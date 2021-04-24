Twitter erupts as Newcastle score last-gasp equalizer to dent Liverpool's top 4 hopes

Liverpool were denied at the death, as Joe Willock equalized for Newcastle in the 95th minute to secure a point for the Magpies after a 1-1 draw. The Reds hosted Steve Bruce's side at Anfield knowing that anything less than a win would prove costly in their race towards finishing in the top 4.

Jurgen Klopp's side started the night in eighth in the Premier League, tied on points with Tottenham. A win would've lifted Liverpool into fourth in the table for at least the time being, as fourth-placed Chelsea take on fifth-placed West Ham later tonight.

The game could not have started any better for Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah scored in the third minute to put the Reds into the lead with a great finish after some poor defending by Newcastle. Liverpool were dominant in the opening exchanges of the game and seemed like they would score more as the game progressed.

Newcastle, however, were dangerous in their own right as Allan Saint-Maximin saw his deflected cross cleared off the line early in the first half. However, it was all Liverpool after that, with both Salah and Sadio Mane wasting golden opportunities to double the Reds' lead. The sides went into halftime with Liverpool 1-0 up and in the ascendancy.

Liverpool failed to take advantage of their dominance in the 2nd half

The second half started with Newcastle much the brighter of the two sides as Joelinton had two chances to level the score. But soon after that, Sadio Mane wasted another chance to double Liverpool's lead.

This was the theme for much of the second half, as Liverpool failed to finish their chances and it ultimately led to their downfall at the end of the game. As the game came to a close, Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net, only for VAR to rule out the goal, due to the ball coming off Calum Wilson's arm in the build-up.

But all of Newcastle's pressure finally paid off in the 95th minute as Dwight Gayle headed down the ball for Joe Willock, who smashed the ball into the back of the net after some lax Liverpool defending.

The point saw Newcastle move one step closer to guaranteeing their safety, as they are currently 15th in the league. As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top 4.

Here are the best Twitter reactions from Liverpool's capitulation at Anfield.

Liverpool had 21 shots, 68% possession and led for 92 minutes…



...they still drew with Newcastle 🙃 pic.twitter.com/62cV9XF1Zf — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2021

What is Liverpool's position in the league table Jürgen? https://t.co/mRVUP09AKu — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 24, 2021

90+3': Callum Wilson equalizes

90+4': VAR overturns the goal

90+5': Joe Willock equalizes



Wild end at Anfield as Liverpool concede a late equalizer for the second time this week 😬 pic.twitter.com/UoP9hbdlzB — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2021

Monday: 87' vs. Leeds



Saturday: 95' vs. Newcastle



Liverpool have conceded a late equaliser for the second time this week. pic.twitter.com/RYpDlpeNfG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2021

Joe Willock last three games for Newcastle:



11 minutes vs Tottenham ⚽️

10 minutes vs West Ham ⚽️

26 minutes vs Liverpool ⚽️



Supersub! pic.twitter.com/IskC8UbX5d — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) April 24, 2021

Liverpool apparently choosing to deduct points from themselves as Super League punishment with that defending.



Incomprehensible. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 24, 2021

Liverpool have collected just five points (out of a possible 27) at home in the Premier League in 2021, only Fulham have picked up fewer (4) among all 92 teams in England's top four divisions.



0.44 points/game at Anfield in 2021. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VA07TJfUe3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2021

Jeff Stelling's reaction to Joe Willock's 95th-minute equaliser for Newcastle against Liverpool 🤣@JeffStelling pic.twitter.com/VzUcf1eRQJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 24, 2021

Hello Mom yes Liverpool Drew again at Home 😭😭#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/EsQ8HegxNd — Abuti Tshepo (@tshepo_mashiles) April 24, 2021

Liverpool running back to the Super League after Newcastle ended their top 4 hopes🤣 pic.twitter.com/P35cCQcGpf — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 24, 2021

Liverpool today:



- Miss countless chances to score

- Concede in stoppage time, rescued by VAR

- Fail to learn lesson, concede again in stoppage time



Klopp will have this face for the next 48 hours: pic.twitter.com/rM8kPPPDa1 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2021

It’s mad how even when Wilson’s goal was ruled out you knew somehow, some way Newcastle would score. That’s the Liverpool vibe we have been working with this season y’all. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 24, 2021

Points dropped from winning positions by Liverpool over the past 3 seasons:



🔘 18/19 — 6

🔘 19/20 — 5

🔘 20/21 — 15



Losing their ‘mentality monster’ edge. 👹 pic.twitter.com/42IfbOUlmS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 24, 2021

Liverpool have had the second most shots at home in the Premier League this year [146] but have scored the second fewest goals [4].



2.74% conversion rate. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/dPPsN0uXiS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 24, 2021

94:58 - Since 2006-07 (when we have exact times), Joe Willock's equaliser for Newcastle is the latest goal that Liverpool have conceded in a Premier League game at Anfield. Gasp. #LIVNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

Liverpool last Vs. Liverpool this

Season. Season pic.twitter.com/PiuGLnoXHB — Kingsley 🔥🌊 (@kingkhayce1) April 24, 2021

Liverpool really went from "give us Real Madrid in the UCL" to struggling to make Top 4 pic.twitter.com/62ABXk9rNp — Ehiz (@ehizthemenace) April 24, 2021

Liverpool attempted 54 shots in their last two games, scoring just twice. #awlfc [@arturpetrosyan] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 24, 2021