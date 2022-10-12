Twitter erupts as PSG are held to 1-1 draw against Benfica in Lionel Messi's injury absence

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Benfica settled on another 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League on October 11 with Lionel Messi watching on from the sidelines.
The Argentine was ruled out with a calf injury having picked up the issue in last week's draw between the two sides.
Tonight, saw the two teams play out the exact same result they carved out last week, and PSG took the lead in the 39th minute.
Juan Bernat went down under the challenge from teenager Antonio Silva, and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.
There had been massive speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future before the game, but he made no mistake from the spot to put the Parisians 1-0 up.
The Frenchman is now the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League.
There had been a rare number of chances prior to the penalty but Benfica sprang into life in the second half.
Rafael Silva tricked his way into the PSG box and Marco Verratti stuck out a leg to try and stop the Portuguese.
Oliver then consulted the pitchside monitor through VAR's intervention and a penalty was awarded.
Joao Mario took it and fired past Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarruma to even the proceedings.
All eyes were on Mbappe throughout and the Frenchman had numerous chances to get a second.
He thought he had given PSG all three points in the 86th minute of the encounter when he smashed home from close range.
However, he was deemed to have been in an offside position and the two sides had to settle for all honors even.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another stalemate between the two European clubs:
PSG fail to deliver in Lionel Messi's absence
There has been a ton of speculation growing around the Parc des Princes off of reports that Mbappe wants to leave the club in January.
He may have got on the scoresheet from the spot but life without Lionel Messi isn't all too bright for the Parisians.
Benfica were a tough nut to crack on the night and a draw was what both sides deserved.
It sees them both continue to sit joint-top of Group H in the Champions League, now on eight-points each.
Lionel Messi scored in the first encounter between the two sides at the Estadio da Luz and would have been eager to be on the pitch in tonight's clash.
Both seem certain to qualify for the knockout stages following Juventus' shock 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa.