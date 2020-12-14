Twitter explodes as 10-man Arsenal lose 1-0 to Burnley

Arsenal succumbed to another embarrassing loss at home as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gifted Sean Dyche's Burnley a valuable 1-0 victory. After a promising start under Mikel Arteta, things have well and truly started to unravel for the Gunners as they now sit in 15th position and just 5 points clear of the relegation zone.
Arsenal have really struggled in front of goal this season and the insipid attacking performances continued as they struggled to get past the impressive Nick Pope and the resolute Burnley defence.
While it was a dire first half, Arsenal were still in the game as they headed into the break locked at 0-0 with a Burnley side which struggled creatively. The game changed on its head when Granit Xhaka got a silly red card early in the second half.
To rub salt into Arsenal fan's wounds, Aubameyang, who has struggled to hit the back of the net after signing a lucrative new contract scored an own goal to give the visitors the lead in the 73rd minute.
Arsenal did go on the offensive in the closing stages of the game, but it was a case of too little too late as the Burnley backline was resolute defensively and denied the hosts any clear chances.
This result will now put a lot of pressure on Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have failed to win their last 5 Premier League games and look woeful and bereft of ideas in front of goal.
