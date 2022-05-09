Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi disappoints in PSG's 2-2 draw against Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 2-2 draw by Troyes at home as Lionel Messi endured another frustrating encounter in the French capital. The former Barcelona man was reportedly training by himself ahead of the game at the Parc des Princes but was named in the starting XI by Mauricio Pochettino. He was joined by Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack as the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions looked to finish their season on a high.

PSG captain Marquinhos broke the deadlock in the sixth minute as he got to the end of a cross from Di Maria, much to the delight of the home faithful. The Parisians piled on the pressure and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot through Neymar, who converted the spot-kick after Mbappe was fouled inside the box.

Fans across the world expected Messi to step up and take the penalty, but Neymar was seemingly tasked with penalty duties on the night as he made no mistake from six yards out.

Troyes didn't play badly by any stretch of the imagination and struck back through Ike Ugbo, who latched on to a terrible backpass from Nuno Mendes to finish emphatically from inside the penalty area.

Messi fails to add to his goal tally for PSG

Messi hit the post twice for PSG on the night

Messi could have got his name on the scoresheet in the first half, but his shot from inside the penalty area just before halftime ricocheted off the post.

PSG went into the interval with a deserved lead, but the away side showed their resilience by completing the comeback. Troyes were awarded a penalty after Presnel Kimpembe's foul, and Florian Tardieu converted brilliantly from the spot to restore parity on the night.

Neymar did put the ball into the back of the net after latching onto a kind ricochet, but the goal was ruled out upon consultation with the VAR as Mbappe was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Late in the game, Messi's deflected shot rattled the crossbar, as he was denied agonizingly for the second time in the game. Troyes fought hard and secured a well-deserved point, as they boosted their prospects of avoiding relegation from Ligue 1.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has hit the post again. Lionel Messi has hit the post again.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



Now they on their knees begging for a penalty



Messi fans always trolled Ronaldo for scoring penaltiesNow they on their knees begging for a penalty Messi fans always trolled Ronaldo for scoring penalties Now they on their knees begging for a penalty 😭😭😭 https://t.co/q010kwEsO3

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



Lionel Messi left his comfort zone to deny the "system player" allegations but ended up proving them right Lionel Messi left his comfort zone to deny the "system player" allegations but ended up proving them right 😭😭😭

Gaston ¹⁰ @PSGastonJr I hate to say it but Messi is a terrible signing.



We should've signed Cristiano. He is a way better player + lower wages, and he is clutch something we need in our team. I hate to say it but Messi is a terrible signing. We should've signed Cristiano. He is a way better player + lower wages, and he is clutch something we need in our team.

J. @Messilizer Messi is actually cursed man Messi is actually cursed man

Stav @stavfps



4 goals

12 woodwork



Unluckiest seaosn of all time Messi in Ligue 1:4 goals12 woodworkUnluckiest seaosn of all time Messi in Ligue 1:4 goals ⚽️12 woodwork 🚫 Unluckiest seaosn of all time https://t.co/umACD2eE2J

Malik @MalikFCB10

Believe in Messi He has fallen many times but never gave up. He will overcome this goalless drought.Believe in Messi He has fallen many times but never gave up. He will overcome this goalless drought.Believe in Messi 🐐 https://t.co/MvBHXgNqLf

Ali. @TotalElBicho Slandering Messi will not make you more of a Football fan. Slandering Messi will not make you more of a Football fan.

Get French Football News @GFFN 36 | Neymar powers it into the net after Messi's shot comes back off the post, but it's ruled out for offside. 36 | Neymar powers it into the net after Messi's shot comes back off the post, but it's ruled out for offside.

🦅 @Neymologyy Ligue 1 defenders everytime Neymar gets the ball: Ligue 1 defenders everytime Neymar gets the ball: https://t.co/ylBF04WPxB

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Karim Benzema

◎ Kylian Mbappe

◎ Mohamed Salah

◉ Christopher Nkunku



Keeping up with the elite. Players to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:◎ Karim Benzema◎ Kylian Mbappe◎ Mohamed Salah◉ Christopher NkunkuKeeping up with the elite. Players to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season: ◎ Karim Benzema ◎ Kylian Mbappe◎ Mohamed Salah ◉ Christopher Nkunku Keeping up with the elite. 👏 https://t.co/OMzEWg6Ezr

🥤 @Neyjr10iii Messi hit the bar again Messi hit the bar again

WaZz @wazzth @hadrien_grenier faut bien donner du temps de jeu au fantôme Wijnaldum 🤡 @hadrien_grenier faut bien donner du temps de jeu au fantôme Wijnaldum 🤡

Get French Football News @GFFN Mauricio Pochettino once again loudly booed by the PSG fans as the lineups are read out - all of the players were cheered. Mauricio Pochettino once again loudly booed by the PSG fans as the lineups are read out - all of the players were cheered.

DataRef @DataRef_ Los silbidos a Leo Messi en el Parque de los Príncipes.



Los silbidos a Leo Messi en el Parque de los Príncipes. 🇦🇷 Los silbidos a Leo Messi en el Parque de los Príncipes. https://t.co/gRV6ec4Ht5

shazzz⚡ @messiiah26 this psg side is so depressing makes me wanna kill myself this psg side is so depressing makes me wanna kill myself

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has hit the post again. Twice in this match for PSG. Lionel Messi has hit the post again. Twice in this match for PSG.

PSG Chief @psg_chief Messi hits the post again. That’s the 10th time this season ffs #PSG Messi hits the post again. That’s the 10th time this season ffs #PSG😱😱😱

J… @yehpacked psg failing to smack another rando team in france, so buzzing i’ll never have to hear pochs name again psg failing to smack another rando team in france, so buzzing i’ll never have to hear pochs name again

Edited by Vishal Subramanian