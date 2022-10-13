Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time goal secures 3-3 draw for Barcelona against Inter Milan

Twitter exploded as Barcelona were saved by Robert Lewandowski, who was on hand to score a stoppage-time goal against Inter Milan to secure a 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League. The result helped the Spanish club avoid the drop into the UEFA Europa League on this matchday.

The Blaugrana were beaten 1-0 last week when they faced the Nerrazurri at the Giuseppe Meazza and were intent on showcasing an improved performance this time. However, Xavi Hernandez's men stumbled from the start and Inter picked up their first big chance on goal, just 16 minutes into the game.

An excellent free-kick from Hakan Calhanoglu met Edin Dzeko deep in the Barcelona box and the striker crashed it into the crossbar. The ball came right back into play after touching the goal line, but eventually, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was able to gather it up.

Barca soon retaliated, courtesy of Ousmane Dembele, but it was a long-range effort that didn't trouble Andre Onana too much. However, this chance spurred the team into action and they started to push into Inter's area with much more consistency. Soon enough, Onana had to make important saves, notably keeping out efforts from Sergi Roberto and Lewandowski.

Eventually, the opening goal came for Barcelona, with Dembele getting on the scoresheet at the brink of half-time. A pinpoint cross from Roberto met Dembele in the area, and the French winger did not waste time in putting it past Onana and into the bottom corner in the 40th minute.

A flurry of goals come in from both sides as Barcelona grab one point in stoppage time

Although Barcelona seemed as though they had secured the perfect start, things soon went sideways for the Spanish outfit. Barca enjoyed possession and domination in the first half as Camp Nou backed their players. However, it was a shocking start to the second half for the Catalans.

Just five minutes in, the Italians pulled level, silencing the home crowd and responding brilliantly to their mismatched performance in the first-half. Alessandro Bastoni provided the assist for Nicolo Barella, who volleyed in the equalizer in style.

Inter continued playing with intent, forcing Ter Stegen to make vital saves, and eventually their efforts were rewarded and the Nerazzurri went ahead. Lautaro Martinez was on hand to score a brilliant goal after an eight-game drought, marking the side's second on the scoresheet after just an hour.

However, a flurry of goals soon began as Lewandowski leveled the game for Barcelona in the 82nd minute. Inter pulled ahead again in the 89th minute with a brilliant effort from Robin Gosens, but they did little to stop the Blaugrana from equalizing yet again.

It was Lewandowski who did his duty to be at the forefront once more. He bagged the equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time to secure a draw for his side.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Inter:

Footy Humour @FootyHumour BREAKING: Barcelona have pulled another lever.



The Europa League lever. BREAKING: Barcelona have pulled another lever. The Europa League lever. https://t.co/La3KHuqvWR

Conn @ConnCFC Barcelona sold their souls to activate every lever possible just to be as crap as they were before lmao. Broke club Barcelona sold their souls to activate every lever possible just to be as crap as they were before lmao. Broke club

sm @TacticoModerno Lewandowski is singlehandedly keeping our hopes of staying in the CL alive while Pique does everything to send us the EL. Lewandowski is singlehandedly keeping our hopes of staying in the CL alive while Pique does everything to send us the EL.

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Where are the people defending Piqué? How many more humiliations? Where are the people defending Piqué? How many more humiliations?

BarçaHome @FCBarcelonaHome If we had Araujo and Kounde for this game then we would have won. The defense absolutely let us down. Pique should be nowhere near the team again. If we had Araujo and Kounde for this game then we would have won. The defense absolutely let us down. Pique should be nowhere near the team again.

sm @TacticoModerno Kinda poetic, in a twisted way, that it's Pique and Busquets who send us back to Europa League. Kinda poetic, in a twisted way, that it's Pique and Busquets who send us back to Europa League.

𝟗. @GreatWhiteNueve *The player Pique kept onside running behind for the ball*



Pique: *The player Pique kept onside running behind for the ball*Pique: https://t.co/pWKXlgrshA

Ors💉 @deoors Barcelona fans complaining about Pique after spending the summer calculating how much Tuchel spent on defenders is just funny Barcelona fans complaining about Pique after spending the summer calculating how much Tuchel spent on defenders is just funny

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt Busquets and Pique with two needless mistakes leading to two Inter goals.



Father Time is undefeated. Busquets and Pique with two needless mistakes leading to two Inter goals.Father Time is undefeated.

george @StokeyyG2 one pass away from barca in europa… one pass away from barca in europa… https://t.co/rqJcD4WlB1

Captn @CaptnGuardiola If I ever start drinking just know it's because of Barça If I ever start drinking just know it's because of Barça

Rory Smith @RorySmith Barca-Inter might be the best group stage game of all time. Barca-Inter might be the best group stage game of all time.

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures React however way you want tonight. Heading to the EL after the summer we had is inexcusable it’s beyond embarrassing and the board should take action tonight. React however way you want tonight. Heading to the EL after the summer we had is inexcusable it’s beyond embarrassing and the board should take action tonight.

Elvis 🇬🇭 @Kayjnr10



Barca themselves arent ready to win the Ucl, e be you go win am give them? Swine Had Lewandowski been at Bayern, he’d have scored all the 4 goals Bayern have scored against Plzen tonight.Barca themselves arent ready to win the Ucl, e be you go win am give them? Swine Had Lewandowski been at Bayern, he’d have scored all the 4 goals Bayern have scored against Plzen tonight.Barca themselves arent ready to win the Ucl, e be you go win am give them? Swine 😂😂😂

total Barça @totalBarca The way that Barca loses their composure, and control over matches, is a real phenomenon. The way that Barca loses their composure, and control over matches, is a real phenomenon.

Troll Football @TrollFootball : FC Barcelona have just pulled another lever.



The Europa League lever. BREAKING: FC Barcelona have just pulled another lever.The Europa League lever. BREAKING🚨🚨🚨: FC Barcelona have just pulled another lever. The Europa League lever. https://t.co/e0nFSNz4Zy

Luciano Scametti @Nigerianscamsss Barcelona has to beat Bayern Munich.



Barcelona has to beat Bayern Munich.https://t.co/4NcpBqlbKb

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the next game, back to Europa for Barcelona. If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the next game, back to Europa for Barcelona.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



That's back to back Europa for them.



Impressive Barcelona fought but it wasn't enough as they continue the fight in the Europa League.That's back to back Europa for them.Impressive Barcelona fought but it wasn't enough as they continue the fight in the Europa League. That's back to back Europa for them. Impressive 🔥

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



Sorry Barcelona fans Inter will roast Plzen as Bayern will bury Barcelona in the next game.Sorry Barcelona fans Inter will roast Plzen as Bayern will bury Barcelona in the next game. Sorry Barcelona fans 😭😭 https://t.co/NcOJjmyUX7

With the draw, the Catalan club live to fight another day in the Champions League. However, they are still in third place in Group C with four points, three less than Inter who are second.

Poll : 0 votes