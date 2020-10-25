Twitter explodes after Ajax record stunning 13-0 win against VVV Venlo

Ajax made a huge statement in the Eredivisie by beating Venlo 13-0. In the process, the Dutch giants trumped their own 48-year record when Johan Cruyff's Ajax beat Vitesse Arnhem 12-1 back in May 1972.

The star of the show for the Amsterdam side was Lassina Traore, who scored five times and assisted three goals. The Burkina Faso international is the first Ajax player to score five goals in a league game since Marco van Basten in 1985.

Traore, still just 19-years-old, started for the second time in the league and repaid Erik ten Hag's faith by propelling himself to the second position in the goalscoring charts, behind Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord.

Ajax are now top of the Eredivisie, two points ahead of arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven and three points above Vitesse Arnhem. The Amsterdam giants lost to Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek despite a good performance at home.

Speaking after the game Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said:

"Compliments to the team. They were hungry — 13-0, a very good victory indeed, a new record. VVV has shown this season that they are capable of getting good results, we’ve seen that this season already, but it is our accomplishment. We have forced this ourselves."

VVV Venlo, who themselves are a midtable side, were without a doubt shattered after the performance. They didn't manage a single shot on goal while conceding 45 shots on their own.

Speaking after the game VVV Venlo manager Hans de Koning said:

"I really don’t have much to say. A total off day. We had too much respect for Ajax. We have it made too easy. We have failed. But no one passed away today. It is a match. We have lost. And it is a historic loss, but we need to take it as a man. Head up, chest out."

Here are the best tweets from the game:

Advertisement

Massacre at the Covebo Stadion today. VVV Venlo should have returned the wives of the Ajax players.



And their money. pic.twitter.com/WZqieyGRWv — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

VVV could have done with VVD. And much more. Historic W for Ajax. https://t.co/EvtLxkKcbz — Andy May (@andymay) October 24, 2020

Ajax with the biggest win in Dutch top-flight history! 🤯



Teenager Lassina Traoré scored 5⃣ of the 1⃣3⃣ goals v VVV-Venlopic.twitter.com/mfBEGNrZJC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 24, 2020

😲 Ajax's Andre Onana didn't have one shot to save as his side put THIRTEEN past VVV-Venlo's Delano van Crooij.



👏 But his first job at the full-time whistle...



👍 @AndreyOnana pic.twitter.com/glyjQSgWDL — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

Ajax took a shot, on average, every other minute in this game. Doesn’t even sound possible https://t.co/66vVKPpxkK — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) October 24, 2020

Ajax out here puttin’ up squad battle score lines in real life — Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) October 24, 2020

This is admittedly geeky football¹ stuff, but the @caley_graphics xG map for Ajax's match today is bananas, like they conducted repeated, high altitude B52 carpet bombing runs over the VVV-Venlo goal.



¹ Hi 'mericans, soccer. pic.twitter.com/eyfKHk9BEh — Paul Kedrosky (@pkedrosky) October 24, 2020

Ajax weren't happy after their 1-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek.



So they put 13 past VVV-Venlo on Saturday. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sI10R8zkua — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

That's right, Ajax won 13-0 on the road in the Eredivisie 😳



Five goals and three assists for 19-year-old Lassina Traore as the Dutch giants record the biggest victory in the competition's history.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/iB989znzml — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 25, 2020

He scored FIVE and provided 3 assists in Ajax 13-0 win at VVV-Venlo on Saturday.



Previously: TOP 10 GOALS 𝕏 Lassina Traoré



From #BurkinaFaso with love. 💋 🇧🇫pic.twitter.com/XeeG204fij — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 25, 2020

Advertisement