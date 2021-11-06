Twitter erupts as wasteful Chelsea drop points against Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by relegation-battlers Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's men were wasteful in front of goal and ended up regretting the missed chances as the visitors sneaked away with a valuable point.
The Blues dominated proceedings from the start, but had to wait until the 33rd minute to break the deadlock. Reece James whipped in a delightful cross from the right for Kai Havertz to guide his header into the far corner before running away in celebration.
Chelsea have finally conceded a goal from open play in the Premier League now
If Chelsea were more clinical, they could've easily put the game to bed. However, the hosts failed to find the back of the net despite dominating the majority of the game. Eventually, Matej Vydra found the all-important equalizer for Burnley as the home crowd stood aghast and watched it all unfold. It was the first time Chelsea had conceded a goal in the Premier League from open play this season.
Sean Dyche's men ultimately walked away with a crucial point, with Chelsea missing the chance to retain their three-point lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Manchester City are now just three points behind Chelsea, while Liverpool could move to within just a single point if they beat West Ham on Sunday.
The result came as a shock to the Chelsea faithful, who sensed an opportunity to maintain their supremacy in the Premier League heading into the international break. Despite the point, Burnley continue to remain in the relegation zone. The Clarets are now within just two points of safety though, having secured four points from their last two outings.
Following what proved to be a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, reactions poured in on Twitter. From several Chelsea fans actively expressing their discontent and rivals poking fun, here are some of the best reactions to the result:
ALSO READArticle Continues below