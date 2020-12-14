Twitter explodes as 10-man Arsenal lose 1-0 to Burnley

Arsenal succumbed to another embarrassing loss at home as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gifted Sean Dyche's Burnley a valuable 1-0 victory. After a promising start under Mikel Arteta, things have well and truly started to unravel for the Gunners as they now sit in 15th position and just 5 points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal have really struggled in front of goal this season and the insipid attacking performances continued as they struggled to get past the impressive Nick Pope and the resolute Burnley defence.

While it was a dire first half, Arsenal were still in the game as they headed into the break locked at 0-0 with a Burnley side which struggled creatively. The game changed on its head when Granit Xhaka got a silly red card early in the second half.

To rub salt into Arsenal fan's wounds, Aubameyang, who has struggled to hit the back of the net after signing a lucrative new contract scored an own goal to give the visitors the lead in the 73rd minute.

Arsenal did go on the offensive in the closing stages of the game, but it was a case of too little too late as the Burnley backline was resolute defensively and denied the hosts any clear chances.

This result will now put a lot of pressure on Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have failed to win their last 5 Premier League games and look woeful and bereft of ideas in front of goal.

Here are the best tweets from Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley at The Emirates.

Arsenal fans - Remember Mesut Ozil?

Arteta in October: "Everybody starts from zero. Everybody is going to have the same opportunities."



Özil: 0 first team minutes

Saliba: 0 first team minutes

Nelson: 0 PL starts

AMN: 0 starts since September

Guendouzi: forced out

Pepé: 2 PL starts



Arsenal: 15th — IH (@IH1525) December 13, 2020

Let’s not forget that Mesut Özil was left for ‘football reasons’ you know, dfkm 😭 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) December 13, 2020

It has not been easy for Aubameyang and Arsenal in the last few weeks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more goals for opposition teams (1) than he has for Arsenal at the Emirates this season. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 13, 2020

Burnley's goal against Arsenal is the first Mikel Arteta's have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season.



And it was their own player that converted it. 😫 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 13, 2020

Arsenal fans need to look at the positives. They may be in a relegation battle but at least Aubameyang’s goal drought is now over. pic.twitter.com/KTCHqHEtwV — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 13, 2020

I genuinely think Arsenal can win the league next season the way they’re playing. Arteta is still learning as a coach but I reckon with a few additions and Aubameyang firing they can pip Millwall to the Division 2 title. — MAH (@matissearmani) December 13, 2020

Kroos wondering why Aubameyang didn’t pull out his mask when he scored pic.twitter.com/b7QlXGpSWy — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 13, 2020

Let me break this down for you. Auba isn't a pure striker. He's more of a regista libero sweeper keeper bananenflanke introverted raumdeuter out and out stopper 12th man vianema center wing catenaccio mercurial transexual left handed target offside trap type of player — 𝗔𝗹𝗶 (@Ali_Szn14) December 13, 2020

Granit Xhaka's red card did not leave the Arsenal fans impressed

Patrice Evra: “Thierry Henry invited me round his house once to watch the Arsenal game. I went round, Thierry Henry turned the TV off straight away and said ‘sorry, I cannot watch Xhaka be the captain of my club’.” #afc — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) December 13, 2020

🤬 You can't put your hands on the player and expect to get away with it.



🎥 AFTV Reaction to Granit Xhaka's straight red card. pic.twitter.com/G21ZcFnt3D — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) December 13, 2020

Sky “Xhaka will be gutted, he’ll know he’s let his team down”



Will he though? ...Really? I don’t think he cares enough to be gutted! #COYG pic.twitter.com/Lrj0dIjrC3 — Northern Gooner (@Northerngooona) December 13, 2020

Mikel Arteta will be under a lot of pressure

Arsenal fans: wenger out (he is old school

Arsenal fans: Emery out (good ebening)...Arteta is the chosen one, he learnt from pep



Arteta: Hold my beer #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/5uie4fLPtV — Orashford🔥 (@Orashford1) December 13, 2020

Arsenal under Arteta this season updated list. Its so bad i can’t fit anything anymore! #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/DvxlT2c8pV — Sam (@gunnersam38) December 13, 2020