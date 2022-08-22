Twitter erupts as PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combine to destroy Lille 7-1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) produced their best performance under Christophe Galtier as they romped to a 7-1 win against LOSC Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Kylian Mbappe stole the show with a stunning hat-trick and Neymar Jr scored one goal apiece either side of half-time, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also got their names on the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 champions.

Galtier's side raced off the blocks and scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as Mbappe put the ball into the back of the net after a stunning ball over the top from Messi. PSG didn't look back after breaking the deadlock within eight seconds and added three more goals through Messi, Hakimi, and Neymar as they took complete control of the game and overwhelmed the home side.

The Parisian giants started the second half just as they finished the first as they dominated proceedings with a series of blistering attacks. Neymar and Mbappe doubled their tallies for the night with two well-taken goals in the second half, while Jonathan Bamba scored a consolation goal from close range in the 54th minute.

In the 86th minute, Mbappe completed his hat-trick in stunning fashion after latching onto a wonderful pass from Neymar. Messi was also at his brilliant best on the night in what turned out to be a memorable outing for the PSG front three.

Ahead of the game, there was a lot of talk about a potential rift in the PSG squad after what transpired in the 5-2 win against Montpellier last weekend. After Mbappe missed a penalty in that game, PSG won another spot-kick, for which Neymar stepped up and converted from six yards out. The Frenchman reportedly wanted the second penalty as well, but Neymar decided to take the initiative for his side.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of PSG's clash against Lille, Galtier clarified the situation in detail. He said:

"There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week in the work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille.”

“It can only evolve because it depends on who is on the field. For this game against Montpellier, there was a specific order: shooter number one Kylian and shooter number two Neymar. That’s what happened."

PSG didn't get a penalty against Lille, but there was no drama away from home this time around, as they scored seven stunning goals to record a statement victory. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe steal the show for PSG: Best Twitter reactions

B/R Football @brfootball 8 SECONDS



Kylian Mbappé with the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history 8 SECONDSKylian Mbappé with the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history ⚡ 8 SECONDS ⚡Kylian Mbappé with the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history https://t.co/hNwwStjsY7

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 PSG.



LIONEL MESSI FINDS MBAPPE WITH AN ASSIST WITHIN 5 SECONDS AND MBAPPE SCORES!! 1-0 PSG.LIONEL MESSI FINDS MBAPPE WITH AN ASSIST WITHIN 5 SECONDS AND MBAPPE SCORES!! https://t.co/OZ1rDYEb5v

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Micah Fanimo ⚽️ @MixahFanimo Poch is a criminal. Look how well PSG are playing Poch is a criminal. Look how well PSG are playing People really created a narrative that all time talent like Mbappe Messi and Neymar couldn’t work together to excuse Pochettino’s lack of tactical flexibility🤣 twitter.com/mixahfanimo/st… People really created a narrative that all time talent like Mbappe Messi and Neymar couldn’t work together to excuse Pochettino’s lack of tactical flexibility🤣 twitter.com/mixahfanimo/st…

🤾🏿‍♂️ @419simsim Tempted to say Mbappe might be the greatest counter attacking player ever Tempted to say Mbappe might be the greatest counter attacking player ever

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Neymar, Messi and Mbappe hating each other might actually be a blessing in disguise these guys are fighting for the most G/A every game now Neymar, Messi and Mbappe hating each other might actually be a blessing in disguise these guys are fighting for the most G/A every game now

EiF @EiFSoccer Neymar gets another assist and Mbappé gets another goal as PSG just keep playing gorgeous stuff.



This front 3 has cooked tonight. Neymar gets another assist and Mbappé gets another goal as PSG just keep playing gorgeous stuff.This front 3 has cooked tonight. https://t.co/tWSJqyNhdi

- @GPv3000 kills me when people blame poch for messi being washed like mbappe didn’t have the season of his life kills me when people blame poch for messi being washed like mbappe didn’t have the season of his life

Average Striker @AverageStriker "Right lads they've got Messi and Mbappe so keep it tight early doors and ahhh bollocks" "Right lads they've got Messi and Mbappe so keep it tight early doors and ahhh bollocks" https://t.co/unFOE2CrsA

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues in 2022:



◉ Kylian Mbappé (21)



