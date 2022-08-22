Twitter erupts as PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combine to destroy Lille 7-1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) produced their best performance under Christophe Galtier as they romped to a 7-1 win against LOSC Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Kylian Mbappe stole the show with a stunning hat-trick and Neymar Jr scored one goal apiece either side of half-time, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also got their names on the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 champions.
Galtier's side raced off the blocks and scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as Mbappe put the ball into the back of the net after a stunning ball over the top from Messi. PSG didn't look back after breaking the deadlock within eight seconds and added three more goals through Messi, Hakimi, and Neymar as they took complete control of the game and overwhelmed the home side.
The Parisian giants started the second half just as they finished the first as they dominated proceedings with a series of blistering attacks. Neymar and Mbappe doubled their tallies for the night with two well-taken goals in the second half, while Jonathan Bamba scored a consolation goal from close range in the 54th minute.
In the 86th minute, Mbappe completed his hat-trick in stunning fashion after latching onto a wonderful pass from Neymar. Messi was also at his brilliant best on the night in what turned out to be a memorable outing for the PSG front three.
Ahead of the game, there was a lot of talk about a potential rift in the PSG squad after what transpired in the 5-2 win against Montpellier last weekend. After Mbappe missed a penalty in that game, PSG won another spot-kick, for which Neymar stepped up and converted from six yards out. The Frenchman reportedly wanted the second penalty as well, but Neymar decided to take the initiative for his side.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of PSG's clash against Lille, Galtier clarified the situation in detail. He said:
"There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week in the work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille.”
“It can only evolve because it depends on who is on the field. For this game against Montpellier, there was a specific order: shooter number one Kylian and shooter number two Neymar. That’s what happened."
PSG didn't get a penalty against Lille, but there was no drama away from home this time around, as they scored seven stunning goals to record a statement victory. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe steal the show for PSG: Best Twitter reactions
Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here