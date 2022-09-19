Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Atletico 2-1 in feisty encounter to reclaim top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 18 September at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Most of the pre-match chat surrounded Vinicius Junior after he was criticized for dancing to celebrate a recent goal. According to BBC Sport, the winger was told to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey on a controversial radio phone-in show, leading to racist accusations.
Vincius' Brazilian teammate Rodrygo sent a clear message to his friend's critics during the match. He buried a chance in the 18th minute following a perfect ball from Aurelien Tchouameni. After putting his side ahead, he danced with several of his teammates and Vinicius, which was surely a show of support for the latter.
The celebration did not go down well with Atletico supporters, who began to pelt the pitch with objects following the opening goal.
Vinicius was then incredibly unlucky not to score after his incredible, mazy run. However, his deflected shot was turned in by Fede Valverde for Real Madrid's second goal.
The Uruguayan international has started the season in red hot fashion as Real Madrid went into the break with a two-goal cushion. He has now scored three goals in six La Liga matches this season, providing one assist as well.
Real Madrid secure victory over desperately poor Atletico
Los Blancos were largely comfortable throughout the encounter, as Diego Simeone's side looked to be continuing their disappointing start to the season.
Atletico currently lie seventh in La Liga. They appeared to be running out of ideas until they enjoyed a slice of luck with less than 10 minutes to go. Thibaut Courtois missed a punch from a corner, which allowed Mario Hermoso to turn the ball home.
By this point, Ancelotti had made plenty of changes and had taken off some of his most experienced players and they were in for a nervy finish. However, Real Madrid managed to hold on to secure a huge and deserved victory over their city rivals.
As expected for a derby this big, tensions were high throughout as heavy challenges were flying in throughout the contest. Hermoso, who was brought on as a substitute, picked up a second yellow card in injury time. It came just moments after he picked up his first booking for starting an on-field scrum.
The win preserves Real Madrid's 100% record this season heading into the international break as they secured yet another derby victory. Meanwhile, questions will continue to be asked over Atleti, as a 2-1 defeat really flattered them.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter following a fiery clash in the Spanish capital:
Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here