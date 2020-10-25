Twitter explodes after Ajax record stunning 13-0 win against VVV Venlo

Ajax made a huge statement in the Eredivisie by beating Venlo 13-0. In the process, the Dutch giants trumped their own 48-year record when Johan Cruyff's Ajax beat Vitesse Arnhem 12-1 back in May 1972.
The star of the show for the Amsterdam side was Lassina Traore, who scored five times and assisted three goals. The Burkina Faso international is the first Ajax player to score five goals in a league game since Marco van Basten in 1985.
Traore, still just 19-years-old, started for the second time in the league and repaid Erik ten Hag's faith by propelling himself to the second position in the goalscoring charts, behind Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord.
Ajax are now top of the Eredivisie, two points ahead of arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven and three points above Vitesse Arnhem. The Amsterdam giants lost to Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek despite a good performance at home.
Speaking after the game Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said:
"Compliments to the team. They were hungry — 13-0, a very good victory indeed, a new record. VVV has shown this season that they are capable of getting good results, we’ve seen that this season already, but it is our accomplishment. We have forced this ourselves."
VVV Venlo, who themselves are a midtable side, were without a doubt shattered after the performance. They didn't manage a single shot on goal while conceding 45 shots on their own.
Speaking after the game VVV Venlo manager Hans de Koning said:
"I really don’t have much to say. A total off day. We had too much respect for Ajax. We have it made too easy. We have failed. But no one passed away today. It is a match. We have lost. And it is a historic loss, but we need to take it as a man. Head up, chest out."
Here are the best tweets from the game: