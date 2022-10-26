Create

Twitter erupts as RB Leipzig secure shock 3-2 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Oct 26, 2022 02:57 AM IST
Twitter exploded as RB Leipzig handed Real Madrid a shock 3-2 away defeat at the UEFA Champions League on October 25.

The loss brought an end to Carlo Ancelotti's side's undefeated start to the campaign. The defending Spanish and European Champions currently sit at the top of their Champions League group despite their defeat.

While Los Blancos have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, a win would have secured them the top spot. They currently have ten points after five games, one more than second-placed RB Leipzig.

Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku scored two first-half goals for the Bundesliga side before Vinicius Jr. pulled one back at the cusp of half time. Rodrygo's injury-time penalty was a mere consolation as Timo Werner had already scored in the 81st minute of the game.

Here are the best reactions across Twitter to Real Madrid's shock defeat:

Real Madrid's 20-game unbeaten run comes to an end with their first loss since May 8 ❌ https://t.co/pMgJHpBVp4
Real Madrid without Modric https://t.co/qXUPsaEbvD
It's October 25th and Real Madrid JUST lost their first match of the season 😳What a run of form 💪 https://t.co/ECprSmxhxk
Timo Werner owns Real Madrid 😭 https://t.co/5mCit6arCv
WWWWWWWWDWWDWWW𝗟Real Madrid have lost a game for the first time this season. 😅
Joško Gvardiol vs Real Madrid1 goal73 passes95% pass accuracy1 key pass6/7 accurate long balls3 tackles won2 interceptions1 blocked shot3 clearances4/5 duels won20 years of age. World-class potential. 🇭🇷🐂 https://t.co/zemac3TKp2
3-1 RB Leipzig.TIMO WERNER MAKES IT THREE AGAINST REAL MADRID! https://t.co/Oo3EG3lEzB
Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak on the verge of being broken.
FULLTIME. Real Madrid have lost their first game of the season.
Real Madrid’s most important player. https://t.co/roa15U1u4u
Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner score for RB Leipzig as the Germans become the first team to beat Real Madrid this season. #UCL https://t.co/M9qPYDIpvK
RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid their first loss of the season 👀 https://t.co/ltuZrmUCBl
Anytime Timo Werner is playing against Real Madrid in UCL.What we see. What Werner sees. https://t.co/0cxnppZo3u
Timo Werner scores goals against Real Madrid.
4 - Real Madrid have registered their fourth Champions League defeat in 2022, only in 2001 (5) have they suffered more defeats in a single calendar year of the competition (4 also in 2000, 2008 and 2020). Strange. https://t.co/Rp8DZuyqil
Real Madrid and Man city are the 2 foolish clubs of the nightThey will cause too many losses for every Gamblers all over the world.Too bad football is a scam.
Chelsea fans seeing Nkunku and Werner score against Real Madrid https://t.co/f18iWLoNeo
Werner whenever he plays against Real Madrid #RBLRMA https://t.co/71h7MrXdz0
The only player to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League in each of the last three seasons is Timo Werner.
Carlos Ancelotti to all the Real Madrid players in the Dressing room😹#UCL #RealMadrid https://t.co/oBIcdpqs4j
Real Madrid without modric and valverde #UCL https://t.co/ZmXmqXfics
Full-time: RB Leipzig 3 -2 Real Madrid. We lost to a team that was better than us on the night. Luckily it's not something that'll impact the season, but tough to see the unbeaten run come to an end.We'll break this down on the site thoroughly in written and podcast form.
Until today Real Madrid had not lost since 8th May. https://t.co/MWlLikuuq1
I reckon Timo Werner now has a better goals per game ratio against Real Madrid than Lionel Messi.
❌ Real Madrid’s first loss in 5 months

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger happy with his adaptation at the club

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Antonio Rudiger joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a free transfer at the start of the season. The defender has made 15 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring two goals.

While talking to the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League away clash against RB Leipzig, the German defender said he was surprised at the rapid adaptation with the team.

The former AS Roma man said (via realmadrid.com):

"I’m surprised how quickly I’ve adapted. I’ve been helped by Kroos and Alaba. I’m really happy here. As I said at my presentation, I’ll always give 100% for this club. Up to now, I’m satisfied with my performance and looking forward to the World Cup. I don’t have to play in every game because we have a great team, with a lot of quality. I feel good and happy”.

He further tipped Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d'Or award in the near future, saying:

“He’s like a younger brother to me. He helps me to speak Spanish, we understand each other even though we don’t speak the same language. He’s a player with great potential and he’s showing that in every game. I’m sure could win the Ballon d’Or in the future."

Rudiger also talked about Karim Benzema winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or as he said:

“Benzema deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, he had a fantastic season last year. It was the first time my name appeared there in the ranking. That was nice, but nothing has changed in my mind”.

Real Madrid will need to win their final group stage game against Celtic on November 2 to finish on top of Group F.

