Twitter explodes as Arsenal damage Champions League qualification hopes after 2-0 loss at Newcastle

Arsenal may have just surrendered a top-four spot with a shock 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday, May 16.
Having been beaten 3-0 in the north London Derby by their top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, the onus was on Mikel Arteta's side to get back to winning ways.
They trailed Spurs by two points heading into the game against Newcastle. But they struggled to get a foothold in the game and were a replica of Arsenal's teams of yesteryear, nervous at the back and lacking firepower up top.
Newcastle controlled large portions of the game and were the dominant side throughout the first-half.
Aaron Ramsdale, who hasn't been at his best recently in what has otherwise been an impressive debut season, looked unsure throughout.
The English goalkeeper made a vital save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin in the first-half. He could do nothing about Ben White's own goal in the 55th minute, though, following good play from Joelinton who sent in a cross.
The ball ricocheted off Callum Wilson and onto White before going agonizingly past Ramsdale.
And although the Gunners did improve following the goal, Newcastle still looked dangerous with Wilson impressing in his first appearance since December. The English striker nearly chipped Ramsdale from long range in the 81st minute.
Bruno Guimaraes, who was an Arsenal target in January, got on the scoresheet in the dying embers to throw the Spaniard's top-four chances into jeopardy.
Here are some reactions from Twitter on a damaging night for Mikel Arteta's men's pursuit of Champions League football:
Arsenal need somewhat of a miracle on final day of the season following Newcastle loss
With there being just two points separating the two north London rivals, all attention turns to the final day which will decide the two sides' fates.
Arsenal host relegation candidates Everton, who will be fighting for their lives to secure another season in the top flight. The Toffees are currently 16th, two points ahead of 18th placed Burnley.
Meanwhile, Spurs, who have a two-point lead over Arsenal now, face a Norwich City side who have already been relegated.
The Canaries have lost their last four Premier League matches and have won just seven all season. Tottenham fans will be confident that they can get past Dean Smith's side and secure Champions League football.
It would be a remarkable achievement for Antonio Conte, who has masterminded a phenomenal turnaround at Spurs.
Arsenal will be kicking themselves for sqaunadering a great chance at UCL qualification having been in such a promising position. The Emirates faithful will be praying Norwich can spring a surprise on the final day as Newcastle may have just ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.