Twitter explodes as Arsenal kick-off new season with hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace - title

Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 06, 2022 02:39 AM IST

The new-look Arsenal side secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park on August 5.

The Gunners got off to an electric start and created the first real opportunity of the clash after an incredible run from new signing Gabriel Jesus. However, his effort was blocked before Gabriel Martinelli screwed a simple chance horribly wide.

Fellow new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko had a decent effort on target parried away shortly after.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated much of the play throughout the first period. They eventually took the lead when Martinelli poked home following some abysmal Palace defending from a corner. Zinchenko, whose header set up the goal in the 20th minute, enjoyed an excellent first half for his new team.

🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli has scored the first goal of the new Premier League season. 🔴 He finishes off a brilliant corner routine and Mikel Arteta's side have a deserved lead. 🎬 @SkySportsPLhttps://t.co/J6wYfem5je

Despite a few shaky moments, including some poor kicks from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners took a deserved lead into the break.

However, their efforts were tainted somewhat by a blatant dive from Granit Xhaka near the end of the half. It earned the much-maligned midfielder a booking.

HT 0-1 #afc Arsenal controlled the majority of that half, Saliba standing out, Saka tracking back well. Arteta will be encouraged by how compact they were at the back and threatening going forward - but warning signs in the way Palace began to rally as the half closed.

Arsenal secure impressive opening day away victory after weathering Selhurst Park storm

The hosts improved early in the second half. Ramsdale was forced into a smart one-on-one save from Eberechi Eze, following some sloppy play from Ben White.

Patrick Vieira's side were well on top towards the end of the clash but were ultimately unable to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Arsenal backline.

Bukayo Saka's deadly whipped cross was turned into his own net by Marc Guehi five minutes from time. It was enough to secure an impressive away win on the opening day.

First game. First win. ✊COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️

Jesus caused all sorts of carnage throughout the game with his high-press from the centre-forward role, as he looked as though he had something to prove. He won all of his dribble attempts (6) and eight of his 16 attempted ground duels.

The 25-year-old was often left on the bench by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but now looks set for a full season as Arsenal's first-choice number nine.

Meanwhile, William Saliba was also immense in his first Premier League appearance for the club, three years after the 21-year-old initially signed. Big things are expected of the French international centre-back this season. He won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award last term on-loan at Marseille.

Saliba was named Man of the Match on his competitive debut for the club. His performance dominated much of the chat among Arsenal fans following the final whistle.

Here is a selection of the best Twitter reactions, with Gunners fans generally delighted by the victory over their London rivals:

What a player this fella is.. #afc https://t.co/USf0NKBXH0
Can someone check on Ramsdale's dad..?
Granit Xhaka booked in the opening game of the season in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022. The game needs specialists.
The dream of Granit Xhaka getting 100% of the yellow cards shown in the Premier League this season dies.
Martin Odegaard tried passing it here 😧#CRYARS https://t.co/hKKQlLiKws
‘Right guys. Close your eyes, rub your hands and imagine yourself not bottling it in the last 10 minutes.’ https://t.co/wb75ZEicNR
Gabriel Jesus is going to be so good for arsenal
@Grov_esy Never easy watching Arsenal- oh, except the Everton game at the end of last season. We were chilled then.
William Saliba is the real deal
Saliba came back prepared #ARSCRY
Saliba and Gabriel Jesus levels above everyone else, water is fucking wet man
@Arsenal Top of the Leauge 🔥🔥🔥
@Arsenal https://t.co/Ssat4Dn9Bn
Gabriel Jesus making fantasy premier league managers rethink our option. A fraud
Gabriel Jesus has shown less life than Jesus tonight#PremierLeague
William Saliba is a special footballer. Unbelievable defender.
Martin #Ødegaard You need to think of the number 13 in your game!@Arsenal @Epl #Arsenal https://t.co/AaLQlDbhpL
Me waiting for G.Jesus to score after I tripple capatained him😑💔💔😂 https://t.co/jBzcYT8obQ
Gabriel and Ramsdale are going to be the reason I go bald at 25
Xhaka should be in Birmingham playing Diving in the Commonwealth games and not in London playing football. https://t.co/9h0gBC9VN3
pre season really hasn’t helped us. separating into two squads has really affected our team building and it’s really showing tonight #cpfc
Arsenal players in FPL today#CRYARS https://t.co/l6bRiqwxjE
Stunning finish from Guehi and they say Cobham is dead

Edited by Aditya Singh

