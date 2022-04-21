Twitter erupts as Real Madrid inch closer to La Liga title with 3-1 win over Osasuna

Real Madrid took another step towards winning the La Liga title by securing a 3-1 win over Osasuna on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti's side now have a 17-point lead over Atletico Madrid in 2nd place, with five games left this season.
Carlo Ancelotti rang in the changes to the team following their 3-2 win against Sevilla last time out. Karim Benzema kept his place upfront, with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on either wing. Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde started in midfield. Eder Militao partnered David Alaba at the heart of the defense, with Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez on either flank.
It was a hotly contested game from the off, with both sides scoring in the first 13 minutes. Alaba bundled in the ball for Real Madrid to open the scoring in the 12th minute. However, Osasuna equalized a minute later, as Ante Budimir tapped the ball into an empty net. Budimir would have the ball in the net again in the 35th minute, but the goal was chalked off for offside. This would prove costly for Osasuna, as Asensio was on hand to give Los Blancos the lead just before half-time, as he followed through on Ceballos' saved shot to tap in the ball.
The half ended with Real Madrid 2-1 up and in the driver's seat. Los Blancos started the second period as they ended the first as they won two penalties in a 7-minute span. But Benzema shockingly saw both his spot-kicks saved as the score remained 2-1.
Real Madrid dominated the rest of the half as they went in search of a third goal but Osasuna's resolute defense kept them at bay throughout the game. It wasn't until the 96th minute till Ancelotti's side put the game to bed, as Vazquez fired the ball into the back of the net following some unselfish play from Vinicius Jr. The game ended 3-1 to Los Blancos, with the La Liga title within touching distance.
Real Madrid will turn their attention to the Champions League
Real Madrid are now 17 points ahead of Atletico Madrid in 2nd with only five games left to play. Los Blancos' only threats left this season are Barcelona and Sevilla. Ancelotti's side are currently 18 points ahead of both teams, who have two and one game in hand respectively over Madrid. They will need four points from their remaining fixtures to win the title.
With the La Liga title all but wrapped up, Los Blancos can now focus their efforts on the Champions League. Ancelotti's side will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.
