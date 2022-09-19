Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Atletico 2-1 in feisty encounter to reclaim top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 18 September at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Most of the pre-match chat surrounded Vinicius Junior after he was criticized for dancing to celebrate a recent goal. According to BBC Sport, the winger was told to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey on a controversial radio phone-in show, leading to racist accusations.

Vincius' Brazilian teammate Rodrygo sent a clear message to his friend's critics during the match. He buried a chance in the 18th minute following a perfect ball from Aurelien Tchouameni. After putting his side ahead, he danced with several of his teammates and Vinicius, which was surely a show of support for the latter.

The celebration did not go down well with Atletico supporters, who began to pelt the pitch with objects following the opening goal.

Vinicius was then incredibly unlucky not to score after his incredible, mazy run. However, his deflected shot was turned in by Fede Valverde for Real Madrid's second goal.

The Uruguayan international has started the season in red hot fashion as Real Madrid went into the break with a two-goal cushion. He has now scored three goals in six La Liga matches this season, providing one assist as well.

Real Madrid secure victory over desperately poor Atletico

Los Blancos were largely comfortable throughout the encounter, as Diego Simeone's side looked to be continuing their disappointing start to the season.

Atletico currently lie seventh in La Liga. They appeared to be running out of ideas until they enjoyed a slice of luck with less than 10 minutes to go. Thibaut Courtois missed a punch from a corner, which allowed Mario Hermoso to turn the ball home.

By this point, Ancelotti had made plenty of changes and had taken off some of his most experienced players and they were in for a nervy finish. However, Real Madrid managed to hold on to secure a huge and deserved victory over their city rivals.

As expected for a derby this big, tensions were high throughout as heavy challenges were flying in throughout the contest. Hermoso, who was brought on as a substitute, picked up a second yellow card in injury time. It came just moments after he picked up his first booking for starting an on-field scrum.

The win preserves Real Madrid's 100% record this season heading into the international break as they secured yet another derby victory. Meanwhile, questions will continue to be asked over Atleti, as a 2-1 defeat really flattered them.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter following a fiery clash in the Spanish capital:

TC @totalcristiano 🕺



Vinicius has arrived Vinicius has arrived 😂🕺https://t.co/hzoEOEdKGE

RMZZ @RMBlancoZz Koke:“If Vinicius celebrates in his way, there will be trouble for sure.”



-The trouble. Koke:“If Vinicius celebrates in his way, there will be trouble for sure.”-The trouble. https://t.co/0TeDNqTb5v

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC “There will be trouble if Vinicius dances” SUREEEEEEEE ABOUT THAT?. Real Madrid machine top of the league, 100% record. We move. “There will be trouble if Vinicius dances” SUREEEEEEEE ABOUT THAT?. Real Madrid machine top of the league, 100% record. We move. https://t.co/6FiJB0Wf3h

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC 9 WINS FROM 9 GAMES. REAL MADRID ARE UNSTOPPABLE. 9 WINS FROM 9 GAMES. REAL MADRID ARE UNSTOPPABLE.

Squawka @Squawka Real Madrid across all competitions in 2022/23:



WWWWWWWWW



◉ Goals: 24

◉ Conceded: 6

◉ Clean sheets: 3



Perfecto. Real Madrid across all competitions in 2022/23:WWWWWWWWW◉ Goals: 24◉ Conceded: 6◉ Clean sheets: 3Perfecto. https://t.co/86JZfbwj5T

RMadridHome @RMadridHome Real Madrid this season:



9 Games

9 Wins

0 Draws

0 Losses

24 Goals Scored

5 Goals Allowed

4 Cleansheets



• Top of La Liga

• Top of UCL Group

• Only team in Europe to win all their games this season! Real Madrid this season:9 Games9 Wins0 Draws0 Losses24 Goals Scored5 Goals Allowed4 Cleansheets• Top of La Liga• Top of UCL Group• Only team in Europe to win all their games this season! 🚨 Real Madrid this season:9 Games9 Wins0 Draws0 Losses24 Goals Scored5 Goals Allowed4 Cleansheets• Top of La Liga 🏆 • Top of UCL Group 🏆 • Only team in Europe to win all their games this season! ⭐️ https://t.co/EGzAxinxWB

