbappe shone once more for France, putting them ahead to secure a seat in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup. The forward timed his run on the far post properly to receive the perfect cross from Antoine Griezmann. He put it past the Danish goalkeeper with 86 minutes on the clock.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions became the first side to qualify for the knockouts of the ongoing edition.
France will face Tunisia in their final group game on November 30.
