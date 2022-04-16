×
Twitter erupts as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 to reach FA Cup final

Twitter reacts to an amazing FA Cup semi-finals.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Liverpool secured a narrow 3-2 win over Manchester City to book a place in the FA Cup final. The Reds have reached the final in the competition for the first time since 2012.

Liverpool made a bright start to the game at Wembley Stadium. The Reds took the lead in the ninth minute through Ibrahima Konate when the French defender headed home from an Andy Robertson corner. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old has been in some great goalscoring form of late. Konate scored twice across two legs against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds doubled their lead eight minutes later through Sadio Mane following a goalkeeping error by Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The American international had the ball at his feet but failed to clear it in time, allowing Mane to tap the ball home.

Sadio Mane would then go on to score the Reds' third goal right before half-time. The Senegalese forward was found by Thiago and then volleyed an effort, beating Steffen at his near post.

Manchester City pulled one back early in the second half through Jack Grealish. The England international converted from a Gabriel Jesus cross to make it 3-1.

Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva gave City a glimmer of hope after scoring their second goal deep into injury time. The Reds, however, held on to book their place in the FA Cup final.

Here are some of the reactions to the FA Cup semi-final on Twitter:

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!!! https://t.co/sjQ2eFWyBB
We’re Liverpool, we never do things the easy way
Liverpool! Lol I give up
2-3.Manchester City get ANOTHER one back! Bernardo Silva scores with 4 minutes left on the clock. https://t.co/U6xfpIIeki
Jota and Firmino on for Mane and Diaz. Mane, in particular, has been magnificent today.
If they're going to give any player from this Liverpool team a Ballon dor, it has to be Sadio Mane
‘Anfield’ is rocking tonight 😍🥵🔥
Salah really should be scoring there. Brilliant work from Diaz.
Why is Pep allergic to subs?
Alisson is a cheat code 1 v 1
That goal means £100m Jack Grealish now has as many combined goals and assists this season as Divock Origi
Hold on, Jack Grealish has scored
that Build-up to the goal 🥵🥵
What a volleyby Mane 🥰
What a half! 👏 The Reds are different class 🔥
Luis Diaz is some player. Wow.
Diaz is a joke of a footballer. Genuinely looks like we've had him for years 🤣 #LFC
Luis Diaz making a mockery of these City players. https://t.co/CZWJwsc9mF
Bye bye Zack Steffen. You won't be missed.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Steffen tried to get a cold pic like Edersen last week.
🤦‍♂️A moment to forget for Zack Steffen! https://t.co/EMWKWD06Nl
Thank you so much Pep for starting Zac Steffen.
Ibrahima Konate whenever Liverpool win a corner: https://t.co/eTYv3sZBbC
Konate is an absolute beast!!! What a finish!!
3 goals in 3 games. Ibrahima Konate 👏 https://t.co/gve0yWBcpx

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool will face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the FA Cup final later in May. There is a real possibility that there could be a repeat of this season's Carabao Cup final between the Reds and Chelsea.

Manchester City and Liverpool will shift their attention back to the title race

Manchester City and Liverpool will now shift their attention back to the Premier League title race. Following their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, the two sides are currently separated by just one point with seven matches remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to take on fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on April 19. The Reds secured an emphatic 5-0 win over the Red Devils earlier this season at Old Trafford.

Man City, on the other hand, have a home game against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. It is worth mentioning that Brighton recently defeated both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

𝙃𝙊𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙎 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉It finishes Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool at the Etihad. 🤝 https://t.co/mO82sh94YU

It is also worth noting that both sides have qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid while Liverpool will take on Villarreal.

There is a chance that both teams will face off in the finals of the Champions League this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
हिन्दी