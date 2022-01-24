Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi fails to make an impact off the bench in PSG's win over Reims

Lionel Messi started on the bench as PSG demolished Reims 4-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Argentine superstar could not make an impact after coming on in the 63rd minute of the game.

Messi made his return to the squad after having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. However, the Argentine superstar had to be content with a place on the bench. With a host of players unavailable for the game, Mauricio Pochettino opted to go with a front three consisting of Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos also made his return to the squad, starting only his second league game since joining Les Parisiens last summer.

The first-half started as expected, with Pochettino's side dominating possession of the ball. Pochettino's side went close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions, with Di Maria, Mbappe and Danilo Pereira all spurning good chances. Reims also came close through Hugo Ekitike's header in the 35th minute.

However, the scoring was finally opened by an unlikely source in the 44th minute as Marco Verratti followed up Icardi's shot to drive the ball home off the frame of the goal. This was the Italian's first goal of the season and gave Pochettino's side a deserved lead.

The second half started much the same, with PSG dominating most of the possession. However, Reims missed a great opportunity to level the scores as Dion Lopy blazed his shot over the bar after Nathanael Mbuku forced a good save out of Keylor Navas. The miss proved costly as Pochettino's side doubled their lead less than five minutes later.

Sergio Ramos took advantage of some sloppy defending to smash the ball home and double PSG's lead in the 62nd minute of the game. The goal would open the floodgates for the French side as less than five minutes later, Verratti saw his effort deflect off Wout Faes for an own goal.

Faes was in the wrong place at the wrong time again in the 75th minute, as Danilo Pereira's strike deflected off the defender and ended up in the back of the net to make it 4-0. PSG could have had a fifth late on in the game as Icardi saw his goal chalked off for a hand-ball before Lionel Messi put one over the bar.

The game ended 4-0 with PSG extending their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points. Pochettino's side look well on their way to regaining the league title at this rate.

Lionel Messi fails to impress on his PSG return

Lionel Messi replaced Angel Di Maria in the 63rd minute of the game but the Argentine made a rather mooted return to action. The forward has not appeared for the French side since the 1-1 draw against Lorient on the 23rd of December.

Lionel Messi only managed to have one shot in the dying embers of the game, while only completing 74% of his passes on the night. Here are the best twitter reactions to PSG and Messi's performance against Reims:

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Relive the best moments of our victory Reims



#PSGSDR



Relive the best moments of our victoryReims ⚽️⚽️ Relive the best moments of our victory 🆚 Reims ⚽️⚽️ #PSGSDR https://t.co/hO9z540ENZ

Shafileo.10 @Shafeeq16427700 Messi v Reims



Mins: 27'

Shots: 1🥅

Succ Dribbles: 1

Touches: 45

Acc Passes: 26 (74.3%)

Key Passes: 2

Long Balls (acc): 1 (1)

Ground Duels (Won): 5 (2)

Rating: .



The return of Messi . #Messi Messi v ReimsMins: 27'Shots: 1🥅Succ Dribbles: 1Touches: 45Acc Passes: 26 (74.3%)Key Passes: 2Long Balls (acc): 1 (1)Ground Duels (Won): 5 (2)Rating:The return of Messi 🐐Messi v Reims🇫🇷Mins: 27'⏰Shots: 1🥅Succ Dribbles: 1👣Touches: 45👆Acc Passes: 26 (74.3%)🎯Key Passes: 2🔑Long Balls (acc): 1 (1)⌛Ground Duels (Won): 5 (2)👥Rating: 6️⃣.9️⃣The return of Messi🇦🇷. #Messi https://t.co/SjoJbsRuoZ

Ahmed🇧🇭∞ @MessiCuIe OMGGGG Ramos goal assisted by Messi, Reims defenders were distracted by Leo getting ready on the sideline OMGGGG Ramos goal assisted by Messi, Reims defenders were distracted by Leo getting ready on the sideline

GOAL @goal 🥰 PSG's special kits to celebrate Chinese New Year PSG's special kits to celebrate Chinese New Year 🇨🇳🥰 https://t.co/jBTlRJKoK0

Galu @PSGalu A BRACE FOR VERRATTI? WE ARE LIVING IN A SIMULATION. A BRACE FOR VERRATTI? WE ARE LIVING IN A SIMULATION. https://t.co/y9PfL0locY

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp NO Assist for Messi as Verratti's strike goes down as an own goal! NO Assist for Messi as Verratti's strike goes down as an own goal! ❌🅰️ NO Assist for Messi as Verratti's strike goes down as an own goal!

👁🇸🇳 @Endri7i NO WAY MARCO VERRATTI HAS THE SAME NUMBER OF GOALS IN THE LEAGUE AS A CERTAIN BALL ON D'OR WINNER NO WAY MARCO VERRATTI HAS THE SAME NUMBER OF GOALS IN THE LEAGUE AS A CERTAIN BALL ON D'OR WINNER

PSGINT @PSGINT_



-Great Win by 4 Goals

-Ramos first Goal

-Mbappe Verratti MasterClass

-Nuno on Fire

-Icardi is Shit

-Danilo Robbed Messi



Let's keep the good run PSG VS REIMS Talking Points:-Great Win by 4 Goals-Ramos first Goal-Mbappe Verratti MasterClass-Nuno on Fire-Icardi is Shit-Danilo Robbed MessiLet's keep the good run PSG VS REIMS Talking Points:-Great Win by 4 Goals-Ramos first Goal-Mbappe Verratti MasterClass-Nuno on Fire 🔥 -Icardi is Shit-Danilo Robbed MessiLet's keep the good run

𝐆𝐓 @GT_MessiFC Need Neymar back asap, Messi can't play with Icardi no more Need Neymar back asap, Messi can't play with Icardi no more https://t.co/MagNyJFHyJ

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN it’s quite scary how good Mbappe is it’s quite scary how good Mbappe is

Get French Football News @GFFN Lionel Messi on the bench after testing positive for COVID-19 during the winter break. Despite just 1 goal in Ligue 1 so far this season, no PSG player is averaging more shots per 90 than Messi:



4.48 | Lionel Messi

4.10 | Kylian Mbappé

2.65 | Angel Di Maria

2.16 | Mauro Icardi Lionel Messi on the bench after testing positive for COVID-19 during the winter break. Despite just 1 goal in Ligue 1 so far this season, no PSG player is averaging more shots per 90 than Messi:4.48 | Lionel Messi4.10 | Kylian Mbappé2.65 | Angel Di Maria2.16 | Mauro Icardi

⁷🌕 @TKSG1O Danilo Pereira has more league goals than Messi Danilo Pereira has more league goals than Messi https://t.co/Hky4hF1xHj

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Adit Jaganathan