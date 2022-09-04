Twitter erupts as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski score in 3-0 Barcelona win over Sevilla

Barcelona earned a convincing 3-0 away win against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, September 3.
Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Eric Garcia found the back of the net for the Catalan club during the contest.
The first goal came about as Gavi won the ball back and started a brilliant Barcelona counterattack, feeding off Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman found Lewandowski, whose chip effort was saved. However, Raphinha didn't make any mistakes as he converted the opportunity into Barcelona's first goal.
Joules Kounde found an amazing pass for Lewandowski against his former club. The Polish striker finished in style after a deft chest control and doubled the Culers' lead.
With his goal against Sevilla, Lewandowski now finds himself at the top of the La Liga scoring chart.
Eric Garcia slotted home Barca's third after Joules Kounde set him up from a Raphinha cross.
With the win, Barca now sit at the second spot in the La Liga standings. They have managed to accumulate 10 points from their first four league games of the season. League leaders Real Madrid have 12 points presently.
Apart from an attacking masterclass, Barca's defense was flawless. They managed to keep a cleansheet and fans lauded Ronald Araujo and Kounde for their performances.
Xavi Hernandez's men play Viktoria Plzen next in the UEFA Champions League. With this sort of form, they will be heavy favorites for that game.
Xavi Hernandez doing wonders with Barcelona
Xavi Hernandez took over a struggling side from Ronald Koeman last season and managed to get them to finish in the second spot in the La Liga table.
This season, they have gotten off to a better start and have managed 10 points from their first four games.
Several superstar signings have also strengthened the club. It will be interesting to see what the former World Cup winner can achieve with his team this season in La Liga and also in the UEFA Champions League.