Depressed Rat @takenforrapoes Federico Valverde. He is Real Madrid's 3rd attacker, 4th midfielder and 5th defender. He is a dream player for every manager in the world, he can play and adapt to any position



Undoubtedly the best versatile player in the world right now. Federico Valverde. He is Real Madrid's 3rd attacker, 4th midfielder and 5th defender. He is a dream player for every manager in the world, he can play and adapt to any position Undoubtedly the best versatile player in the world right now. https://t.co/zK5O16CIPe

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid this season after winning the Madrid derby:



W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W Real Madrid this season after winning the Madrid derby: WWWWWWWWW https://t.co/GdZJ1KDVNu

GOAL @goal The Kings of Madrid The Kings of Madrid 👑 https://t.co/eIaRM0yxgQ

B/R Football @brfootball Atlético have only won one of the last 13 Madrid derbies in La Liga 🤭 Atlético have only won one of the last 13 Madrid derbies in La Liga 🤭 https://t.co/l7i0n3nwj3

WelBeast @WelBeast Real Madrid hit a jackpot with these two. Perez will use them to win multiple titles until they hit 30+ years old then sell them to Manchester United for £70M+ each. Real Madrid hit a jackpot with these two. Perez will use them to win multiple titles until they hit 30+ years old then sell them to Manchester United for £70M+ each. https://t.co/VpSwpIAsgU

TC @totalcristiano Tchouameni vs Atletico Madrid:



• 2 chances created

• 1 big chance created

• 1 assist

• 90% pass accuracy

• 7 ball recoveries

• 6 clearances

• 3 duels won

• 2 tackle

• 2 interception Tchouameni vs Atletico Madrid:• 2 chances created • 1 big chance created• 1 assist• 90% pass accuracy • 7 ball recoveries • 6 clearances • 3 duels won• 2 tackle • 2 interception https://t.co/7RZ5RzBDYV

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Carvajal: “Hermoso helped us by slowing the game down.” 🎙| Carvajal: “Hermoso helped us by slowing the game down.”

Squawka News @SquawkaNews

◉ 83': Hermoso scores

◉ 89': Hermoso gets booked

◉ 90+1': Hermoso gets sent off



What a cameo in the Madrid derby. ◉ 72': Hermoso comes on◉ 83': Hermoso scores◉ 89': Hermoso gets booked◉ 90+1': Hermoso gets sent offWhat a cameo in the Madrid derby. ◉ 72': Hermoso comes on◉ 83': Hermoso scores◉ 89': Hermoso gets booked◉ 90+1': Hermoso gets sent offWhat a cameo in the Madrid derby. 😅

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Mario Hermoso’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:



18 minutes played

17/17 accurate passess

2 yellow cards

1/1 long balls completed

1 shot

1 goal

1 Red Card



All that in fewer than 20 minutes. 🫣 Mario Hermoso’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:18 minutes played17/17 accurate passess2 yellow cards1/1 long balls completed1 shot1 goal1 Red CardAll that in fewer than 20 minutes. 🫣 https://t.co/IzBv2uj1qL

Sahil @Criminal__x Absolute Shithousery by Ceballos to get Hermoso sent off Absolute Shithousery by Ceballos to get Hermoso sent off😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/S0H1SpbUSn

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Diego Simeone refuses to greet Carlo Ancelotti after the game, goes straight to the tunnel. #rmalive Diego Simeone refuses to greet Carlo Ancelotti after the game, goes straight to the tunnel. #rmalive

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra THIS IS REAL MADRID’S BEST START TO THE SEASON SINCE 1968/69! THIS IS REAL MADRID’S BEST START TO THE SEASON SINCE 1968/69!

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic



Rodrygo Man of the Match! FT: Racists 1-2 Real MadridRodrygo Man of the Match! #MadridDerby FT: Racists 1-2 Real Madrid Rodrygo Man of the Match! #MadridDerby https://t.co/IQgharg3ON

RMZZ @RMBlancoZz Fede Valverde is one of the most talented players itw. What he brings to this Real Madrid team is special. A player that can outwork the opposition, defends better than most, has the pace and ability to dribble past players, passes well and is capable of scoring. He’s incredible. Fede Valverde is one of the most talented players itw. What he brings to this Real Madrid team is special. A player that can outwork the opposition, defends better than most, has the pace and ability to dribble past players, passes well and is capable of scoring. He’s incredible.

