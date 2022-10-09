Twitter explodes as 10-man PSG are held to goalless draw against Reims in the absence of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans across Twitter reacted as their team were held to a 0-0 away draw against Stade de Reims in the absence of Lionel Messi on Saturday(8 October).

Christophe Galtier decided to start Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler in attack along with Kylian Mbappe for the Ligue 1 clash. Neymar Jr. was also rested for the game by the French manager.

The Parisians were down to 10 men when Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 41st minute after picking up two yellow cards in a span of 30 seconds.

Galtier eventually brought on Neymar in the 57th minute in place of Soler. The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions so far this campaign.

However, the move didn't pay its dividends as the game ended in a goalless draw. Here is how PSG fans across Twitter reacted to the game:

Noel @noeljoven1 PSG creating little to nothing without Messi. Who would’ve thought PSG creating little to nothing without Messi. Who would’ve thought

The Real G @GcinaTheGreat

#Messi How many times do we have to say this...No Messi, No party How many times do we have to say this...No Messi, No party#Messi

 a.n.t.i_$ocial🌍👑 @a_ocial With or without Ronaldo United are nothing whereas without Messi, PSG are nothing but with Messi, they always perform and win games in grand style. You can’t deny this!! With or without Ronaldo United are nothing whereas without Messi, PSG are nothing but with Messi, they always perform and win games in grand style. You can’t deny this!!

Frozer101 @Frozer999 @Messiah_SZN Messi is the best of the world @Messiah_SZN Messi is the best of the world

Omotolani @__RoyalTeeeE No Messi no psg? No Messi no psg?

ᴍᴀᴠᴇʀɪᴄᴋ🥤 @Marvtweets_ remove messi and neymar and PSG is just another montpellier remove messi and neymar and PSG is just another montpellier

soham @SohamD10s no messi no party no messi no party https://t.co/LNYYtQj7Fr

iPhord🦅 @Phord3 i know. no messi no party, cards flying up and down. it's not easy without thei know. no messi no party, cards flying up and down. it's not easy without the 🐐 i know.

Footy Talks © @NewTridib Lmao Messi doesn’t play 1 day and psg goes yolo Lmao Messi doesn’t play 1 day and psg goes yolo 💀😭

. @YuqiXZS @PSG_English



Lionel Messi didn’t play that game either. @StadeDeReims The last time PSG failed to score a goal was against Monaco back in March this year.Lionel Messi didn’t play that game either. @PSG_English @StadeDeReims The last time PSG failed to score a goal was against Monaco back in March this year.Lionel Messi didn’t play that game either. https://t.co/mCeVNA3AH4

Jonny @Mufc__Jon @TheEuropeanLad That the league you lot rave about Messi scoring in? Basically a Sunday league standard @TheEuropeanLad That the league you lot rave about Messi scoring in? Basically a Sunday league standard

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎃 @KieranCFC88 Messi would never let PSG drop points against Reims btw Messi would never let PSG drop points against Reims btw

Peter Obi 4 President. @teezlyjaph No Messi. Mbappe is just average abeg. Haaland over Mbappe anyday. No Messi. Mbappe is just average abeg. Haaland over Mbappe anyday.

Zafer @Zafer70715628 @PSG_inside @StadeDeReims The team that plays with Messi is comfortable. Messi somehow contributes to the score. Things are more difficult without Messi. @PSG_inside @StadeDeReims The team that plays with Messi is comfortable. Messi somehow contributes to the score. Things are more difficult without Messi.

Despite the draw, the defending french champions sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 26 points from 10 games. They are three points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Why did Lionel Messi not play for PSG?

SL Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi was fatigued and asked to come off during PSG's UEFA Champions League game against Benfica on Wednesday (4 October). Messi scored the only goal of the game for the Parisians. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Argentine combined with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. before netting in a stunning curling effort. However, he was not in the squad to face Reims.

Galtier confirmed to the media ahead of the Reims clash that the Argentine will return to training soon (via MARCA):

"Messi will not be at this matchday's game, but, if all goes well, he will return to training on Sunday morning."

PSG also released a medical report about the player:

"After coming off on Wednesday with a slight calf strain, Messi underwent treatment after reassuring medical examinations. An assessment of his progress will be made on Sunday."

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for PSG so far this campaign, scoring eight goals and as many assists in 13 games across all competitions. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, fans will be hoping that the Argentine's injury is not too serious. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

