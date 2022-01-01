Twitter erupts as Manchester City score stoppage time winner to beat 10-man Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in an entertaining affair at the Emirates Stadium which ended in 2-1 in favor of the defending champions. Spanish midfielder Rodri scored an injury-time winner to secure all three points for the Cityzens.
Arsenal took a well-deserved lead in the first half through Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old attacker put the ball into the back of the net after getting to the end of a low cross from left-back Kieran Tierney.
However, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka brought down Bernado Silva in the box, giving Manchester City a penalty at the 54th-minute mark. Riyad Mahrez duly converted from the spot to level the game at 1-1. Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta's side after defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off after a foul on Gabriel Jesus.
The Gunners tried their best to keep out Manchester City's attack but eventually fell short in stoppage-time, as Rodri tucked the ball home from close range following a tame short from Laporte.
Football fans took to Twitter to have their say following a controversial game at the Emirates Stadium. A host of Arsenal fans were not happy with various refereeing decisions made in the game. Here are some of the best tweets:
Manchester City have a strong hold on the Premier League title after beating Arsenal
Manchester City have notched up 11 successive wins in the Premier League and have a comfortable lead at the top of the table. Following their win over Arsenal, the Cityzens have an 11 point lead over second-placed Chelsea, having played one more game. Manchester City are currently 12 points ahead of third-placed Liverpool. However, the Reds have played two games less.
Both Chelsea and Liverpool have dropped points in their recent games. The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City while Chelsea drew 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.
As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side have a stronghold on the Premier League as they look to defend their title. It is worth noting that Manchester City host Chelsea next in the Premier League on the 15th of January.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are sitting vulnerable in fourth position. The Gunners have picked up 35 points from 20 matches and could see both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur overtake them in the coming weeks.
Tottenham are currently five points behind with three games in hand while Manchester United are four points behind with two games in hand. As for Liverpool and Chelsea, the two sides will lock horns at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in what could go down as an important game in the title race.
