Twitter erupts as Real Madrid come from behind to beat Sevilla 3-2

Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2 in La Liga on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's side conceded two first-half goals, but fought back in the second-half to win the game.
Ancelotti picked a fairly strong starting eleven, given the number of players that were missing through injury. Karim Benzema lead the line in attack, with Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde on either side. The midfield consisted of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga. David Alaba and Eder Militao started in the heart of the defense, with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal on either flank.
Sevilla started the stronger side and took the lead early on in the game, with Ivan Rakitic scoring a free-kick in the 21st minute. The Croatian took advantage of poor organisation in Real Madrid's defense to place the ball through the wall and past Thibaut Courtois in goal.
It was soon 2-0 as Real Madrid shot themselves in the foot again due to their sloppy defending. Jesus Corona got past Militao easily and put it on a platter for Lamela to tap it into an open net.
Ancelotti's side seemed shell-shocked and could not get a foothold in the game as the half ended with Sevilla two goals to the good. However, Los Blancos immediately got one back in the second-half through Rodrygo. The Brazilian was on the end of a great move after some stellar work by Carvajal and Vinicius down the flank.
The goal gave Madrid some wind in their sails as they slowly started dominating proceedings. Los Blancos thought that they levelled the scores in the 74th minute, but Vinicius Jr. was adjudged to have handled the ball before firing the ball into the back of the net.
Their dominance finally paid off in the 82nd minute, as substitute Nacho Fernandez buried the ball at the back of the net after being found by Carvajal in the box. Los Blancos then went searching for a winner, and were finally saved by Benzema in the 92nd minute. The Frenchman powered the ball into the net after being found by Rodrygo in the box.
Real Madrid are favourites to win the La Liga title
The game ended 3-2 as Real Madrid extended their lead to 15 points at the top of the table with six games left.. Despite Barcelona having two games in hand, Los Blancos are still favourites to lift the La Liga title at the end of the season.
Real Madrid face Osasuna in La Liga during midweek, before taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.
