Twitter erupts as PSG are held to 1-1 draw against Benfica in Lionel Messi's injury absence

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Oct 12, 2022 02:54 AM IST
PSG play out hard-fought draw against Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Benfica settled on another 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League on October 11 with Lionel Messi watching on from the sidelines.

The Argentine was ruled out with a calf injury having picked up the issue in last week's draw between the two sides.

Tonight, saw the two teams play out the exact same result they carved out last week, and PSG took the lead in the 39th minute.

Juan Bernat went down under the challenge from teenager Antonio Silva, and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

There had been massive speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future before the game, but he made no mistake from the spot to put the Parisians 1-0 up.

The Frenchman is now the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League.

There had been a rare number of chances prior to the penalty but Benfica sprang into life in the second half.

Rafael Silva tricked his way into the PSG box and Marco Verratti stuck out a leg to try and stop the Portuguese.

Oliver then consulted the pitchside monitor through VAR's intervention and a penalty was awarded.

Joao Mario took it and fired past Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarruma to even the proceedings.

All eyes were on Mbappe throughout and the Frenchman had numerous chances to get a second.

He thought he had given PSG all three points in the 86th minute of the encounter when he smashed home from close range.

However, he was deemed to have been in an offside position and the two sides had to settle for all honors even.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another stalemate between the two European clubs:

Kylian Mbappe’s first half by numbers vs. Benfica:100% dribbles completed 100% long balls completed 86% pass accuracy 29 touches 3 ground duels won 1 shot on target 1 goal Another day, another goal. 🤝 https://t.co/hx3T6qSB1D
Messi is the main man at PSG. None of that Mbappe nonsense. 0 win in 2 games without him. 0 goals from open play without him.
After scoring against Benfica, Kylian Mbappe has overtaken Edinson Cavani (30) to become PSG's top scorer in the Champions League. [@OptaJoe] https://t.co/qMo4IMbbfS
Mbappé's roasting both Silva and Otamendi in the first 20 minutes here. Benfica have had more possession but that space for Mbappé, or when he drifts wider, has been cash money so far.
Since Messi got injured against Benfica, PSG have now failed to win and score from open play.Some of you that don’t know ball said Mbappe was the one carrying them 🤡🤡🤡
@TheEuropeanLad Mbappe highlights vs benfica without Messi 2/7 dribbles completed 🔥 https://t.co/tR3XzStfZT
I love my BENFICA!!!Told y’all when I saw the group BENFICA would not lose to PSG.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ vamos benfica❤️❤️
FULL-TIME: @PSG_English 1-1 Benfica The points are shared in this @ChampionsLeague match at the Parc des Princes #PSGSLB I #UCL https://t.co/7MH69dUOIq
@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague 2 games with no Messi and both games we looked like poch or allegri were coaching us😂😂 embarrassing
@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague They have no one who can create chances when Messi is not playing. Neymar doesn't wanna play that role because he wants to be the one who scores goals ( he's in race with Mbappe ).
@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague Easy 3-0 win if Messi played
@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague I don’t see why we still playing three defenders
@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague Absolute Horror. Back passes everytime to the defenders even when there's a chance to progress up midfield. Donnarumma had more touches than our midfielders.
@sportbible They Gave Him the Pen So He Doesn't leave imao
Hugo Ekitike vs Benfica | Best Skills and Goals Compilation | The New Mbappé ?? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/JqevkZPjjO
Before people jump to conclusions - Mbappé was subbed off with some discomfort in his ankle after a bad challenge from Benfica.Media - no need to play into any narratives anymore here. It was a precautionary sub.
Everyone looks delighted that Kylian Mbappe put PSG 1-0 up against Benfica... https://t.co/YVLWpN9iY5

PSG fail to deliver in Lionel Messi's absence

Lionel Messi missed out through a calf problem
There has been a ton of speculation growing around the Parc des Princes off of reports that Mbappe wants to leave the club in January.

He may have got on the scoresheet from the spot but life without Lionel Messi isn't all too bright for the Parisians.

Benfica were a tough nut to crack on the night and a draw was what both sides deserved.

It sees them both continue to sit joint-top of Group H in the Champions League, now on eight-points each.

Lionel Messi scored in the first encounter between the two sides at the Estadio da Luz and would have been eager to be on the pitch in tonight's clash.

Both seem certain to qualify for the knockout stages following Juventus' shock 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

