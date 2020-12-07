Tottenham Hotspur condemned Arsenal to their sixth league defeat of the season, in the process leapfrogging to the summit of the Premier League table. A world-class strike from Son Heung-Min, accompanied by a complimentary Harry Kane goal put Arsenal to bed.
There was no better reward Spurs could have granted their returning fans, as they claimed the bragging rights in the North London derby, tore through the Arsenal backline with their lethal counter-attacking dynamic and are back leading the title race.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son break Arsenal hearts
After being masterfully played in by Kane, Son had only one thing on his mind. He leaned towards the inside left of the pitch, cut in and let fly from outside the box to score Spurs' first.
A typical Jose Mourinho performance frustrates Arsenal
In the midst of another fearsome counter-attack, Tottenham Hotspur created a four-versus-two situation, with Son laying on Kane for the team's second goal. The latter plundered a bullet strike from his left foot, leaving Bernd Leno with absolutely no chance.
Arsenal meanwhile, had a horrendous first period of the game. They had their share of the ball, but failed to work it better and produce a shot on target. Indeed, it was a frustrating first-half for the Gunners fans.
Arsenal have problems scoring goals at the moment
Arsenal proved to be the better, more expressive side. However, Spurs' narrow, alert defending ensured yet another well-earned clean sheet for Jose Mourinho. As for Arteta, his side are continuing to struggle in front of goal despite delivering some promising football.
Also read: The current positions of Arsenal and Tottenham typify the Gunners’ regress in recent yearsPublished 07 Dec 2020, 00:01 IST