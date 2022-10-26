Twitter erupts as RB Leipzig secure shock 3-2 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid

Twitter exploded as RB Leipzig handed Real Madrid a shock 3-2 away defeat at the UEFA Champions League on October 25.
The loss brought an end to Carlo Ancelotti's side's undefeated start to the campaign. The defending Spanish and European Champions currently sit at the top of their Champions League group despite their defeat.
While Los Blancos have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, a win would have secured them the top spot. They currently have ten points after five games, one more than second-placed RB Leipzig.
Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku scored two first-half goals for the Bundesliga side before Vinicius Jr. pulled one back at the cusp of half time. Rodrygo's injury-time penalty was a mere consolation as Timo Werner had already scored in the 81st minute of the game.
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger happy with his adaptation at the club
Antonio Rudiger joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a free transfer at the start of the season. The defender has made 15 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring two goals.
While talking to the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League away clash against RB Leipzig, the German defender said he was surprised at the rapid adaptation with the team.
The former AS Roma man said (via realmadrid.com):
"I’m surprised how quickly I’ve adapted. I’ve been helped by Kroos and Alaba. I’m really happy here. As I said at my presentation, I’ll always give 100% for this club. Up to now, I’m satisfied with my performance and looking forward to the World Cup. I don’t have to play in every game because we have a great team, with a lot of quality. I feel good and happy”.
He further tipped Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d'Or award in the near future, saying:
“He’s like a younger brother to me. He helps me to speak Spanish, we understand each other even though we don’t speak the same language. He’s a player with great potential and he’s showing that in every game. I’m sure could win the Ballon d’Or in the future."
Rudiger also talked about Karim Benzema winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or as he said:
“Benzema deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, he had a fantastic season last year. It was the first time my name appeared there in the ranking. That was nice, but nothing has changed in my mind”.
Real Madrid will need to win their final group stage game against Celtic on November 2 to finish on top of Group F.