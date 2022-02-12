Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi helps guide PSG to win over Rennes

Lionel Messi proved to be pivotal again as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Rennes 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday. The forward provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the 93rd minute of the game as PSG opened up a 16 point gap at the top of the table.
Mauricio Pochettino experimented with his frontline, opting for Messi to lead the attack, with Mbappe and Xavi Simons on either flank as Angel Di Maria dropped to the bench. Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat also started with Keylor Navas replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal as well.
The game started off at a high tempo with Benjamin Bourigeaud causing problems for PSG early on. Rennes looked to be in control of the game with Mauricio Pochettino's side unable to carve out any significant opportunities. However, in the 34th minute, Marco Verratti released Mbappe into space down the left flank and the Frenchman saw his shot curl just wide of the far post.
Four minutes later, Verratti played through Mbappe again and the forward saw his deflected shot rattle the post. The French giants were unlucky not to score at this point as Rennes' hold on the game loosened. Both sides went into half-time level with all to do in the second-half.
The second-half started much like the first as Bourigeaud once again caused problems for Bernat early on. Rennes looked the hungrier side at this point but it would be PSG who would get the best chance of the game. Lionel Messi slalomed through a crowd of defenders before finding Draxler on the edge of the box. The German squared the ball to Mbappe, who got past his defender with ease but inexplicably fired the ball into the side-netting with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Not many chances were created for the rest of the game. However, in the 93rd minute, Lionel Messi found Mbappe on the left side of the box after some good work from Mauro Icardi. The Frenchman set himself before placing a low shot past Dogan Alemdar in goal to win the game for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The French giants are now unbeaten in their last 15 league games.
Lionel Messi continues his strong form for PSG
Lionel Messi has been in stellar form since returning to the lineup. The Argentine missed a month of football due to COVID-19 but has contributed one goal and three assists in the four games since his return.
Messi has seven goals and seven assists in 20 games across all competitions this season.The assist for Mbappe against Rennes was his 14th goal contribution in his last 14 games for the French giants. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his compatriot can continue this form for the rest of the campaign.
