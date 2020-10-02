Twitter explodes as 10-man Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 3-0

Barcelona recorded yet another win to maintain their perfect winning start to the La Liga campaign. Ronald Koeman's side were off to a great start with Ansu Fati scoring yet another goal to make it 10 La Liga goals in his career -- faster than any other Barcelona player in history. The teenager capitalized on some good build-up pressure by the away side to rifle home the opener.

Clement Lenglet was given his marching orders in the 41st minute for a second bookable offence, after the defender was guilty of throwing an arm across the face of a Celta Vigo player. Barcelona doubled their lead five minutes into the second half courtesy of some magic by Lionel Messi, whose right-foot shot took a deflection off Lucas Olaza to find its way into the back of the net.

Messi then got on the scoresheet after bundling home a Philippe Coutinho shot that cannoned off the post, however, it was ruled out for offside. Sergi Roberto then got onto the scoresheet deep into extra time, after he rifled home a rocket from close range after Messi's shot was parried onto his path.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back after Barcelona's comfortable 3-0 away win. Here are the best tweets:

Barcelona off to the perfect start in Koeman era!

✅ Torrential rain

✅ Driving wind

✅ Tough ground

✅ 10 men

✅ 3-0 win pic.twitter.com/ciqcGv9Nsk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2020

Koeman is the first Barcelona coach to win at Balaidos for the first time in 5 years. He did that with 10 men. Koeman ball 👏👏👏🔥🔥😍😍🔵🔴 https://t.co/VtmZOlz1PF — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) October 1, 2020

Barcelona make it two La Liga wins from two under Ronald Koeman



⚽️11' 0-1 Ansu Fati

⚽️51' 0-2 Lucas Olaza (Own Goal)

⚽️90' 0-3 Sergi Roberto pic.twitter.com/JUuOfU702d — Match Day (@MatchDaay) October 2, 2020

❗Barcelona had not won any of last 6 games away against Vigo, losing 3 of them.



Koeman does it comfortably (0-3) with 10 men. pic.twitter.com/q9oJsM3GYv — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) October 1, 2020

Ansu Fati, what a player!

Ansu Fati is the best seventeen year old since Brazilian Ronaldo. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 1, 2020

Ansu Fati now has 10 La Liga goals in his career.



No Barcelona player under the age of 18 has reached this mark quicker 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GjRAUReBSQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 1, 2020

Ansu Fati makes it look so easy ✨ pic.twitter.com/JAM6LnxUwK — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 1, 2020

Present and the future of FC Barcelona in one Pic. This is football heritage. This is La Masia. pic.twitter.com/PmUy0eiDBo — Hamza. (@FrenkieAssist) October 1, 2020

It indeed is a thing of beauty!

Barcelona’s black and gold shirt is beautiful. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 1, 2020

Ouch!

The ref and linemen explaining to Perez how Barcelona won with 10 men under their watch. pic.twitter.com/r3QdlGSl41 — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 1, 2020

Early signs but positive signs?

❗Some takes from the game:



• Barcelona is less dependent on Messi in Koeman's system.

• Coutinho and Ansu in top-form.

• Barça continued to attack and put intensity with 10-men.

• The away curse at Balaidos is over. — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 1, 2020

