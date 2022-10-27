Twitter erupts as Liverpool make it through to UCL knockouts with 3-0 Ajax win

Liverpool got back to winning ways with a crucial 3-0 victory over Ajax on 26 October in the Champions League that has sent Twitter into meltdown.

The Reds were coming off the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the league on 22 October.

However, Ajax were the better side in the first half as they spurned two glorious chances on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's goal.

Steven Berghuis went close in just the second minute when he could only hit the post from close range.

Alfred Schreuder's side pressurized Liverpool's defense, and Dusan Tadic wasted another golden opportunity in the 35th minute.

The Serbian lacked composure as he fired at Joe Gomez, but the forward should have put his side ahead.

Mohamed Salah punished Ajax for their lack of potency in front of goal in the 42nd minute.

The Egyptian showed the Ajax attackers how to put the ball away as he split through the opposition defense.

He latched on to Jordan Henderson's astute flick and chipped Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.

The Dutch goalkeeper was caught in no man's land as he made the odd decision to come off his line.

Reds forward Darwin Nunez then missed an open goal in the 43rd minute after Roberto Firmino had unselfishly played the Uruguayan in.

With the goal gaping, Nunez fired at the post in a chance that appeared harder to miss.

However, the former Benfica attacker made up for his miss in the 49th minute.

Nunez shook off pressure from Jurrien Timber to head home the Merseysiders' second of the night.

Youngster Harvey Elliott then got himself on the scoresheet in the 51st minute. The English midfielder ran through on goal and struck past Pasveer.

The game petered out with Liverpool securing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a vital win for the Reds against Ajax:

Samuel @SamueILFC Mo Salah turns up in the biggest competition in club football, big game player. Mo Salah turns up in the biggest competition in club football, big game player. 👑

lfcwebo @SamWebo Few things about that Nunez miss - wind pressure in Amsterdam is specifically high today, pitch under closer examination is (slightly) uneven (due to rain showers last week), fog is (slightly) prominent & moonlight is shining of Fabinho's head causing eye strain. Few things about that Nunez miss - wind pressure in Amsterdam is specifically high today, pitch under closer examination is (slightly) uneven (due to rain showers last week), fog is (slightly) prominent & moonlight is shining of Fabinho's head causing eye strain.

Paddy Power @paddypower 'Nothing will top that Shakhtar miss v Celtic.'



Darwin Nunez: 'Hold my beer'. 'Nothing will top that Shakhtar miss v Celtic.'Darwin Nunez: 'Hold my beer'. https://t.co/jtmsiXgt8g

Paddy Power @paddypower Ajax slice through Liverpool's defence yet again. It's just like watching Nottingham Forest at times. Ajax slice through Liverpool's defence yet again. It's just like watching Nottingham Forest at times.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker A first Champions League goal for Harvey Elliott. He now has more goals in the Champions League/European Cup than….me. A first Champions League goal for Harvey Elliott. He now has more goals in the Champions League/European Cup than….me. 😏

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 19 - Harvey Elliott (19y 205d) has become the first teenager to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool. Unfazed. 19 - Harvey Elliott (19y 205d) has become the first teenager to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool. Unfazed. https://t.co/yZoqaAib2i

Bobby @Bobby9LFC @LFC He scores that one ffs Nunez, you are so good and so bad at the same time @LFC He scores that one ffs Nunez, you are so good and so bad at the same time

Dakallo @dakallo_ @LFC @MoSalah Can someone tell me why the hell did Firmino try to assist instead of shooting? Nunez is bad @LFC @MoSalah Can someone tell me why the hell did Firmino try to assist instead of shooting? Nunez is bad

Squawka @Squawka



#UCL No player has scored more Champions League goals this season than Mohamed Salah. No player has scored more Champions League goals this season than Mohamed Salah. 👑#UCL https://t.co/gizBLAZpCh

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge That's a very good header from Nunez. Said it so many times. He's not going to flop. He'll just get better and better under Klopp That's a very good header from Nunez. Said it so many times. He's not going to flop. He'll just get better and better under Klopp

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.



Barring a victory by 4 goals against Napoli at Anfield next week, they’ll finish the group in second place. Liverpool are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.Barring a victory by 4 goals against Napoli at Anfield next week, they’ll finish the group in second place.

Napoli secure qualification for the knockout stages alongside Liverpool

Napoli beat Rangers to remain perfect in Europe

Liverpool have confirmed their qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with their victory over Ajax.

However, they will likely head into the knockout stages in second place after Napoli beat Rangers 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Giovani Simeone's double and Leo Skiri Østigård's strike did the damage for Luciano Spalletti’s side, who have won all of their Champions League fixtures to date.

That includes the 4-1 demolition of Klopp's side they managed on matchday one, which may prove decisive in who wins Group A.

The Reds have to beat Napoli by four goals on 1 November if they are to win the group.

