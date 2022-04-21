Twitter erupts as Real Madrid inch closer to La Liga title with 3-1 win over Osasuna

Real Madrid took another step towards winning the La Liga title by securing a 3-1 win over Osasuna on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti's side now have a 17-point lead over Atletico Madrid in 2nd place, with five games left this season.

Carlo Ancelotti rang in the changes to the team following their 3-2 win against Sevilla last time out. Karim Benzema kept his place upfront, with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on either wing. Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde started in midfield. Eder Militao partnered David Alaba at the heart of the defense, with Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez on either flank.

It was a hotly contested game from the off, with both sides scoring in the first 13 minutes. Alaba bundled in the ball for Real Madrid to open the scoring in the 12th minute. However, Osasuna equalized a minute later, as Ante Budimir tapped the ball into an empty net. Budimir would have the ball in the net again in the 35th minute, but the goal was chalked off for offside. This would prove costly for Osasuna, as Asensio was on hand to give Los Blancos the lead just before half-time, as he followed through on Ceballos' saved shot to tap in the ball.

The half ended with Real Madrid 2-1 up and in the driver's seat. Los Blancos started the second period as they ended the first as they won two penalties in a 7-minute span. But Benzema shockingly saw both his spot-kicks saved as the score remained 2-1.

Real Madrid dominated the rest of the half as they went in search of a third goal but Osasuna's resolute defense kept them at bay throughout the game. It wasn't until the 96th minute till Ancelotti's side put the game to bed, as Vazquez fired the ball into the back of the net following some unselfish play from Vinicius Jr. The game ended 3-1 to Los Blancos, with the La Liga title within touching distance.

Real Madrid will turn their attention to the Champions League

Real Madrid are now 17 points ahead of Atletico Madrid in 2nd with only five games left to play. Los Blancos' only threats left this season are Barcelona and Sevilla. Ancelotti's side are currently 18 points ahead of both teams, who have two and one game in hand respectively over Madrid. They will need four points from their remaining fixtures to win the title.

With the La Liga title all but wrapped up, Los Blancos can now focus their efforts on the Champions League. Ancelotti's side will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Osasuna:

Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝



1. f. Estado de grata satisfacción espiritual y física.



2. f. Persona, situación, objeto o conjunto de ellos que contribuyen a hacer feliz.



3. f. Ausencia de inconvenientes o tropiezos.



4. f. 𝑺𝒆𝒓 𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂.

Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid L Í D E R E S L Í D E R E S 🔝 L Í D E R E S 🔝 https://t.co/FvjU8uYaJ4

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra *IF* Barcelona don't win tomorrow (vs Real Sociedad) Real Madrid will mathematically win La Liga with a win vs Espanyol at Bernabeu. *IF* Barcelona don't win tomorrow (vs Real Sociedad) Real Madrid will mathematically win La Liga with a win vs Espanyol at Bernabeu. ❗*IF* Barcelona don't win tomorrow (vs Real Sociedad) Real Madrid will mathematically win La Liga with a win vs Espanyol at Bernabeu.

Martial🇬🇭 @RmaOzil23



Camavinga was the most accurate passer (94%) to play 45 mins or more

Vasquez completed the most passes(70) with most tackles(4)

Rodrygo completed the most dribbles (3) and won two pens



Alaba

Asensio

Vasquez

Vinicius



Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Camavinga was the most accurate passer (94%) to play 45 mins or more
Vasquez completed the most passes(70) with most tackles(4)
Rodrygo completed the most dribbles (3) and won two pens
Alaba⚽
Asensio⚽
Vasquez⚽
Vinicius🅰️
+3 points

🇿🇦 @mbappeclinixal Benzema dropping deep and awerness of what's going on around him and his build up play from deep and vision,alongside Vini running through space and 1v1 qaulity and explosiveness and assist just to round it up by Vasquez quality finish classic Real Madrid counter attack. Benzema dropping deep and awerness of what's going on around him and his build up play from deep and vision,alongside Vini running through space and 1v1 qaulity and explosiveness and assist just to round it up by Vasquez quality finish classic Real Madrid counter attack. https://t.co/SQgcGymOrP

C ☻ @ChronozRM •In 2017 Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scored a goal and Madrid won the league trophy.

•In 2020 Real Madrid 4-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scored a goal and Madrid won the league trophy.

•In 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scores and Madrid will win the league.



