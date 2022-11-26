Create

Twitter erupts as Kylian Mbappe brace helps France become first team to qualify for knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Nov 26, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe was on hand to secure qualification to the knockout stage for France as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup clash today (November 26)

Les Bleus started the game in impressive stride, racking up early possession and domination. The battle for possession eventually stabilized between the two sides. However, France were clearly the better side at first, racking up efforts in front of goal.

The first massive chance came for Olivier Giroud, who was the target of a headed pass from Adrien Rabiot. However, the forward could only volley into the air, missing the flight of the ball entirely and letting the panicked Danes relax a little.

Another big chance came for Rabiot, but the Juventus midfielder could not put France ahead with his header. He received an inswinging cross from Ousmane Dembele, but his headed effort at goal could only meet Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danes finally picked up their chance to secure the opener with the first counter-attack of the FIFA World Cup clash. Andreas Cornelius and Jesper Lindstrom partnered well to get into the final third. However, his effort at goal was off-target, to the dismay of Denmark's fans.

Another major chance came for the French side to open the scoring, but Mbappe could only put it over.

Two goals from Mbappe put France into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup

Just after the hour mark, the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the opener for the delighted Blues, putting them ahead with a smartly taken effort. Mbappe played a quick one-two with Theo Hernandez. He went into the area to receive the return pass before powering it past Schmeichel.

Denmark pulled level soon after, with a corner going in their favor. An accurate return header from Jochim Andersen met Andreas Christensen across the face of goal. The centre-back effortlessly powered his header beyond Hugo Lloris to secure the equalizer.

Mbappe shone once more for France, putting them ahead to secure a seat in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup. The forward timed his run on the far post properly to receive the perfect cross from Antoine Griezmann. He put it past the Danish goalkeeper with 86 minutes on the clock.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions became the first side to qualify for the knockouts of the ongoing edition.

Here is how Twitter reacted as the young forward single-handedly put Les Bleus ahead to secure all three points:

Mbappe has already done more at World Cups than Messi and Ronaldo combined
Mbappe is 23 years old and only 21 goals away from being France’s all time top goalscorer…
All this hype over Giroud beating Henry’s record when Mbappe is probably just going to beat it in a few years😭
Mbappe is the best player in the world, it’s that simple. He’s unstoppable on and off the ball.
Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/4yVSOf45Ei
Mbappé’s career at just 23:• 293 90s• 355 goals and assists (246 + 109)• World Cup winner• 15 career trophies• 42 individual accoladesGreatness. https://t.co/mPUYhj43TT
NO WAY MBAPPE ALREADY HAS AS MANY WORLD CUP GOALS AS 35 YEAR OLD MESSI DFKM😭😭😭😭
Kylian Mbappe is surely the next best player in the world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.It's just a matter of "WHEN" he wins the Ballon d'Or. https://t.co/Ru0gLNQP7c
Mbappe deservedly getting all the praise but Griezmann is really going under the radar. https://t.co/6lq3CKqWKm
Kylian Mbappé must be the most underrated player in the history of football!!!🤝
Naah bro Mbappe is really Him!
Scary how great Kylian Mbappé is at the age of 23. He has another two World Cups ahead of him at the peak of his powers. We could be witnessing the greatest international football legend in the sport.
Oh look at me I’m Mbappe I run fast and score goals, grow up
Mbappé has singlehandedly defeated the WC holders curse.
Congratulations to Ibrahima Konate and France who've qualified to the round of 16 in this year's FIFA World Cup 🇫🇷🏆 https://t.co/KLAGZdlQPK
Kylian Mbappé at 23 years old:• 221 club goals• 40 goals in Europe• 31 goals for France• 7 goals at World Cups• 5 league titles• 1 World Cup• 1 Nations League• 1 Golden Boy• 2x French Player of the Year• 4x Ligue Un top scorerWe are witnessing greatness. https://t.co/SH0Xg73ZH5
France become the first team in the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the round of 16. The defending champions make a huge statement. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/sxOhTi3a5Y
Pogba has used his Jazz man to Make France break the World Cup curse
🔎 Mbappé at the 2022 World Cup⚽️ Australia⚽️ Denmark⚽️ Denmarkgolden boot ? 🤔 #ShortsFIFAWorldCup
Kylian Mbappé, qué foto. https://t.co/pingWxWWWR
Kylian Mbappé, 23, has 7 World Cup goals as much as Messi and one less than Cristiano Ronaldo. 💎🇫🇷
Kylian Mbappé at the age of 23:World Cup:☑️9 games⚽️7 goals🅰️2 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 79 minutes---UEFA Champions League:☑️59 games⚽️40 goals🅰️26 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 70 minutesThe highest possible stage. Incredible. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/2FsRUmEZE3
Kylian Mbappe is the closest player we've seen to Cristiano Ronaldo: - Clutch- Decisive- Hated https://t.co/NJdFe6lI17
Mbappe’s already shown guys levels in 2018 he’s just doing all this to remind you just who the hell he is in case you had the cheek to try forget
Denmark: "We'll take a draw against France"Mbappe: https://t.co/MlbxfwJPao

France will face Tunisia in their final group game on November 30.

