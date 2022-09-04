Twitter erupts as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski score in 3-0 Barcelona win over Sevilla

Barcelona earned a convincing 3-0 away win against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, September 3.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Eric Garcia found the back of the net for the Catalan club during the contest.

The first goal came about as Gavi won the ball back and started a brilliant Barcelona counterattack, feeding off Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman found Lewandowski, whose chip effort was saved. However, Raphinha didn't make any mistakes as he converted the opportunity into Barcelona's first goal.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay I love when Dembele and Raphinha do this.



🥺🤩🤩🤩🤩 I love when Dembele and Raphinha do this.🥺🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/bURdeEeosc

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Raphinha: “I dedicate my goal to my family and my wife especially, she helped me a lot.” 🗣️ Raphinha: “I dedicate my goal to my family and my wife especially, she helped me a lot.” https://t.co/TrNR5fnz7M

jäff @abrabor_

Raphinha Goal

Kounde assist..



All Chelsea’s target Lewandowski GoalRaphinha GoalKounde assist..All Chelsea’s target Lewandowski GoalRaphinha GoalKounde assist..All Chelsea’s target 😌

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Raphinha: “It was a difficult match but the way we played was the key to our victory.” 🗣️ Raphinha: “It was a difficult match but the way we played was the key to our victory.” https://t.co/D0hx7nIUya

Joules Kounde found an amazing pass for Lewandowski against his former club. The Polish striker finished in style after a deft chest control and doubled the Culers' lead.

Andersinho @Mohamed57068124 @FCBarcelona @lewy_official Welcome where there are no Bochum and Mainz 05 and he turned Laliga teams worse than Bundesliga teams lol @FCBarcelona @lewy_official Welcome where there are no Bochum and Mainz 05 and he turned Laliga teams worse than Bundesliga teams lol https://t.co/Ck0g9iRXAM

Let's Barca! @Lets_Barca Robert Lewandowski is the first Barcelona player to score 5 goals in the first 4 La Liga apprarances Robert Lewandowski is the first Barcelona player to score 5 goals in the first 4 La Liga apprarances 🌟 https://t.co/AgBS9IHaYt

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



THERE HE IS AGAIN! ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI STRIKES AGAIN! 2-0 Barcelona.THERE HE IS AGAIN! ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI STRIKES AGAIN! 2-0 Barcelona.THERE HE IS AGAIN! ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI STRIKES AGAIN! 🌟🇵🇱 https://t.co/6vb7f5GkJC

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 6 GAMES AGAINST SEVILLA FC! ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 6 GAMES AGAINST SEVILLA FC! https://t.co/fdXEPokBGW

Honest Football fan🇭🇺 @lfcGoatski Lewandowski equalized the number of Benzema's goals in the 17/18 season Lewandowski equalized the number of Benzema's goals in the 17/18 season 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/j3a0GcrYMi

With his goal against Sevilla, Lewandowski now finds himself at the top of the La Liga scoring chart.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN



Who will be at the top come the end of the campaign? @lewy_official and @aspas10 lead the way with goals so far this season in #LaLigaSantander ...Who will be at the top come the end of the campaign? ⚽️ @lewy_official and @aspas10 lead the way with goals so far this season in #LaLigaSantander...Who will be at the top come the end of the campaign? 🔮 https://t.co/iuIlj3Q1aQ

uSTADIUM FC @uSTADIUMSoccer

Robert Lewandowski is off to a flying start in



Sensational ball from Jules Kundé

@ESPNFC With his 5th goal in 4 gamesRobert Lewandowski is off to a flying start in #Barcelona Sensational ball from Jules Kundé With his 5th goal in 4 gamesRobert Lewandowski is off to a flying start in #Barcelona 🔴🔵🔴Sensational ball from Jules Kundé 💫@ESPNFC https://t.co/A3NciTpJ8q

AirReek @umunnachinedum Unpopular opinion: Lewandoski would have won at least one Ballon di or' if he was playing for Barca or Madrid in the last 5 years! Unpopular opinion: Lewandoski would have won at least one Ballon di or' if he was playing for Barca or Madrid in the last 5 years! https://t.co/e4TBWBs1iA

Eric Garcia slotted home Barca's third after Joules Kounde set him up from a Raphinha cross.

Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte We went from Luuk De Jong, Abde and Jutgla to Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele We went from Luuk De Jong, Abde and Jutgla to Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele https://t.co/BnHIxdjIOF

Moiz Ranjha @MoizRanjha

I want this guy to be part of Barca for a decade. 🏻 What a player Wish we could had Lewandowski at 30!I want this guy to be part of Barca for a decade.🏻 What a player Wish we could had Lewandowski at 30! I want this guy to be part of Barca for a decade. 😭🙏🏻 What a player 🔥

Kiki @abotr3y3 If we had not used Levers we would have been forced to watch Ferran Torres for 90 minutes week in week out - Oh My God If we had not used Levers we would have been forced to watch Ferran Torres for 90 minutes week in week out - Oh My God

Have Hope 🇳🇬 @havehopehut I would like to humbly apologise to Robert Lewandowski. I thought he would be a victim of the Bundesliga Tax. I was mistaken. Accept my apology. And I wasn't the only one, but others are too cowardly to apologise.



More to follow... I would like to humbly apologise to Robert Lewandowski. I thought he would be a victim of the Bundesliga Tax. I was mistaken. Accept my apology. And I wasn't the only one, but others are too cowardly to apologise.More to follow...

With the win, Barca now sit at the second spot in the La Liga standings. They have managed to accumulate 10 points from their first four league games of the season. League leaders Real Madrid have 12 points presently.

Apart from an attacking masterclass, Barca's defense was flawless. They managed to keep a cleansheet and fans lauded Ronald Araujo and Kounde for their performances.

I Sell Land @G_Samito Xavi wasn’t joking when he said Araujo and Kounde will make the best CB partnership in Europe.



Those ones are ready to wound you Xavi wasn’t joking when he said Araujo and Kounde will make the best CB partnership in Europe.Those ones are ready to wound you

DE'WALLE @DeWalle80 GAMES

CLEANSHEET

ASSIST



JOULES KOUNDE GAMESCLEANSHEETASSISTJOULES KOUNDE 2️⃣ GAMES2️⃣ CLEANSHEET 2️⃣ ASSISTJOULES KOUNDE 🔥🔥🔥🔵🔴 https://t.co/KtxO9hmgTo

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ Joules Kounde is the FINEST Player in La Liga and it’s a fact Joules Kounde is the FINEST Player in La Liga and it’s a fact https://t.co/U4i1fd8vwU

AlemanyStan @WatchBarca_ I'm imagining how Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin must feel watching Joules Kounde dominate that RB position. I'm imagining how Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin must feel watching Joules Kounde dominate that RB position. https://t.co/Sfo0AVXSil

Bijay Ch Das @_hisen_berg_

#BarcaSevilla Joules Kounde got two assists against his former club. Joules Kounde got two assists against his former club.#BarcaSevilla

Xavi Hernandez's men play Viktoria Plzen next in the UEFA Champions League. With this sort of form, they will be heavy favorites for that game.

Xavi Hernandez doing wonders with Barcelona

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez took over a struggling side from Ronald Koeman last season and managed to get them to finish in the second spot in the La Liga table.

This season, they have gotten off to a better start and have managed 10 points from their first four games.

Several superstar signings have also strengthened the club. It will be interesting to see what the former World Cup winner can achieve with his team this season in La Liga and also in the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat