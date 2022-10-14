Twitter erupts as Manchester United claim narrow victory over Omonia despite Cristiano Ronaldo putting in an ineffective performance 

Manchester United needed Scott McTominay's injury-time winner to beat Omonia Nicosia 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League, with Cristiano Ronaldo a bystander throughout.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho had the game of his life on October 13, and one he will cherish as he is a lifelong United fan.

He made numerous saves throughout the first half, of which the Red Devils bombarded his goal with chance after chance.

Marcus Rashford went close in the 22nd minute when he was played in on goal by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English forward could only fire at Uzoho, who had made himself big.

Casemiro then rattled the crossbar with a thunderstrike in the 33rd minute, with United unable to break down Omonia's stern defense.

All the big guns were out including the likes of Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony, yet Omonia stood firm in blocking out the Red Devils' onslaught.

Uzoho then pulled off a spectacular double save in the 47th minute to deny Antony and Rashford.

It looked like being one of those nights for United as they just couldn't find the killer instinct to get on the scoresheet.

Rashford constantly came at the Omonia defense with his pace but in his way was Uzoho, who once again denied the Englishman in the 60th minute.

The Cypriot minnows had just three shots all game to Manchester United's 34 which tells the story of how the Red Devils just could not find a way past their defense.

It seemed as if United would have to settle for a dreadful 0-0 draw before substitute Scott McTominay popped up with a vital winner in the 90+2 minute.

The Scot got on the end of the ball that pinballed around the Omonia box to finally find a way past Udozo.

United fans will be breathing a deep sigh of relief and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter on a night where the Red Devils clinched a last-gasp win:

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



30 shots

20 shots inside the box

10 shots on target

7 big chances

3.44 xG



Manchester United after 80 minutes vs Omonia Nicosia:30 shots20 shots inside the box10 shots on target7 big chances3.44 xG Manchester United after 80 minutes vs Omonia Nicosia:30 shots20 shots inside the box10 shots on target7 big chances3.44 xG😤 https://t.co/8FQrKAsGr2

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Omonia's goalkeeper Francis Uzoho tonight Omonia's goalkeeper Francis Uzoho tonight https://t.co/VKLmdFdgV4

Murtaza @MurtazaUnited Casemiro really thought its Modric who’ll put the shot in, naa bro this is Bruno G, he shoots to the moon Casemiro really thought its Modric who’ll put the shot in, naa bro this is Bruno G, he shoots to the moon

Michael Barton @mrmichaelbarton Scott McTominay going into his post match interview



Scott McTominay going into his post match interview https://t.co/hLoz9uoL2Z

Breezy @BreezyUTD what is he doing This keeper is supposed to be a United fanwhat is he doing This keeper is supposed to be a United fan😭 what is he doing

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Regardless of how this game finishes, this will be a game Francis Uzoho will never forget, what a performance Regardless of how this game finishes, this will be a game Francis Uzoho will never forget, what a performance https://t.co/DM5pzk6QSE

Trey @UTDTrey When it was time to help Nigeria get to the World Cup he made a mistake and caused us our place, now acting like Superman today. PISS OFF UZOHO When it was time to help Nigeria get to the World Cup he made a mistake and caused us our place, now acting like Superman today. PISS OFF UZOHO

mathew™ @Mxtheww @btsportfootball Best keeper performance since Ochoa at the WC this man @btsportfootball Best keeper performance since Ochoa at the WC this man

𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 @ezrandez @ManUtd Struggling against part time priests lol 🤣 @ManUtd Struggling against part time priests lol 🤣😭😭😭

migs🇿🇦 @utdmigs @ManUtd Are we playing Nicos Omonia or prime fucking real madrid @ManUtd Are we playing Nicos Omonia or prime fucking real madrid😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Hon. Florence Achieng' Ouma, CBS @NyakwarSalome Cristiano Ronaldo has been turned into a ball boy by Omania Fc Cristiano Ronaldo has been turned into a ball boy by Omania Fc

Football Farmy @collectinghhate @UtdArena WTF is wrong with Ronaldo, he's not getting into attacking spaces. He has had the least threat of all our attackers and midfielders @UtdArena WTF is wrong with Ronaldo, he's not getting into attacking spaces. He has had the least threat of all our attackers and midfielders

Yormide 💙 @Tropical_papi Where is Cristiano Ronaldo? Where is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Jordan @FourFourJordan José Mourinho thank you for persisting with Scott McTominay with the knowledge he’d one day save us against a team from a country of 1.2 million people. Pep could never. José Mourinho thank you for persisting with Scott McTominay with the knowledge he’d one day save us against a team from a country of 1.2 million people. Pep could never.

No Context Keane @NoContextKeaneo Me explaining how I'm still right for slating McTominay for 90 minutes, despite him scoring the winner #MUFC Me explaining how I'm still right for slating McTominay for 90 minutes, despite him scoring the winner #MUFC https://t.co/GtWZ2uNtZE

🤌🏾— @Noodlesly Death

Taxes

Rashford missing sitters then tweeting paragraphs after matches DeathTaxesRashford missing sitters then tweeting paragraphs after matches

Cristiano Ronaldo quiet on nervy night for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to break down Omonia

Manchester United survived a huge scare against one of the lowest ranked sides in the Europa League.

Omonia's effort was brave and Udozo has given his transfer fee a huge increase off the back of a spectacular display.

However, there is cause for concern in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rarely involved throughout the victory.

The Portuguese had seven shots, with two of those being on target. He also had 32 touches of the ball and failed to impress.

Manchester United remain second in Group E, trailing leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

Next up for the Red Devils is the visit of Newcastle United on October 16.

