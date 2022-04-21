Twitter erupts as PSG cruise to 3-0 win against Angers in Lionel Messi's absence 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Angers 3-0 on Wednesday night despite Lionel Messi's injury-enforced absence and edged closer to sealing the Ligue 1 title. Goals from the untouchable Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos swept Angers away, with the Parisians continuing their romp towards an 11th French league title.

Mbappe slotted home a sweet strike in the 28th minute to get the ball rolling on the day, as the Frenchman dazzled despite the absence of Neymar and Messi. Ramos joined him on the scoresheet with a thumping header on the stroke of half-time, with not an Angers player anywhere near him.

Marquinhos then wrapped up the win with a header of his own in the 77th minute. Edouard Michut was sent off in the closing stages of the game, but that did little to derail the celebratory mood among the PSG faithful.

They are now on the verge of becoming the joint-most successful club in the French league, with Saint-Etienne boating 10 league titles to their name.

Marseille stopped the Parisians from wrapping up the title tonight by beating Nantes 3-2. It means PSG are just a point away from confirming themselves as the champions.

The win came despite the absence of legendary forward Lionel Messi, who missed the game through injury. PSG fans have reacted to the monumental victory, reveling in the side's tightening grip on the title:

PSG are blitzing their way to the Ligue 1 title

The Paris giants have dominated Ligue 1 this season despite Messi's rather underwhelming form

Paris Saint-Germain have never really looked like facing much of a struggle in the league this season, having majorly dominated throughout the 2021-22 campaign. They are currently 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille and need just a point to seal their 10th Ligue 1 title.

Having lost out on the Ligue 1 title last season to Nice in the final game of the campaign, the pressure was on Mauricio Pochettino's men to avenge the agonizing defeat. They are doing so in some style, with Kylian Mbappe destroying defenses throughout the season.

The Frenchman's goal against Angers brings his tally for the Ligue 1 season to 21, leading the goalscoring charts. PSG will be ruing their UEFA Champions League capitulation that saw them exit the competition at the hands of Real Madrid in February.

They have a squad brimming with talent with the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi. Having all but wrapped up the title, attention will turn to the summer transfer window where Mauricio Pochettino can be expected to ring a host of changes.

Mbappe's future is uncertain, with the Frenchman heavily tipped to seal a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. But tonight's impressive victory may be a reminder for the 23-year-old of what success this PSG side can have, especially if they improve further this summer.

The Parisians have lost just four of their 33 league games this season.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian