Twitter erupts as Morocco record stunning 2-0 win against Belgium to cap off another shock result at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter exploded as Morocco stunned Belgium to earn a 2-0 win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Moroccan attack posed a constant threat to Robert Martinez's side throughout the second half of the game. Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal were the main architects behind the African side's attacks.
After a 0-0 draw against Croatia in the opening fixture of the tournament, Morocco managed their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Belgium. Sabiri's goal was the first direct free kick scored in the tournament.
Abdelhamid Sabiri broke the deadlock as he found Thibaut Courtois off guard at his near post with an element of surprise from a free-kick spot. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in injury time for Morocco to put the final nail in Belgium's coffin and cap off a magnificent win for his team.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the game:
Eden Hazard admitted Belgium aren't at their best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Belgium superstar Eden Hazard made some pessimistic comments on Belgium's hopes of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said ahead of the clash against Morocco (via India Today):
"To be fair I think we had a better chance to win four years ago, The team was better four years ago but still we have the quality to win games and to win the competition. We have a few guys, they are a bit older now but we have experience and the best goalkeeper in the world (Thibaut Courtois). We have one of the best midfields in the world, right now. We have good strikers. We have the team and I think it's just the desire to want to win, and the mentality."
Hazard added:
"Belgium can win the World Cup if we are in form. If we are not it will be tough. "The first match you always have a bit of fear, you don't always want the ball, Now we need to get over that. We need to not be afraid to dribble, to play the killer pass. That's what was missing in the first match."
On his performances, Hazard said:
"There has always been criticism, Even when you play well you get criticized. I just try to focus on playing the best I can for my country and I'll give everything I can."
