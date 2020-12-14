Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as 10-man Arsenal lose 1-0 to Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under a lot of pressure after the 1-0 loss against Burnley
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under a lot of pressure after the 1-0 loss against Burnley
Shreyas HS
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 11:35 IST
News
Advertisement

Arsenal succumbed to another embarrassing loss at home as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gifted Sean Dyche's Burnley a valuable 1-0 victory. After a promising start under Mikel Arteta, things have well and truly started to unravel for the Gunners as they now sit in 15th position and just 5 points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal have really struggled in front of goal this season and the insipid attacking performances continued as they struggled to get past the impressive Nick Pope and the resolute Burnley defence.

While it was a dire first half, Arsenal were still in the game as they headed into the break locked at 0-0 with a Burnley side which struggled creatively. The game changed on its head when Granit Xhaka got a silly red card early in the second half.

To rub salt into Arsenal fan's wounds, Aubameyang, who has struggled to hit the back of the net after signing a lucrative new contract scored an own goal to give the visitors the lead in the 73rd minute.

Arsenal did go on the offensive in the closing stages of the game, but it was a case of too little too late as the Burnley backline was resolute defensively and denied the hosts any clear chances.

This result will now put a lot of pressure on Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have failed to win their last 5 Premier League games and look woeful and bereft of ideas in front of goal.

Here are the best tweets from Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley at The Emirates.

Arsenal fans - Remember Mesut Ozil?

Advertisement

It has not been easy for Aubameyang and Arsenal in the last few weeks

Advertisement
Advertisement

Granit Xhaka's red card did not leave the Arsenal fans impressed

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta will be under a lot of pressure

Advertisement
Published 14 Dec 2020, 11:35 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal Burnley Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Granit Xhaka Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी