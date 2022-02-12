Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi helps guide PSG to win over Rennes

Lionel Messi proved to be pivotal again as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Rennes 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday. The forward provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the 93rd minute of the game as PSG opened up a 16 point gap at the top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino experimented with his frontline, opting for Messi to lead the attack, with Mbappe and Xavi Simons on either flank as Angel Di Maria dropped to the bench. Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat also started with Keylor Navas replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal as well.

The game started off at a high tempo with Benjamin Bourigeaud causing problems for PSG early on. Rennes looked to be in control of the game with Mauricio Pochettino's side unable to carve out any significant opportunities. However, in the 34th minute, Marco Verratti released Mbappe into space down the left flank and the Frenchman saw his shot curl just wide of the far post.

Four minutes later, Verratti played through Mbappe again and the forward saw his deflected shot rattle the post. The French giants were unlucky not to score at this point as Rennes' hold on the game loosened. Both sides went into half-time level with all to do in the second-half.

The second-half started much like the first as Bourigeaud once again caused problems for Bernat early on. Rennes looked the hungrier side at this point but it would be PSG who would get the best chance of the game. Lionel Messi slalomed through a crowd of defenders before finding Draxler on the edge of the box. The German squared the ball to Mbappe, who got past his defender with ease but inexplicably fired the ball into the side-netting with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Not many chances were created for the rest of the game. However, in the 93rd minute, Lionel Messi found Mbappe on the left side of the box after some good work from Mauro Icardi. The Frenchman set himself before placing a low shot past Dogan Alemdar in goal to win the game for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The French giants are now unbeaten in their last 15 league games.

Lionel Messi continues his strong form for PSG

Lionel Messi has been in stellar form since returning to the lineup. The Argentine missed a month of football due to COVID-19 but has contributed one goal and three assists in the four games since his return.

Messi has seven goals and seven assists in 20 games across all competitions this season.The assist for Mbappe against Rennes was his 14th goal contribution in his last 14 games for the French giants. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his compatriot can continue this form for the rest of the campaign.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from PSG's 1-0 win over Rennes:

Stanley📌 @manlike_stan_



You'd have to try harder to convince me that he's finished Messi now has one goal and three assists in his last four games for PSG.You'd have to try harder to convince me that he's finished Messi now has one goal and three assists in his last four games for PSG. You'd have to try harder to convince me that he's finished 👍 https://t.co/953BUPRvyd

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team Messi hugging Mbappe after assisting him in the 93rd minute to give PSG the lead Messi hugging Mbappe after assisting him in the 93rd minute to give PSG the lead ❤️ https://t.co/qsfqWS0Hgq

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp MESSI ASSIST



This one counts! PSG break and Messi plays in Mbappe who finishes to give his team a stoppage time victory!



7th PSG assist

199th league assist

275th total club assist

322nd career assist MESSI ASSISTThis one counts! PSG break and Messi plays in Mbappe who finishes to give his team a stoppage time victory!7th PSG assist199th league assist275th total club assist322nd career assist 🅰️ MESSI ASSIST ‼️This one counts! PSG break and Messi plays in Mbappe who finishes to give his team a stoppage time victory!👉 7th PSG assist👉 199th league assist👉 275th total club assist👉 322nd career assist https://t.co/t18cEaSdFa

Iced Cum💙❤ @nemlicks

What an assist from the Messi to Mbappe to give PSG all three points at 90+3

The GOAT #Messi invents passing lanes, he doesn’t look for them"What an assist from the Messi to Mbappe to give PSG all three points at 90+3The GOAT “ #Messi invents passing lanes, he doesn’t look for them" What an assist from the Messi to Mbappe to give PSG all three points at 90+3The GOAT 🐐 🐐🐐 https://t.co/k2jIAsGH5O

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Shame that Mbappé is PSG’s only quick forward. Messi false 9 with two rapid outlets ahead of him making runs inside from wide for him to find, like the Mbappé goal today, could work very well. Shame that Mbappé is PSG’s only quick forward. Messi false 9 with two rapid outlets ahead of him making runs inside from wide for him to find, like the Mbappé goal today, could work very well.

Stanley📌 @manlike_stan_ PSG would need individual brilliance from players like Messi and Mbappe to beat Madrid. This team isn't tactically sound and it's just a reflection of how terrible the coach is 🧐 PSG would need individual brilliance from players like Messi and Mbappe to beat Madrid. This team isn't tactically sound and it's just a reflection of how terrible the coach is 🧐

ED🇬🇭 @EdwinBayern



Man u finished 2nd last season and got ronaldo they are now 6th



I know who my goat is Psg finished 2nd last season and got messi and now they are on their way to win the the titleMan u finished 2nd last season and got ronaldo they are now 6thI know who my goat is Psg finished 2nd last season and got messi and now they are on their way to win the the titleMan u finished 2nd last season and got ronaldo they are now 6th I know who my goat is🐐

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda_ Messi comes up big when PSG needed him the most, something Ronaldo can never relate to. Messi comes up big when PSG needed him the most, something Ronaldo can never relate to.

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi and Mbappé are the best duo in the world. Messi and Mbappé are the best duo in the world. https://t.co/f68B5tHLbk

R  @Lionel30i Top assisters in Ligue 1:



1. Dimitri Payet - 9 (20 games)

2. Kylian Mbappé - 9 (22 games)

3. Jonathan Clauss - 9 (22 games)

4. LIONEL MESSI - 7 (14 games)

5. Amine Gouiri - 7 (22 games)



I’m sure Messi will have the most by the end of the season. Top assisters in Ligue 1:1. Dimitri Payet - 9 (20 games)2. Kylian Mbappé - 9 (22 games)3. Jonathan Clauss - 9 (22 games)4. LIONEL MESSI - 7 (14 games)5. Amine Gouiri - 7 (22 games)I’m sure Messi will have the most by the end of the season. https://t.co/Gd00oerQNU

🕳 @ffss_16 Ronaldo fans downplaying Messi’s assist to Mbappe and go on to cry about no one creating for their idol Ronaldo fans downplaying Messi’s assist to Mbappe and go on to cry about no one creating for their idol😭😭😭

PSGhub @PSGhub Marquinhos about Mbappe late goal: “He's a player who makes the difference, that helps us, it's very important to have players like him… We manage to get the ball back and Messi finds Kylian in space.” 🗣 Marquinhos about Mbappe late goal: “He's a player who makes the difference, that helps us, it's very important to have players like him… We manage to get the ball back and Messi finds Kylian in space.” 🗣🇧🇷

Edited by Adit Jaganathan