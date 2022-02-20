Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi cannot inspire wasteful PSG to victory over Nantes

Despite starting Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were handed a shock 3-1 loss by Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino named an extremely strong starting XI for the game. Marco Verratti, Giorgino Wijnaldum and Idrissa Gueye started in midfield. Achraf Hakimi, however, had to be content with a place on the bench.

Both sides were quick to come out of the blocks, but Nantes stunned PSG in the fifth minute after Randal Kolo Muani latched onto Moses Simon's through ball and poked the ball underneath an on-rushing Keylor Navas to make it 1-0.

The hosts didn't let up on the pressure there and continued to look dangerous during the opening stages of the game. Their efforts were rewarded once again, as in the 16th minute, Quentin Merlin blasted in a goal from the edge of the box, after some good work by Osman Bukari down the right flank.

Pochettino's side just could not seem to be able to handle Nantes on the counter attack, looking vulnerable every time the hosts broke forward. However, the Parisians were also guilty of wasting chances, with Gueye and Neymar both having huge opportunities to reduce the deficit.

This would come to haunt them at the end of the half as Nantes were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Wijnaldum was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Ludovic Blas stepped up and smashed the penalty past Navas, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand on it. The French giants were completely outplayed in the first-half and went into half-time 3-0 down.

However, PSG came out much the stronger side in the second-half, as Neymar scored in the 47th minute. The Brazilian ran onto Lionel Messi's through ball and calmly dispatched the ball past Alban Lafont in goal. However, the forward would turn from hero to villain in the 59th minute, after his side were awarded a penalty. Neymar stepped up to take the spot-kick but nonchalantly lofted the ball straight into Lafont's hands. The Frenchman did not make an easier save all game.

Mbappe was then guilty of missing a chance of similar difficulty after Draxler's through ball found the Frenchman one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the box. However, the forward inexplicably blazed his shot over the bar from close range. PSG did not make any more significant chances in the second half despite having the majority of the ball.

The loss means that the French side could see their lead at the top of the table cut down to 10 points if Marseille manage to win their game this weekend.

Lionel Messi was PSG's best player on the night

Lionel Messi looked dangerous throughout the game but was oftentimes let down by his teammates. The Argentine started on the right side of the attack for PSG and was the source of most of their good play.

Lionel Messi set up Neymar with a smart through ball to get PSG on the scoresheet. However, things just did not seem to come off for the French giants on the night, as the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe were uncharacteristically wasteful.

The Argentine now has four assists and one goal in his last six games across all competitions.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from PSG's 3-1 loss against Nantes:

B/R Football @brfootball



Today: PSG trail Nantes 3-0 during the first half Tuesday: PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueToday: PSG trail Nantes 3-0 during the first half Tuesday: PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueToday: PSG trail Nantes 3-0 during the first half 😯 https://t.co/GLQeTmF78a

Trig @Kharlerh Nantes have a player called Merlin and y'all expected Neymar and Messi to perform magic, nah! PSG needed Morgana tonight Nantes have a player called Merlin and y'all expected Neymar and Messi to perform magic, nah! PSG needed Morgana tonight😭😭😂 https://t.co/3VdzA8YUx2

vinar ✪ @vinarr__ Lionel Messi has provided an assist in 5 out of his last 6 games for PSG 🪄 Lionel Messi has provided an assist in 5 out of his last 6 games for PSG 🪄🐐 https://t.co/JNeRkjFGIb

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team Messi has 15 goal contributions in his last 16 games for PSG Messi has 15 goal contributions in his last 16 games for PSG 🐐🐐 https://t.co/8n1wFSiG9V

Trig @Kharlerh Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr trying to run it back with PSG without Luis Suarez : Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr trying to run it back with PSG without Luis Suarez : https://t.co/k7Aztzfpxm

PSG Chief @psg_chief Messi creating all the chances in this game for psg Messi creating all the chances in this game for psg ⚡️✅

UtdArena @UtdArena Mbappé has won penalties in back-to-back games for PSG. Messi missed the first one and Neymar has now missed the second. Mbappé has won penalties in back-to-back games for PSG. Messi missed the first one and Neymar has now missed the second.