•In 2017 Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scored a goal and Madrid won the league trophy.
•In 2020 Real Madrid 4-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scored a goal and Madrid won the league trophy.
•In 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna. Vazquez scores and Madrid will win the league.
Coincidence?

🛸 @FedericoCentro Federico Valverde vs Osasuna:

- 90 minutes played

- 1 shot

- 92% pass completion

- 1 key pass

- 6 ball recoveries

- 1 block

- 3 ground duels won

- 100th LaLiga appearance for Real Madrid

- 3-1 win

- 18 points clear at the top of LaLiga



Federico Valverde vs Osasuna:
- 90 minutes played
- 1 shot
- 92% pass completion
- 1 key pass
- 6 ball recoveries
- 1 block
- 3 ground duels won
- 100th LaLiga appearance for Real Madrid
- 3-1 win
- 18 points clear at the top of LaLiga
Different Class.

rmtea @sanitasfc 53 goal contributions for Real Madrid this season 53 goal contributions for Real Madrid this season https://t.co/8h1n5jweC2

SUMAYYA @Sumy_aliyu Real Madrid is the best football club in the world I swear. Real Madrid is the best football club in the world I swear.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Huge win for Real Madrid, three more points on the road to the title.



Was impressed with the performance. Madrid showed they could win with rotations, and scoring three goals in Pamplona is never easy. Huge win for Real Madrid, three more points on the road to the title.Was impressed with the performance. Madrid showed they could win with rotations, and scoring three goals in Pamplona is never easy.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Dani Ceballos just might be earning himself another year and an actual role with Real Madrid going forward. Dani Ceballos just might be earning himself another year and an actual role with Real Madrid going forward.

RMZZ @RMBlancoZz Nah, the only reason Benzema didn’t score in this game is a simple one.



Real Madrid weren’t 2-0 down. Nah, the only reason Benzema didn’t score in this game is a simple one. Real Madrid weren’t 2-0 down.

TC @totalcristiano Benzema’s missed 3 of his last 5 penalties, after not missing his first 21 penalties for Real Madrid. Worrying or not? Benzema’s missed 3 of his last 5 penalties, after not missing his first 21 penalties for Real Madrid. Worrying or not?

Ghana Yesu ☦️ @ghyesu_ It’s either Vinicius score or he assist. Real Madrid team is on form! It’s either Vinicius score or he assist. Real Madrid team is on form!

kay 💧 @KayPoissonOne It’s okay

Make them End La Liga and Give the Trophy to Real Madrid It’s okayMake them End La Liga and Give the Trophy to Real Madrid

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve



He now leads both goals & assist charts in La Liga. LaLiga officially confirms that the first goal counts as a Karim Benzema assist.He now leads both goals & assist charts in La Liga. LaLiga officially confirms that the first goal counts as a Karim Benzema assist.He now leads both goals & assist charts in La Liga. 👑 https://t.co/BcWvUJuUp6

Kaizer ♨️ @KaizerRMA



He missed 2 penalties today... The last time Benzema missed a penalty, he scored a hattrick in the next game.He missed 2 penalties today... The last time Benzema missed a penalty, he scored a hattrick in the next game.He missed 2 penalties today... 👀 https://t.co/bNrzlH8WTR

Aaron West @oeste Karim Benzema missing pens so no 14 year old behind a keyboard can call him “Penzema”. It’s levels to this Karim Benzema missing pens so no 14 year old behind a keyboard can call him “Penzema”. It’s levels to this https://t.co/DYexSxDvPc

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



73 minutes

67 passes

94% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 big chance created

6/7 accurate long balls

1/1 successful dribble

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

1 blocked shot

2 aerials won

9/13 duels won



Eduardo Camavinga vs Osasuna
73 minutes
67 passes
94% pass accuracy
1 key pass
1 big chance created
6/7 accurate long balls
1/1 successful dribble
3 tackles won
2 interceptions
1 blocked shot
2 aerials won
9/13 duels won
19 years of age. The present & future of Real Madrid.

Blanko @Blanko_RAM A strange match in which it was easy to reach the opponent's goal without perfect use of opportunities, Real Madrid won the match and achieved everything it wanted from the rotation, three additional points that make the title closer than ever. A strange match in which it was easy to reach the opponent's goal without perfect use of opportunities, Real Madrid won the match and achieved everything it wanted from the rotation, three additional points that make the title closer than ever. https://t.co/v6OJpgKiOB

