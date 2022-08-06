Twitter explodes as Arsenal kick-off new season with hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace - title

The new-look Arsenal side secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park on August 5.

The Gunners got off to an electric start and created the first real opportunity of the clash after an incredible run from new signing Gabriel Jesus. However, his effort was blocked before Gabriel Martinelli screwed a simple chance horribly wide.

Fellow new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko had a decent effort on target parried away shortly after.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated much of the play throughout the first period. They eventually took the lead when Martinelli poked home following some abysmal Palace defending from a corner. Zinchenko, whose header set up the goal in the 20th minute, enjoyed an excellent first half for his new team.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Gabriel Martinelli has scored the first goal of the new Premier League season.



He finishes off a brilliant corner routine and Mikel Arteta's side have a deserved lead.



@SkySportsPL



Gabriel Martinelli has scored the first goal of the new Premier League season.He finishes off a brilliant corner routine and Mikel Arteta's side have a deserved lead. 🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli has scored the first goal of the new Premier League season. 🔴 He finishes off a brilliant corner routine and Mikel Arteta's side have a deserved lead. 🎬 @SkySportsPLhttps://t.co/J6wYfem5je

Despite a few shaky moments, including some poor kicks from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners took a deserved lead into the break.

However, their efforts were tainted somewhat by a blatant dive from Granit Xhaka near the end of the half. It earned the much-maligned midfielder a booking.

James Olley @JamesOlley HT 0-1 #afc Arsenal controlled the majority of that half, Saliba standing out, Saka tracking back well. Arteta will be encouraged by how compact they were at the back and threatening going forward - but warning signs in the way Palace began to rally as the half closed. HT 0-1 #afc Arsenal controlled the majority of that half, Saliba standing out, Saka tracking back well. Arteta will be encouraged by how compact they were at the back and threatening going forward - but warning signs in the way Palace began to rally as the half closed.

Arsenal secure impressive opening day away victory after weathering Selhurst Park storm

The hosts improved early in the second half. Ramsdale was forced into a smart one-on-one save from Eberechi Eze, following some sloppy play from Ben White.

Patrick Vieira's side were well on top towards the end of the clash but were ultimately unable to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Arsenal backline.

Bukayo Saka's deadly whipped cross was turned into his own net by Marc Guehi five minutes from time. It was enough to secure an impressive away win on the opening day.

Arsenal @Arsenal



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! First game. First win.COME ON YOU GUNNERS! First game. First win. ✊COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️

Jesus caused all sorts of carnage throughout the game with his high-press from the centre-forward role, as he looked as though he had something to prove. He won all of his dribble attempts (6) and eight of his 16 attempted ground duels.

The 25-year-old was often left on the bench by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but now looks set for a full season as Arsenal's first-choice number nine.

Meanwhile, William Saliba was also immense in his first Premier League appearance for the club, three years after the 21-year-old initially signed. Big things are expected of the French international centre-back this season. He won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award last term on-loan at Marseille.

Saliba was named Man of the Match on his competitive debut for the club. His performance dominated much of the chat among Arsenal fans following the final whistle.

Here is a selection of the best Twitter reactions, with Gunners fans generally delighted by the victory over their London rivals:

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Can someone check on Ramsdale's dad..? Can someone check on Ramsdale's dad..?

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Granit Xhaka booked in the opening game of the season in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022. The game needs specialists. Granit Xhaka booked in the opening game of the season in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022. The game needs specialists.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly The dream of Granit Xhaka getting 100% of the yellow cards shown in the Premier League this season dies. The dream of Granit Xhaka getting 100% of the yellow cards shown in the Premier League this season dies.

Paddy Power @paddypower ‘Right guys. Close your eyes, rub your hands and imagine yourself not bottling it in the last 10 minutes.’ ‘Right guys. Close your eyes, rub your hands and imagine yourself not bottling it in the last 10 minutes.’ https://t.co/wb75ZEicNR

Pranav Harichand @PranavHarichand Gabriel Jesus is going to be so good for arsenal Gabriel Jesus is going to be so good for arsenal

Tim Worrall @musotim @Grov_esy Never easy watching Arsenal- oh, except the Everton game at the end of last season. We were chilled then. @Grov_esy Never easy watching Arsenal- oh, except the Everton game at the end of last season. We were chilled then.

H @HHobbs97 William Saliba is the real deal William Saliba is the real deal

sambi, lokonga. @BlackHopJosh Saliba and Gabriel Jesus levels above everyone else, water is fucking wet man Saliba and Gabriel Jesus levels above everyone else, water is fucking wet man

Todays Prediction @todays_tipz Gabriel Jesus making fantasy premier league managers rethink our option. A fraud Gabriel Jesus making fantasy premier league managers rethink our option. A fraud

GBTully For PM 🏆 @GBTully42

#PremierLeague Gabriel Jesus has shown less life than Jesus tonight Gabriel Jesus has shown less life than Jesus tonight#PremierLeague

AFCTALK @AFCTalk0 William Saliba is a special footballer. Unbelievable defender. William Saliba is a special footballer. Unbelievable defender.

@That_Clown🤡🤡 @Kipkorir_Brian_ Me waiting for G.Jesus to score after I tripple capatained him Me waiting for G.Jesus to score after I tripple capatained him😑💔💔😂 https://t.co/jBzcYT8obQ

liam 🫡 @liamperry2kk Gabriel and Ramsdale are going to be the reason I go bald at 25 Gabriel and Ramsdale are going to be the reason I go bald at 25

Troll Football @TrollFootball Xhaka should be in Birmingham playing Diving in the Commonwealth games and not in London playing football. Xhaka should be in Birmingham playing Diving in the Commonwealth games and not in London playing football. https://t.co/9h0gBC9VN3

luca @pacpfcitti pre season really hasn’t helped us. separating into two squads has really affected our team building and it’s really showing tonight #cpfc pre season really hasn’t helped us. separating into two squads has really affected our team building and it’s really showing tonight #cpfc

Dubois @CFCDUBois Stunning finish from Guehi and they say Cobham is dead Stunning finish from Guehi and they say Cobham is dead

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far