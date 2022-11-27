Twitter erupts as Morocco record stunning 2-0 win against Belgium to cap off another shock result at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter exploded as Morocco stunned Belgium to earn a 2-0 win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Moroccan attack posed a constant threat to Robert Martinez's side throughout the second half of the game. Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal were the main architects behind the African side's attacks.

After a 0-0 draw against Croatia in the opening fixture of the tournament, Morocco managed their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Belgium. Sabiri's goal was the first direct free kick scored in the tournament.

Abdelhamid Sabiri broke the deadlock as he found Thibaut Courtois off guard at his near post with an element of surprise from a free-kick spot. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in injury time for Morocco to put the final nail in Belgium's coffin and cap off a magnificent win for his team.

World Fete🤙🏼 @KahiuLee Belgium are so unwatchable and boring in this #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 an aging golden generation squad. Won't be surprised seeing them knocked out by #Croatia in the final group game Belgium are so unwatchable and boring in this #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 an aging golden generation squad. Won't be surprised seeing them knocked out by #Croatia in the final group game

ademir salgueiro @SalgueiroAdemir

thay were in better form in 2014 and 2018

this year, they didn't have any chance @TrollFootball belgium is finishedthay were in better form in 2014 and 2018this year, they didn't have any chance @TrollFootball belgium is finishedthay were in better form in 2014 and 2018this year, they didn't have any chance

The Dub @treydwarren Belgium needed a better coach for this golden generation. What a waste. Belgium needed a better coach for this golden generation. What a waste.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Fellaini was better for Belgium than KDB Fellaini was better for Belgium than KDB

K. @KayethenLFC 🏽 If Origi were here Belgium wouldn’t be in this state If Origi were here Belgium wouldn’t be in this state 👍🏽

SAM @Fcb_s_a_m Only FIFA ranking kept Belgium Relevant Only FIFA ranking kept Belgium Relevant 😭😭

Laurie @LFCLaurie De Bruyne saying that Belgium have no hope literally mid-tournament when you’ve got a squad needing morale seems absolutely mad and it shows now. De Bruyne saying that Belgium have no hope literally mid-tournament when you’ve got a squad needing morale seems absolutely mad and it shows now.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Belgium: not great really, are they? Belgium: not great really, are they?

Johyan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @JohyanCruyff I have no idea how this Belgium team are the 2nd highest ranked team in the world I have no idea how this Belgium team are the 2nd highest ranked team in the world

Trey @UTDTrey Belgium ain’t ever winning shit Belgium ain’t ever winning shit 😭

Daniel Storey @danielstorey85 Poor Eden Hazard. Maybe Belgium would have played better if they had concentrated on taking a stand against being silenced by FIFA. Poor Eden Hazard. Maybe Belgium would have played better if they had concentrated on taking a stand against being silenced by FIFA.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Eden hazard vs Morocco



• 43 touches

• 87% pass accuracy

• 1 shot

• 1 dribble

• 4 passes into final 3rd

• won 3 fouls



Slowing finding his form back Eden hazard vs Morocco • 43 touches • 87% pass accuracy • 1 shot • 1 dribble • 4 passes into final 3rd• won 3 fouls Slowing finding his form back https://t.co/lt9dh3SRBW

Quincy!?* @Quivcy Can we all agree that Eden Hazard is a finished footballer? Can we all agree that Eden Hazard is a finished footballer?

messiah10🇦🇷 @Amyk67098747K @aXtrips Courtios and Eden hazard are frauds, belgium don't deserve it @aXtrips Courtios and Eden hazard are frauds, belgium don't deserve it

Jimmy @ggdirono Selecting fat-unfit Eden Hazard in front of Leandro Trossard in this Belgium pecking order looks absolutely weird and bad decision. Even a 6 year old kid would know which player was fit to be in the first XI Selecting fat-unfit Eden Hazard in front of Leandro Trossard in this Belgium pecking order looks absolutely weird and bad decision. Even a 6 year old kid would know which player was fit to be in the first XI

❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ @Yubbie007 I’ve not hear a Eden Hazard debate on the timeline in a minute. I’ve not hear a Eden Hazard debate on the timeline in a minute.

Seamus Whelan @SeamusWhelanlfc @thibautcourtois and that's why you'll never win the balon dor ya wet wipe @thibautcourtois and that's why you'll never win the balon dor ya wet wipe

Fabs @FatolaFabs Thibaut Courtois, monster performance few days ago, disgraceful performance today. Thibaut Courtois, monster performance few days ago, disgraceful performance today.

Peter Appleyard @Pete_LTFC Belgium are meant to be the second ranked team in the world, & were lucky to beat Canada, now being outplayed by Morocco. Thibaut Courtois is meant to be the best Goalkeeper in the World, yet he flaps like a bed sheet on a windy day. Gotta larf.....golden generation my arse 🤣🤣 Belgium are meant to be the second ranked team in the world, & were lucky to beat Canada, now being outplayed by Morocco. Thibaut Courtois is meant to be the best Goalkeeper in the World, yet he flaps like a bed sheet on a windy day. Gotta larf.....golden generation my arse 🤣🤣

Eden Hazard admitted Belgium aren't at their best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Belgium superstar Eden Hazard made some pessimistic comments on Belgium's hopes of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said ahead of the clash against Morocco (via India Today):

"To be fair I think we had a better chance to win four years ago, The team was better four years ago but still we have the quality to win games and to win the competition. We have a few guys, they are a bit older now but we have experience and the best goalkeeper in the world (Thibaut Courtois). We have one of the best midfields in the world, right now. We have good strikers. We have the team and I think it's just the desire to want to win, and the mentality."

Hazard added:

"Belgium can win the World Cup if we are in form. If we are not it will be tough. "The first match you always have a bit of fear, you don't always want the ball, Now we need to get over that. We need to not be afraid to dribble, to play the killer pass. That's what was missing in the first match."

On his performances, Hazard said:

"There has always been criticism, Even when you play well you get criticized. I just try to focus on playing the best I can for my country and I'll give everything I can."

