Twitter erupts as Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to secure Champions League semi-final berth

Villarreal accomplished the unthinkable by knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena in one of the biggest underdog victories of the tournament. Unai Emery set up his team to defend sustained possession spells from the opposition and the game plan worked exactly the way he wanted.
The Bavarians had 65 per cent possession throughout the 90 minutes but were unable to create clear cut chances and when chances fell their way, they failed to capitalize. They took a total of 24 shots on the night compared to Villarreal's 4, but were nowhere near efficient with only 12 on target compared to the opposition's three.
The first half ended goalless but Bayern Munich could have had for themselves an even bigger mountain to climb as Emery's side got some great chances in the final moments of the first half. Arnaut Danjuma ran through behind the Bavarian defense but blasted his shot wide of the post, although he would have been offside anyway.
Later, it was Gerard Moreno who hit the crossbar from an acute angle. Julian Nagelsmann's side tried to make the wide areas the hotspots of their attack in the first half and played little through the center, between the defensive lines.
Robert Lewandowski bags a consolation goal as Bayern Munich get knocked out by Villarreal
In the second half, the German giants returned with greater purpose and changed tactics determined to make their efforts count. It was their prolific marksman Robert Lewandowski who gave them the hopes of a turnaround in the 54th minute as his strike found the bottom right hand corner.
With this, he became the fifth player in the tournament to score against 30 different teams.
However, Villarreal defended resiliently for the rest of the half and weathered the storm to wait for their chance. With injury time approaching in the dying minutes, substitute Samuel Chukwueze made the most of the counter-attack as he beat Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer to end the German side's hopes of making it to the semi-finals.
With that, the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Germany and the Spanish side's home win in the first leg saw them progress 2-1 on aggregate.
