Twitter explodes as Arsenal damage Champions League qualification hopes after 2-0 loss at Newcastle

Arsenal may have just surrendered a top-four spot with a shock 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday, May 16.

Having been beaten 3-0 in the north London Derby by their top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, the onus was on Mikel Arteta's side to get back to winning ways.

They trailed Spurs by two points heading into the game against Newcastle. But they struggled to get a foothold in the game and were a replica of Arsenal's teams of yesteryear, nervous at the back and lacking firepower up top.

Newcastle controlled large portions of the game and were the dominant side throughout the first-half.

Aaron Ramsdale, who hasn't been at his best recently in what has otherwise been an impressive debut season, looked unsure throughout.

The English goalkeeper made a vital save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin in the first-half. He could do nothing about Ben White's own goal in the 55th minute, though, following good play from Joelinton who sent in a cross.

The ball ricocheted off Callum Wilson and onto White before going agonizingly past Ramsdale.

And although the Gunners did improve following the goal, Newcastle still looked dangerous with Wilson impressing in his first appearance since December. The English striker nearly chipped Ramsdale from long range in the 81st minute.

Bruno Guimaraes, who was an Arsenal target in January, got on the scoresheet in the dying embers to throw the Spaniard's top-four chances into jeopardy.

Here are some reactions from Twitter on a damaging night for Mikel Arteta's men's pursuit of Champions League football:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Ben White is Koscielny with a successful first round application for Ex on the Beach Ben White is Koscielny with a successful first round application for Ex on the Beach

Squawka @Squawka Ben White is the first player to score a goal for Newcastle against Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took charge of the club. 🙃 Ben White is the first player to score a goal for Newcastle against Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took charge of the club. 🙃

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo That Mikel Arteta contract extension starting to look real funny now. That Mikel Arteta contract extension starting to look real funny now.

JohnBob @JohnBob75 If you back Arteta, you hate Arsenal.



Zero debate If you back Arteta, you hate Arsenal.Zero debate

Ahmed @Ahmed91Gooner We bottled +4 point lead to -2 in two just games. Wow @m8arteta We bottled +4 point lead to -2 in two just games. Wow @m8arteta

𝗠𝗼. @CFCMoooo When you realise arsenal gave arteta a new contract When you realise arsenal gave arteta a new contract https://t.co/k4FoQP4F2B

Henry Wright TV @HenryWright96 Arsenal fans will blame the ref for that own goal from Ben White. Arsenal fans will blame the ref for that own goal from Ben White.

Kieran ⭐️⭐️ @carefreekieran Arsenal fans spent all year telling us they’re back and making a chant about Arteta taking them back to the champions league just to bottle it Arsenal fans spent all year telling us they’re back and making a chant about Arteta taking them back to the champions league just to bottle it 😭😭

Digital Spurs @DigitalSpurs Ben White when he’s got a chance to bottle top 4 Ben White when he’s got a chance to bottle top 4 https://t.co/sdta95w8gd

huzi 👑 @afchxz Its been 5 mins of second half i am yet to see a single Arsenal attack lmao Its been 5 mins of second half i am yet to see a single Arsenal attack lmao

Oyeleke Akinpelu @lekeakinpelu This Arsenal team is playing as if there's nothing at stake, and Newcastle is playing as if they may be missing out of the UCL if they lose or draw. The irony. This Arsenal team is playing as if there's nothing at stake, and Newcastle is playing as if they may be missing out of the UCL if they lose or draw. The irony.

Boye Billions💎 @mrboyees #TEAMARS #NEWARS I did like arsenal to play in the CL but they are not playing like they want to play in the CL. #COYG I did like arsenal to play in the CL but they are not playing like they want to play in the CL. #COYG #TEAMARS #NEWARS

Luke Morrison 🇾🇪🇵🇸 @EssexSocialist @AFTVMedia If we don't get top 4 am sorry but I don't see how we should continue with Arteta. That would be 3 seasons of failure. I know Arsenal won't sack him as they think 5th is an achievement but it isn't for me @AFTVMedia If we don't get top 4 am sorry but I don't see how we should continue with Arteta. That would be 3 seasons of failure. I know Arsenal won't sack him as they think 5th is an achievement but it isn't for me

Ben @ben_59 Fucking shocking. Fucking bottling cunts. Fucking shocking. Fucking bottling cunts.

Jordan @FourFourJordan If Arsenal lose this Arteta has genuinely done a worse job than Ole did in back-to-back seasons but gets lauded as though he birthrd the new Arsenal lmao. If Arsenal lose this Arteta has genuinely done a worse job than Ole did in back-to-back seasons but gets lauded as though he birthrd the new Arsenal lmao.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan FFS Arsenal… show some bloody fight. FFS Arsenal… show some bloody fight.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Newcastle 1-0. It's been coming. Arsenal been so poor, despite needing a win for top four spot Newcastle 1-0. It's been coming. Arsenal been so poor, despite needing a win for top four spot

Tuff 🇬🇭 @AhmedoRamos Dear Arsenal,



Thank You for ruining our UCL hopes



See you next season on Thursday night football



Nkwasiafuor Dear Arsenal, Thank You for ruining our UCL hopes See you next season on Thursday night football Nkwasiafuor

OdegaardAfc @OdeArtsAfc



It was nice while it lasted guys

#NEWARS Arsenal bottling the Top 4It was nice while it lasted guys Arsenal bottling the Top 4It was nice while it lasted guys #NEWARS

Deano Gee @deanogee7 why the fuck am i an arsenal fan why the fuck am i an arsenal fan

Arsenal need somewhat of a miracle on final day of the season following Newcastle loss

The Gunners will have to hope and pray for a Spurs collapse

With there being just two points separating the two north London rivals, all attention turns to the final day which will decide the two sides' fates.

Arsenal host relegation candidates Everton, who will be fighting for their lives to secure another season in the top flight. The Toffees are currently 16th, two points ahead of 18th placed Burnley.

Meanwhile, Spurs, who have a two-point lead over Arsenal now, face a Norwich City side who have already been relegated.

The Canaries have lost their last four Premier League matches and have won just seven all season. Tottenham fans will be confident that they can get past Dean Smith's side and secure Champions League football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for Antonio Conte, who has masterminded a phenomenal turnaround at Spurs.

Arsenal will be kicking themselves for sqaunadering a great chance at UCL qualification having been in such a promising position. The Emirates faithful will be praying Norwich can spring a surprise on the final day as Newcastle may have just ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit