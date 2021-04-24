Twitter erupts as Newcastle score last-gasp equalizer to dent Liverpool's top 4 hopes

Liverpool were denied at the death, as Joe Willock equalized for Newcastle in the 95th minute to secure a point for the Magpies after a 1-1 draw. The Reds hosted Steve Bruce's side at Anfield knowing that anything less than a win would prove costly in their race towards finishing in the top 4.
Jurgen Klopp's side started the night in eighth in the Premier League, tied on points with Tottenham. A win would've lifted Liverpool into fourth in the table for at least the time being, as fourth-placed Chelsea take on fifth-placed West Ham later tonight.
The game could not have started any better for Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah scored in the third minute to put the Reds into the lead with a great finish after some poor defending by Newcastle. Liverpool were dominant in the opening exchanges of the game and seemed like they would score more as the game progressed.
Newcastle, however, were dangerous in their own right as Allan Saint-Maximin saw his deflected cross cleared off the line early in the first half. However, it was all Liverpool after that, with both Salah and Sadio Mane wasting golden opportunities to double the Reds' lead. The sides went into halftime with Liverpool 1-0 up and in the ascendancy.
Liverpool failed to take advantage of their dominance in the 2nd half
The second half started with Newcastle much the brighter of the two sides as Joelinton had two chances to level the score. But soon after that, Sadio Mane wasted another chance to double Liverpool's lead.
This was the theme for much of the second half, as Liverpool failed to finish their chances and it ultimately led to their downfall at the end of the game. As the game came to a close, Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net, only for VAR to rule out the goal, due to the ball coming off Calum Wilson's arm in the build-up.
But all of Newcastle's pressure finally paid off in the 95th minute as Dwight Gayle headed down the ball for Joe Willock, who smashed the ball into the back of the net after some lax Liverpool defending.
The point saw Newcastle move one step closer to guaranteeing their safety, as they are currently 15th in the league. As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top 4.
