Twitter erupts as wasteful Chelsea drop points against Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have themselves to blame for the draw against Burnley
Chelsea have themselves to blame for the draw against Burnley
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 06, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Chelsea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by relegation-battlers Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's men were wasteful in front of goal and ended up regretting the missed chances as the visitors sneaked away with a valuable point.

The Blues dominated proceedings from the start, but had to wait until the 33rd minute to break the deadlock. Reece James whipped in a delightful cross from the right for Kai Havertz to guide his header into the far corner before running away in celebration.

FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-1 Burnley@BurnleyOfficial grab an invaluable point on the road as Matej Vydra's strike cancels out Kai Havertz's opener#CHEBUR https://t.co/phjPBMMjSC

Chelsea have finally conceded a goal from open play in the Premier League now

If Chelsea were more clinical, they could've easily put the game to bed. However, the hosts failed to find the back of the net despite dominating the majority of the game. Eventually, Matej Vydra found the all-important equalizer for Burnley as the home crowd stood aghast and watched it all unfold. It was the first time Chelsea had conceded a goal in the Premier League from open play this season.

Sean Dyche's men ultimately walked away with a crucial point, with Chelsea missing the chance to retain their three-point lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Manchester City are now just three points behind Chelsea, while Liverpool could move to within just a single point if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

The result came as a shock to the Chelsea faithful, who sensed an opportunity to maintain their supremacy in the Premier League heading into the international break. Despite the point, Burnley continue to remain in the relegation zone. The Clarets are now within just two points of safety though, having secured four points from their last two outings.

Following what proved to be a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, reactions poured in on Twitter. From several Chelsea fans actively expressing their discontent and rivals poking fun, here are some of the best reactions to the result:

@ChelseaFC No words to describe this https://t.co/dUgxzgiLt7
Tuchel finally met a bigger terrorist than him and result showed it.
Results like today won't happen with Lukaku starting.
Bin laden plays better football than burnley
Chelsea fans sneaking Reece James into the Trent & Cancelo debate https://t.co/SYQxelMLk2
When The Taliban defeats ISIS: twitter.com/CFCTrey_/statu…
Tuchel just met a bigger terrorist than him, Sir Lord Dr Sean Dyche MBE. https://t.co/4bq7GU4uDg
Although #Chelsea drew today, in my eyes is a loss
Conceding against Burnley..What's that? https://t.co/L32RXCtdVf
Rival fans watching Burnley equalize late against Chelsea: https://t.co/aE0w4VpcH1
This is all @RBarkley8 fault sooner he goes the better. #Chelsea
the one time i put in a chelsea defender in FPL they concede https://t.co/c6E1JK2sy1
That Burnley goal🤣🤟🤟where were the 9 defenders?? https://t.co/jKFoYUmo11
Tuchel to Dyche at full time https://t.co/Cao2ow9Tyn
#CheBur | #EPLChelsea vs BurnleyBurnely goal | HD- via: @fuckassnxa https://t.co/Jem9PueBUJ
With Lukaku this game would’ve been killed off 4/5-0, the poor finishing ruined the day
Idiots. We should have won 3-0 or 4-0 if we don’t squander our chances. So frustrated about the draw man #CFC
Draws are worse than losses, would love Turf Moor to get nuked
You took another L today twitter.com/carefreekieran…
Lukaku is the problem come off it https://t.co/A9OjPc7hq4
Chelsea and Burnley sharing the points today: https://t.co/1B7PaxvMGN
Tuchel when his defenders don't score worldies from outside the box https://t.co/qbNi8UrAgF
Everyone talking about Chelsea playing better without Romelu Lukaku. But today just proved why Chelsea bought Romelu Lukaku. #CFC
When Vydra scored the goal https://t.co/cD9qZcuNwU
That was the first goal conceded with Reece James on the pitch https://t.co/Rkdnld78PX
Let's talk about kante final passes https://t.co/x9G7rHivFa

Come back soon king @RomeluLukaku9 https://t.co/nWjEwiZowN

