Tottenham Hotspur condemned Arsenal to their sixth league defeat of the season, in the process leapfrogging to the summit of the Premier League table. A world-class strike from Son Heung-Min, accompanied by a complimentary Harry Kane goal put Arsenal to bed.

There was no better reward Spurs could have granted their returning fans, as they claimed the bragging rights in the North London derby, tore through the Arsenal backline with their lethal counter-attacking dynamic and are back leading the title race.

🔝 Top of the league.



👏 Jose’s @SpursOfficial are back on top, with another big win.



👀 Could it happen? pic.twitter.com/J5Y9vRJ57F — SPORF (@Sporf) December 6, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son break Arsenal hearts

After being masterfully played in by Kane, Son had only one thing on his mind. He leaned towards the inside left of the pitch, cut in and let fly from outside the box to score Spurs' first.

Premier League goals this season:



Son—10

Arsenal—10 pic.twitter.com/9IBbXfBkMZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2020

The first player to reach 10 #PL assists in the last five seasons (games played):



2016-17: Eriksen (25)

2017-18: De Bruyne (24)

2018-19: Hazard (21)

2019-20: De Bruyne (17)

2020-21: Kane (11)



Harry Kane is a JOKE. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VMXNnYtLbb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

And that, my friends, is why Chelsea were so wary of over-committing men forward against Tottenham last week. Absolutely brilliant, clinical counter-attack #CFC #THFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Kane and Son combine for their 11th goal this season



They have a special connection ✨ pic.twitter.com/tWYSDeaw73 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2020

Son Heung-min's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



2 fouls won

2 tackles made

2 chances created

1 touch in the opp. box

1 shot

1 goal



10 goals for the season.🔥 pic.twitter.com/EM4DXtINkk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

A typical Jose Mourinho performance frustrates Arsenal

In the midst of another fearsome counter-attack, Tottenham Hotspur created a four-versus-two situation, with Son laying on Kane for the team's second goal. The latter plundered a bullet strike from his left foot, leaving Bernd Leno with absolutely no chance.

Advertisement

Arsenal meanwhile, had a horrendous first period of the game. They had their share of the ball, but failed to work it better and produce a shot on target. Indeed, it was a frustrating first-half for the Gunners fans.

11 - Harry Kane is now the outright top scorer in North London derbies in all competitions with 11 goals. Superman. pic.twitter.com/9GkqQcIOXR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Harry Kane completed 2 passes in the first half vs. Arsenal, fewer than any other player on the pitch.



He registered an assist and scored. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CDvozfzGrC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 6, 2020

Arsenal have had the fewest second half shots of any of the 92 teams in the Premier League & English Football League this season. [@oilysailor] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

For the second away game in a row, Arsenal have failed to produce a single shot on target.



Mikel Arteta's side are in big trouble. 😬 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

Sksksk this killed me Partey was limping off and Arteta pushed him back in 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/oM8OFoH8ta — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) December 6, 2020

250 & 100 - Harry Kane's strike against Arsenal was the 250th goal of his professional career for club and country (202 for Spurs, 32 England, 9 Millwall, 5 Leyton Orient, 2 Leicester), and his 100th at home for Tottenham in all competitions. Milestones. pic.twitter.com/wSMeWMeBEg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Our 'dominance' of the ball is largely because of the way Mourinho has set up. He knows we don't have the personnel to cause huge problems to a deep block. And on the counter, the quality of his frontline shines through. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal have problems scoring goals at the moment

Arsenal proved to be the better, more expressive side. However, Spurs' narrow, alert defending ensured yet another well-earned clean sheet for Jose Mourinho. As for Arteta, his side are continuing to struggle in front of goal despite delivering some promising football.

16th place. Another derby defeat on the cards. Partey injured. I honestly hate football. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 6, 2020

Hoejbjerg has won as many tackles as there are pronunciations of his name. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal find new ways of losing games every single week. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 6, 2020

Also read: The current positions of Arsenal and Tottenham typify the Gunners’ regress in recent years