Twitter erupts as wasteful Chelsea drop points against Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by relegation-battlers Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's men were wasteful in front of goal and ended up regretting the missed chances as the visitors sneaked away with a valuable point.

The Blues dominated proceedings from the start, but had to wait until the 33rd minute to break the deadlock. Reece James whipped in a delightful cross from the right for Kai Havertz to guide his header into the far corner before running away in celebration.

If Chelsea were more clinical, they could've easily put the game to bed. However, the hosts failed to find the back of the net despite dominating the majority of the game. Eventually, Matej Vydra found the all-important equalizer for Burnley as the home crowd stood aghast and watched it all unfold. It was the first time Chelsea had conceded a goal in the Premier League from open play this season.

Sean Dyche's men ultimately walked away with a crucial point, with Chelsea missing the chance to retain their three-point lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Manchester City are now just three points behind Chelsea, while Liverpool could move to within just a single point if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

The result came as a shock to the Chelsea faithful, who sensed an opportunity to maintain their supremacy in the Premier League heading into the international break. Despite the point, Burnley continue to remain in the relegation zone. The Clarets are now within just two points of safety though, having secured four points from their last two outings.

Following what proved to be a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, reactions poured in on Twitter. From several Chelsea fans actively expressing their discontent and rivals poking fun, here are some of the best reactions to the result:

J E E V A N 🐐 @jeevansenna_ Tuchel finally met a bigger terrorist than him and result showed it. Tuchel finally met a bigger terrorist than him and result showed it.

H 🛸 @_CFCHarry Results like today won't happen with Lukaku starting. Results like today won't happen with Lukaku starting.

Keelan404 @KeelanHorseCock Bin laden plays better football than burnley Bin laden plays better football than burnley

Ruttø @ezrandez Chelsea fans sneaking Reece James into the Trent & Cancelo debate Chelsea fans sneaking Reece James into the Trent & Cancelo debate https://t.co/SYQxelMLk2

Eden @theKloppEnd_ Trey @CFCTrey_ Bro Burnley literally have 10 defenders just covering the goal wtf are we supposed to do Bro Burnley literally have 10 defenders just covering the goal wtf are we supposed to do When The Taliban defeats ISIS: twitter.com/CFCTrey_/statu… When The Taliban defeats ISIS: twitter.com/CFCTrey_/statu…

SiR Rashford @UTDbllr Tuchel just met a bigger terrorist than him, Sir Lord Dr Sean Dyche MBE. Tuchel just met a bigger terrorist than him, Sir Lord Dr Sean Dyche MBE. https://t.co/4bq7GU4uDg

Bswitchh @BipolarSwitch Although #Chelsea drew today, in my eyes is a loss Although #Chelsea drew today, in my eyes is a loss

🇵🇸 @fxckgaspar the one time i put in a chelsea defender in FPL they concede the one time i put in a chelsea defender in FPL they concede https://t.co/c6E1JK2sy1

Jimmie🚜 @JAYmuriithiJay That Burnley goal🤣🤟🤟where were the 9 defenders?? That Burnley goal🤣🤟🤟where were the 9 defenders?? https://t.co/jKFoYUmo11

Ryan📈 @The_Elliott_Era Tuchel to Dyche at full time Tuchel to Dyche at full time https://t.co/Cao2ow9Tyn

Ibrahim @ibzfussball With Lukaku this game would’ve been killed off 4/5-0, the poor finishing ruined the day With Lukaku this game would’ve been killed off 4/5-0, the poor finishing ruined the day

Khai ⭐️⭐️ @CfcKhai Idiots. We should have won 3-0 or 4-0 if we don’t squander our chances. So frustrated about the draw man #CFC Idiots. We should have won 3-0 or 4-0 if we don’t squander our chances. So frustrated about the draw man #CFC

Bilal @Billy_XVI Draws are worse than losses, would love Turf Moor to get nuked Draws are worse than losses, would love Turf Moor to get nuked

Stan Blewitt⭐️⭐️ @StanBlewitt Lukaku is the problem come off it Lukaku is the problem come off it https://t.co/A9OjPc7hq4

NimbleNaby ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @GiniMiniManeMo4 Tuchel when his defenders don't score worldies from outside the box Tuchel when his defenders don't score worldies from outside the box https://t.co/qbNi8UrAgF

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo



But today just proved why Chelsea bought Romelu Lukaku. Everyone talking about Chelsea playing better without Romelu Lukaku.But today just proved why Chelsea bought Romelu Lukaku. #CFC Everyone talking about Chelsea playing better without Romelu Lukaku. But today just proved why Chelsea bought Romelu Lukaku. #CFC

Donny @dduncs1010 When Vydra scored the goal When Vydra scored the goal https://t.co/cD9qZcuNwU

Jake @ChelseaFix That was the first goal conceded with Reece James on the pitch That was the first goal conceded with Reece James on the pitch https://t.co/Rkdnld78PX