MessiTimes @MESSI_10_TIMES | Legend Messi vs Nantes:



- 90 Minutes

- 1 Assist

-2 Shots

-4 Dribbles

-3 Key passes

-2 Big chances created

-90 Touch

-84% Passes (62/74)

-8.0 Rating (Man of the match of PSG) | Legend Messi vs Nantes:- 90 Minutes- 1 Assist-2 Shots-4 Dribbles-3 Key passes-2 Big chances created-90 Touch-84% Passes (62/74)-8.0 Rating (Man of the match of PSG) 📊| Legend Messi vs Nantes:- 90 Minutes - 1 Assist-2 Shots -4 Dribbles -3 Key passes-2 Big chances created-90 Touch-84% Passes (62/74) -8.0 Rating (Man of the match of PSG) https://t.co/brEDs1BhLG

kumasi Alkaline 🗣🧠🃏🎭 @AlkalineBack another day to count Messi long passes , dribbles , possessions, crossbar hits and so many excuses PSG!another day to count Messi long passes , dribbles , possessions, crossbar hits and so many excuses PSG!😂😂💔💔💔another day to count Messi long passes , dribbles , possessions, crossbar hits and so many excuses 😂😂💔

Will @messi_202108 Too many unfortunate scenes for PSG today.

Maybe it was the fatigue from the Real Madrid game.

Neymar scored a goal, but he wasn't in top form.

It's a shame we lost, but it won't change our position.

I'm happy to see Neymar's goal and the Messi acist. Too many unfortunate scenes for PSG today.Maybe it was the fatigue from the Real Madrid game.Neymar scored a goal, but he wasn't in top form.It's a shame we lost, but it won't change our position.I'm happy to see Neymar's goal and the Messi acist. https://t.co/oKbfBSzew0

AdVaNs In ThE GaMe @SadboysChairman Please is PSG still a football club? Please is PSG still a football club?

Dexerto FC ⚽️ @DexertoFC



Neymar produced this stinker of a penalty as PSG suffered a shock 3-1 loss to Nantes today Neymar produced this stinker of a penalty as PSG suffered a shock 3-1 loss to Nantes today 😬https://t.co/YMLeode5v2

Ganesh @breathMessi21 Real Madrid have blood on their hands making me think PSG are a decent side Real Madrid have blood on their hands making me think PSG are a decent side

🌊 @Ishaq_UTD but then vs Madrid they chase like dogs. Weirdos That psg team need to sort themselves out. They literally only bother and care when it’s a big team they’re playing. They really don’t bother with the league. Bending down to tie their shoes instead of pressingbut then vs Madrid they chase like dogs. Weirdos That psg team need to sort themselves out. They literally only bother and care when it’s a big team they’re playing. They really don’t bother with the league. Bending down to tie their shoes instead of pressing 😂 but then vs Madrid they chase like dogs. Weirdos

Nûmèrö Ûñô🚀 🇦🇷 @haidaer__ But what happened to wijnaldum since he moved to psg,that’s not the baller I know in Liverpool. But what happened to wijnaldum since he moved to psg,that’s not the baller I know in Liverpool.

Cory36h @Coryh36 Ligue 1 is honestly the most farmers league ever all I see is psg fans saying they hate watching their team it's terrible they get depression bro your 1st by 10 points ish ffs Ligue 1 is honestly the most farmers league ever all I see is psg fans saying they hate watching their team it's terrible they get depression bro your 1st by 10 points ish ffs

Will @messi_202108

I hope everyone is rested and rejuvenated Frankly speaking, the PSG of this game was bad, but the reason why PSG still No. 1 in Ligue 1 is because everyone has been working hard so far.I hope everyone is rested and rejuvenated Frankly speaking, the PSG of this game was bad, but the reason why PSG still No. 1 in Ligue 1 is because everyone has been working hard so far.I hope everyone is rested and rejuvenated🙏 https://t.co/ah2J71wBQW