Most assists in Europe's top five leagues in 2022:



◉ Lionel Messi (12)



And they've combined for the quickest Ligue 1 goal since Opta records began in 2006/07 (8 seconds). 🤝 Most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues in 2022:◉ Kylian Mbappé (21)Most assists in Europe's top five leagues in 2022:◉ Lionel Messi (12)And they've combined for the quickest Ligue 1 goal since Opta records began in 2006/07 (8 seconds). 🤝 https://t.co/oEH2Pd27SB

J. @Messilizer Mbappé and Messi just abused the kick off glitch irl, that was too funny Mbappé and Messi just abused the kick off glitch irl, that was too funny

Galu @PSGalu Galtier is taking the best out of Messi, and that's the best thing any manager can do. Galtier is taking the best out of Messi, and that's the best thing any manager can do.

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Messi and Neymar this season Messi and Neymar this season https://t.co/hJM271taP6

EiF @EiFSoccer Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.



Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this. Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this.

Galu @PSGalu Neymar and Messi equal 9 goals and 5 assists combined so far on their last 4 matches.



Fantastic duo. Neymar and Messi equal 9 goals and 5 assists combined so far on their last 4 matches.Fantastic duo. https://t.co/3SRqKgNDgh

James. @afcjxmes 17G, 15A for Messi in 2022, the 'washed' allegations didn't last long. 17G, 15A for Messi in 2022, the 'washed' allegations didn't last long.

𝐕𝔦𝔫 ⚪️ @vinrmfc Messi doesn't score - "He can't score in farmers league"



When Messi scores - "Lol it's just farmers league." Messi doesn't score - "He can't score in farmers league"When Messi scores - "Lol it's just farmers league."

Argentina Stats 🇦🇷📊 @ARG_Stats The Assist of Leo Messi to Mbappe is the quickest (8 seconds) in League 1 history as per opta records. The Assist of Leo Messi to Mbappe is the quickest (8 seconds) in League 1 history as per opta records. ⚡🅰️ https://t.co/4EkxX4VW1b

A @AJXR45 Galtier has cracked the code man can’t lie, Messi is dictating from Central, Neymar is staying within the final third, Marquinhos as a 6/central centre back hybrid with Verratti and Vitinha either side, beautiful Galtier has cracked the code man can’t lie, Messi is dictating from Central, Neymar is staying within the final third, Marquinhos as a 6/central centre back hybrid with Verratti and Vitinha either side, beautiful

J. @Messilizer It’s not a PSG game nowadays without Messi assisting Neymar, is it? It’s not a PSG game nowadays without Messi assisting Neymar, is it?

UtdArena @UtdArena



4 appearances

4 starts

⏱ 4 90s

7 goals

6 assists

🥅 3.26 goal-involvements per 90



He is averaging just 27:37 minutes per goal-involvement. Neymar in all competitions this season:4 appearances4 starts⏱ 4 90s7 goals6 assists🥅 3.26 goal-involvements per 90He is averaging just 27:37 minutes per goal-involvement. Neymar in all competitions this season:👤 4 appearances👥 4 starts⏱ 4 90s⚽️ 7 goals🎯 6 assists🥅 3.26 goal-involvements per 90He is averaging just 27:37 minutes per goal-involvement. https://t.co/N1Kh4ZGjfz

William (fan account) @OzilThings Arsenal top of the table, Neymar back to his best and Özil making his return to football



What a beautiful weekend. Arsenal top of the table, Neymar back to his best and Özil making his return to footballWhat a beautiful weekend.

Galu @PSGalu



Christophe Galtier 18 goals in the last 4 games so far.Christophe Galtier 18 goals in the last 4 games so far.Christophe Galtier 🇫🇷 https://t.co/g8tZRZyuIH

Zizouology @Zizouology PSG need to keep this momentum and spirit. Galtier making them cook. PSG need to keep this momentum and spirit. Galtier making them cook.

s. @xyCerebrone Galtier is building well on Poch’s work with this team towards the end of last season.



There’s more cohesion now as they play together more (front 3 especially). They press better and play with a higher intensity. Galtier is building well on Poch’s work with this team towards the end of last season. There’s more cohesion now as they play together more (front 3 especially). They press better and play with a higher intensity.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Galtier saved my life Galtier saved my life

