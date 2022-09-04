Create

Twitter erupts as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski score in 3-0 Barcelona win over Sevilla

Apratim Banerjee
Modified Sep 04, 2022 03:49 AM IST

Barcelona earned a convincing 3-0 away win against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, September 3.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Eric Garcia found the back of the net for the Catalan club during the contest.

The first goal came about as Gavi won the ball back and started a brilliant Barcelona counterattack, feeding off Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman found Lewandowski, whose chip effort was saved. However, Raphinha didn't make any mistakes as he converted the opportunity into Barcelona's first goal.

Raphinha 🚀⚡🔵🔴🔥 https://t.co/ItPgQkBiy6
I love when Dembele and Raphinha do this.🥺🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/bURdeEeosc
🗣️ Raphinha: “I dedicate my goal to my family and my wife especially, she helped me a lot.” https://t.co/TrNR5fnz7M
Lewandowski GoalRaphinha GoalKounde assist..All Chelsea’s target 😌
🗣️ Raphinha: “It was a difficult match but the way we played was the key to our victory.” https://t.co/D0hx7nIUya

Joules Kounde found an amazing pass for Lewandowski against his former club. The Polish striker finished in style after a deft chest control and doubled the Culers' lead.

@FCBarcelona @lewy_official Welcome where there are no Bochum and Mainz 05 and he turned Laliga teams worse than Bundesliga teams lol https://t.co/Ck0g9iRXAM
Robert Lewandowski is the first Barcelona player to score 5 goals in the first 4 La Liga apprarances 🌟 https://t.co/AgBS9IHaYt
2-0 Barcelona.THERE HE IS AGAIN! ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI STRIKES AGAIN! 🌟🇵🇱 https://t.co/6vb7f5GkJC
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 6 GAMES AGAINST SEVILLA FC! https://t.co/fdXEPokBGW
Lewandowski equalized the number of Benzema's goals in the 17/18 season 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/j3a0GcrYMi

With his goal against Sevilla, Lewandowski now finds himself at the top of the La Liga scoring chart.

⚽️ @lewy_official and @aspas10 lead the way with goals so far this season in #LaLigaSantander...Who will be at the top come the end of the campaign? 🔮 https://t.co/iuIlj3Q1aQ
With his 5th goal in 4 gamesRobert Lewandowski is off to a flying start in #Barcelona 🔴🔵🔴Sensational ball from Jules Kundé 💫@ESPNFC https://t.co/A3NciTpJ8q
Unpopular opinion: Lewandoski would have won at least one Ballon di or' if he was playing for Barca or Madrid in the last 5 years! https://t.co/e4TBWBs1iA

Eric Garcia slotted home Barca's third after Joules Kounde set him up from a Raphinha cross.

Eric Garcia, Appreciation tweet 🇪🇸👊 https://t.co/S7UgCXIr8T
We went from Luuk De Jong, Abde and Jutgla to Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele https://t.co/BnHIxdjIOF
Wish we could had Lewandowski at 30! I want this guy to be part of Barca for a decade. 😭🙏🏻 What a player 🔥
If we had not used Levers we would have been forced to watch Ferran Torres for 90 minutes week in week out - Oh My God
I would like to humbly apologise to Robert Lewandowski. I thought he would be a victim of the Bundesliga Tax. I was mistaken. Accept my apology. And I wasn't the only one, but others are too cowardly to apologise.More to follow...

With the win, Barca now sit at the second spot in the La Liga standings. They have managed to accumulate 10 points from their first four league games of the season. League leaders Real Madrid have 12 points presently.

Apart from an attacking masterclass, Barca's defense was flawless. They managed to keep a cleansheet and fans lauded Ronald Araujo and Kounde for their performances.

Xavi wasn’t joking when he said Araujo and Kounde will make the best CB partnership in Europe.Those ones are ready to wound you
2️⃣ GAMES2️⃣ CLEANSHEET 2️⃣ ASSISTJOULES KOUNDE 🔥🔥🔥🔵🔴 https://t.co/KtxO9hmgTo
Two assists as a defender. Joules Kounde ain't playing around! #Kounde #Barca https://t.co/fMaVPYT8xa
Joules Kounde is the FINEST Player in La Liga and it’s a fact https://t.co/U4i1fd8vwU
I'm imagining how Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin must feel watching Joules Kounde dominate that RB position. https://t.co/Sfo0AVXSil
Joules Kounde got two assists against his former club.#BarcaSevilla

Xavi Hernandez's men play Viktoria Plzen next in the UEFA Champions League. With this sort of form, they will be heavy favorites for that game.

Xavi Hernandez doing wonders with Barcelona

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez took over a struggling side from Ronald Koeman last season and managed to get them to finish in the second spot in the La Liga table.

This season, they have gotten off to a better start and have managed 10 points from their first four games.

Several superstar signings have also strengthened the club. It will be interesting to see what the former World Cup winner can achieve with his team this season in La Liga and also in the UEFA Champions League.

