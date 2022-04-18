Twitter erupts as Real Madrid come from behind to beat Sevilla 3-2

Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2 in La Liga on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's side conceded two first-half goals, but fought back in the second-half to win the game.

Ancelotti picked a fairly strong starting eleven, given the number of players that were missing through injury. Karim Benzema lead the line in attack, with Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde on either side. The midfield consisted of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga. David Alaba and Eder Militao started in the heart of the defense, with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal on either flank.

Sevilla started the stronger side and took the lead early on in the game, with Ivan Rakitic scoring a free-kick in the 21st minute. The Croatian took advantage of poor organisation in Real Madrid's defense to place the ball through the wall and past Thibaut Courtois in goal.

It was soon 2-0 as Real Madrid shot themselves in the foot again due to their sloppy defending. Jesus Corona got past Militao easily and put it on a platter for Lamela to tap it into an open net.

Ancelotti's side seemed shell-shocked and could not get a foothold in the game as the half ended with Sevilla two goals to the good. However, Los Blancos immediately got one back in the second-half through Rodrygo. The Brazilian was on the end of a great move after some stellar work by Carvajal and Vinicius down the flank.

The goal gave Madrid some wind in their sails as they slowly started dominating proceedings. Los Blancos thought that they levelled the scores in the 74th minute, but Vinicius Jr. was adjudged to have handled the ball before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Their dominance finally paid off in the 82nd minute, as substitute Nacho Fernandez buried the ball at the back of the net after being found by Carvajal in the box. Los Blancos then went searching for a winner, and were finally saved by Benzema in the 92nd minute. The Frenchman powered the ball into the net after being found by Rodrygo in the box.

Real Madrid are favourites to win the La Liga title

The game ended 3-2 as Real Madrid extended their lead to 15 points at the top of the table with six games left.. Despite Barcelona having two games in hand, Los Blancos are still favourites to lift the La Liga title at the end of the season.

Real Madrid face Osasuna in La Liga during midweek, before taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Sevilla:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Incredible comeback from @realmadrid . 2 down at halftime to 3-2 up in injury time. You’ll never guess who scored the winner…yes you will. What a season @Benzema is having. Extraordinary! Incredible comeback from @realmadrid. 2 down at halftime to 3-2 up in injury time. You’ll never guess who scored the winner…yes you will. What a season @Benzema is having. Extraordinary!

TC @totalcristiano Real Madrid start playing football where the game would be lost for every other team Real Madrid start playing football where the game would be lost for every other team

GOAL @goal KARIM BENZEMA COMPLETES REAL MADRID'S COMEBACK IN THE 92ND MINUTE 🤩 KARIM BENZEMA COMPLETES REAL MADRID'S COMEBACK IN THE 92ND MINUTE 🤩 https://t.co/fDsIPhplJr

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid REAL MADRID WILL NEVER GIVE UP REAL MADRID WILL NEVER GIVE UP https://t.co/3uEO7xW8Qg

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK WHO ELSE BUT KING BENZEMA!!REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK WHO ELSE BUT KING BENZEMA!! REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ifVeYMLJn4

Sami 🍦 @HolaSami7 Benzema. The game was so unfair on us. Still we won. Robbed of a penalty & a clear goal. This is Real Madrid victory is our history Benzema. The game was so unfair on us. Still we won. Robbed of a penalty & a clear goal. This is Real Madrid victory is our history https://t.co/jQNpZbyMPl

flo🍷❁ @fIoperez Sevilla haven't lost a game at their home all season till they met Real Madrid Sevilla haven't lost a game at their home all season till they met Real Madrid 😂😂😂

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone



Giving up is not an option. This is the 6th time this season Real Madrid has turned around a loss to a win.Giving up is not an option. This is the 6th time this season Real Madrid has turned around a loss to a win. Giving up is not an option. 💪💥 https://t.co/XKOgbv2bcL

Martial🇬🇭 @RmaOzil23



Toni kroos completed the most passes (87) in the match

Karim Benzema completed the most dribbles(3)

Vasquez was the most fouled player(9) and won the most duels (10)



Rodrygo

Fernandez

Benzema

Carvajal Real Madrid vs Sevilla tonight:Toni kroos completed the most passes (87) in the matchKarim Benzema completed the most dribbles(3)Vasquez was the most fouled player(9) and won the most duels (10)RodrygoFernandezBenzemaCarvajal Real Madrid vs Sevilla tonight: ✅Toni kroos completed the most passes (87) in the match✅Karim Benzema completed the most dribbles(3)✅Vasquez was the most fouled player(9) and won the most duels (10)Rodrygo⚽🅰️Fernandez ⚽Benzema ⚽Carvajal 🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/Aj1im1hAAW

𝗨𝘀𝘀𝘆 ✯ @OutXOfTime Real Madrid when the ref robbed vini of his goal Real Madrid when the ref robbed vini of his goal https://t.co/n2mJ1ykdoi

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Real Madrid will always win the Come Backsleague Real Madrid will always win the Come Backsleague

M. @MikhaeIII we are inevitable. Being a Real Madrid hater must be such a painful thingwe are inevitable. Being a Real Madrid hater must be such a painful thing 😂 we are inevitable.

Selma @selmademadrid This idea of Real Madrid to allow others to hope and eventually destroy them. Love it. This idea of Real Madrid to allow others to hope and eventually destroy them. Love it.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve



• LaLiga: 28 games. 36 G/A.

• UCL: 9 games. 13 G/A.

• Supercopa: 2 games. 3 G/A.



• All competitions: 39 games. 52 G/A. Karim @Benzema for Real Madrid this season:• LaLiga: 28 games. 36 G/A.• UCL: 9 games. 13 G/A.• Supercopa: 2 games. 3 G/A.• All competitions: 39 games. 52 G/A. Karim @Benzema for Real Madrid this season:• LaLiga: 28 games. 36 G/A.• UCL: 9 games. 13 G/A.• Supercopa: 2 games. 3 G/A.• All competitions: 39 games. 52 G/A. https://t.co/s6vHfMCxLo

Óðin @AllfatherI The three stages of experiencing Real Madrid Remontada:



- Anger

- Grief

- Acceptance The three stages of experiencing Real Madrid Remontada: - Anger - Grief - Acceptance https://t.co/g7oAGDcrFO

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS My goodness, Rodrygo Goes changed the game so much for Real Madrid today.



Not only did he score the first to give the team hope, but he created the third and potentially winning goal by taking some serious Initiative as a dribbler. My goodness, Rodrygo Goes changed the game so much for Real Madrid today.Not only did he score the first to give the team hope, but he created the third and potentially winning goal by taking some serious Initiative as a dribbler.

ّ @Asensii20 Barcelona were 12 points behind Real Madrid, they appointed Xavi, signed world class youngster Ferran for 50m, Gavi and Nico broke out, signed Adama, signed world class Aubameyang, beat Madrid 4-0,started playing beautiful football. Now Barcelona are 15 points behind Real Madrid. Barcelona were 12 points behind Real Madrid, they appointed Xavi, signed world class youngster Ferran for 50m, Gavi and Nico broke out, signed Adama, signed world class Aubameyang, beat Madrid 4-0,started playing beautiful football. Now Barcelona are 15 points behind Real Madrid.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan