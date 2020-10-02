Twitter explodes as 10-man Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 3-0

Barcelona recorded yet another win to maintain their perfect winning start to the La Liga campaign. Ronald Koeman's side were off to a great start with Ansu Fati scoring yet another goal to make it 10 La Liga goals in his career -- faster than any other Barcelona player in history. The teenager capitalized on some good build-up pressure by the away side to rifle home the opener.
Clement Lenglet was given his marching orders in the 41st minute for a second bookable offence, after the defender was guilty of throwing an arm across the face of a Celta Vigo player. Barcelona doubled their lead five minutes into the second half courtesy of some magic by Lionel Messi, whose right-foot shot took a deflection off Lucas Olaza to find its way into the back of the net.
Messi then got on the scoresheet after bundling home a Philippe Coutinho shot that cannoned off the post, however, it was ruled out for offside. Sergi Roberto then got onto the scoresheet deep into extra time, after he rifled home a rocket from close range after Messi's shot was parried onto his path.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back after Barcelona's comfortable 3-0 away win. Here are the best tweets:
Barcelona off to the perfect start in Koeman era!
Ansu Fati, what a player!
It indeed is a thing of beauty!
Ouch!
Early signs but positive signs?
Will Barcelona miss him? Surely...Published 02 Oct 2020, 11:00 IST