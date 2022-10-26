Twitter erupts as RB Leipzig secure shock 3-2 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid

Twitter exploded as RB Leipzig handed Real Madrid a shock 3-2 away defeat at the UEFA Champions League on October 25.

The loss brought an end to Carlo Ancelotti's side's undefeated start to the campaign. The defending Spanish and European Champions currently sit at the top of their Champions League group despite their defeat.

While Los Blancos have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, a win would have secured them the top spot. They currently have ten points after five games, one more than second-placed RB Leipzig.

Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku scored two first-half goals for the Bundesliga side before Vinicius Jr. pulled one back at the cusp of half time. Rodrygo's injury-time penalty was a mere consolation as Timo Werner had already scored in the 81st minute of the game.

Here are the best reactions across Twitter to Real Madrid's shock defeat:

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid's 20-game unbeaten run comes to an end with their first loss since May 8 Real Madrid's 20-game unbeaten run comes to an end with their first loss since May 8 ❌ https://t.co/pMgJHpBVp4

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a run of form It's October 25th and Real Madrid JUST lost their first match of the seasonWhat a run of form It's October 25th and Real Madrid JUST lost their first match of the season 😳What a run of form 💪 https://t.co/ECprSmxhxk

Janty @CFC_Janty Timo Werner owns Real Madrid Timo Werner owns Real Madrid 😭 https://t.co/5mCit6arCv

Squawka @Squawka



Real Madrid have lost a game for the first time this season. WWWWWWWWDWWDWWW𝗟Real Madrid have lost a game for the first time this season. WWWWWWWWDWWDWWW𝗟Real Madrid have lost a game for the first time this season. 😅

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



1 goal

73 passes

95% pass accuracy

1 key pass

6/7 accurate long balls

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

1 blocked shot

3 clearances

4/5 duels won



20 years of age. World-class potential. Joško Gvardiol vs Real Madrid1 goal73 passes95% pass accuracy1 key pass6/7 accurate long balls3 tackles won2 interceptions1 blocked shot3 clearances4/5 duels won20 years of age. World-class potential. Joško Gvardiol vs Real Madrid1 goal73 passes95% pass accuracy1 key pass6/7 accurate long balls3 tackles won2 interceptions1 blocked shot3 clearances4/5 duels won20 years of age. World-class potential. 🇭🇷🐂 https://t.co/zemac3TKp2

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-1 RB Leipzig.



TIMO WERNER MAKES IT THREE AGAINST REAL MADRID! 3-1 RB Leipzig.TIMO WERNER MAKES IT THREE AGAINST REAL MADRID! https://t.co/Oo3EG3lEzB

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak on the verge of being broken. Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak on the verge of being broken.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra FULLTIME. Real Madrid have lost their first game of the season. FULLTIME. Real Madrid have lost their first game of the season.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



#UCL Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner score for RB Leipzig as the Germans become the first team to beat Real Madrid this season. Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner score for RB Leipzig as the Germans become the first team to beat Real Madrid this season. #UCL https://t.co/M9qPYDIpvK

433 @433 RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid their first loss of the season RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid their first loss of the season 👀 https://t.co/ltuZrmUCBl

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Anytime Timo Werner is playing against Real Madrid in UCL.



What we see. What Werner sees. Anytime Timo Werner is playing against Real Madrid in UCL.What we see. What Werner sees. https://t.co/0cxnppZo3u

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN Timo Werner scores goals against Real Madrid. Timo Werner scores goals against Real Madrid.

OptaJose @OptaJose 4 - Real Madrid have registered their fourth Champions League defeat in 2022, only in 2001 (5) have they suffered more defeats in a single calendar year of the competition (4 also in 2000, 2008 and 2020). Strange. 4 - Real Madrid have registered their fourth Champions League defeat in 2022, only in 2001 (5) have they suffered more defeats in a single calendar year of the competition (4 also in 2000, 2008 and 2020). Strange. https://t.co/Rp8DZuyqil

PeeJay Cubana @Peejaybeliscony Real Madrid and Man city are the 2 foolish clubs of the night

They will cause too many losses for every Gamblers all over the world.

Too bad football is a scam. Real Madrid and Man city are the 2 foolish clubs of the nightThey will cause too many losses for every Gamblers all over the world.Too bad football is a scam.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Chelsea fans seeing Nkunku and Werner score against Real Madrid Chelsea fans seeing Nkunku and Werner score against Real Madrid https://t.co/f18iWLoNeo

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly The only player to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League in each of the last three seasons is Timo Werner. The only player to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League in each of the last three seasons is Timo Werner.

DIFFERENT CWESI @BigCwesi

#UCL #RealMadrid



Carlos Ancelotti to all the Real Madrid players in the Dressing room Carlos Ancelotti to all the Real Madrid players in the Dressing room😹#UCL #RealMadrid https://t.co/oBIcdpqs4j

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Full-time: RB Leipzig 3 -2 Real Madrid. We lost to a team that was better than us on the night. Luckily it's not something that'll impact the season, but tough to see the unbeaten run come to an end.



We'll break this down on the site thoroughly in written and podcast form. Full-time: RB Leipzig 3 -2 Real Madrid. We lost to a team that was better than us on the night. Luckily it's not something that'll impact the season, but tough to see the unbeaten run come to an end.We'll break this down on the site thoroughly in written and podcast form.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic Until today Real Madrid had not lost since 8th May. Until today Real Madrid had not lost since 8th May. https://t.co/MWlLikuuq1

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan I reckon Timo Werner now has a better goals per game ratio against Real Madrid than Lionel Messi. I reckon Timo Werner now has a better goals per game ratio against Real Madrid than Lionel Messi.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Real Madrid’s first loss in 5 months Real Madrid’s first loss in 5 months ❌ Real Madrid’s first loss in 5 months

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger happy with his adaptation at the club

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Antonio Rudiger joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a free transfer at the start of the season. The defender has made 15 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring two goals.

While talking to the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League away clash against RB Leipzig, the German defender said he was surprised at the rapid adaptation with the team.

The former AS Roma man said (via realmadrid.com):

"I’m surprised how quickly I’ve adapted. I’ve been helped by Kroos and Alaba. I’m really happy here. As I said at my presentation, I’ll always give 100% for this club. Up to now, I’m satisfied with my performance and looking forward to the World Cup. I don’t have to play in every game because we have a great team, with a lot of quality. I feel good and happy”.

He further tipped Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d'Or award in the near future, saying:

“He’s like a younger brother to me. He helps me to speak Spanish, we understand each other even though we don’t speak the same language. He’s a player with great potential and he’s showing that in every game. I’m sure could win the Ballon d’Or in the future."

Rudiger also talked about Karim Benzema winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or as he said:

“Benzema deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, he had a fantastic season last year. It was the first time my name appeared there in the ranking. That was nice, but nothing has changed in my mind”.

Real Madrid will need to win their final group stage game against Celtic on November 2 to finish on top of Group F.

