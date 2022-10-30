Twitter explodes as Arsenal return to Premier League summit with commanding 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Many fans have taken to Twitter to laud Arsenal after they earned a thumping 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Arsenal faced Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in their 12th Premier League game of the season today (30th October). They went into the game looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, went to the Emirates Stadium high on confidence, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in their last game. However, they were ultimately no match for the Gunners.

It took Gabriel Martinelli just five minutes to put the north London giants in the lead. Mikel Arteta's men showed a touch of class by paying tribute to former defender Pablo Mari, who was recently stabbed by a madman in Italy.

It is worth noting that Bukayo Saka was the one who provided the assist for Martinelli's opener. However, the England international was forced off the pitch just 27 minutes into the match.

Arsenal fans have often been frustrated with the lack of protection Saka receives from the referees when he gets fouled. It was no different when the winger was taken off less than half-an-hour into the game.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest managed to keep the scoreline at 1-0 at half-time. The Gunners, though, came out with all guns blazing in the second half.

Interestingly, it was Reiss Nelson, who came on for Saka in the first half, that grabbed the headlines. The winger's injury handed the 22-year-old his first league appearance of the season and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Nelson doubled the north London giants' lead just four minutes into the second half. He went on to grab his second goal of the afternoon three minutes later, combining with Gabriel Jesus to find the back of the net.

The former Feyenood loanee then provided the assist for Thomas Partey's goal another five minutes later. The Ghana international essentially sealed the game for the hosts with a stunning long-range goal.

Martin Odegaard then got in on the act and completed the scoring for Arsenal in the 78th minute of the game. While Jesus failed to get his name on the scoresheet, he once again provided the assist for his team.

The win has seen Arteta and Co. reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table. They are placed first in the standings with 31 points, having won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 games so far.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's win against Nottingham Forest:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal players hold up a Pablo Mari shirt after their opening goal against Nottingham Forest Arsenal players hold up a Pablo Mari shirt after their opening goal against Nottingham Forest ❤️ https://t.co/Od3yixxIrK

Coach Afia Empress 🇬🇭 @SistaAfia_

Football should just be fair!! Arsenal deserve this season’s EPL trophyFootball should just be fair!! Arsenal deserve this season’s EPL trophy 🏆 Football should just be fair!!

B/R Football @brfootball It's October 30th and Arsenal are still top of the Premier League 🤯 It's October 30th and Arsenal are still top of the Premier League 🤯 https://t.co/gSB9brvg05

Doc @karthikadhaigal "October is when it ends for Arsenal"



Arsenal - "October is when it ends for Arsenal"Arsenal - https://t.co/Afcuy0lrAE

F R E D @AFCFrediNho



2022: Gabi dedicates his goal to Pablo Mari. 2020: Pablo Mari encourages Martinelli after picking up a horrific injury.2022: Gabi dedicates his goal to Pablo Mari. 2020: Pablo Mari encourages Martinelli after picking up a horrific injury.2022: Gabi dedicates his goal to Pablo Mari.❤️ https://t.co/EvcIeaFCth

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04



We need you bro Please Martinelli no more Knee slidesWe need you bro Please Martinelli no more Knee slidesWe need you bro😭❤❤ https://t.co/3MxJtEqYLT

SITSO @OfficialSitso It's a shame that Martinelli might not make Brazil's squad for the WC. Played so well this season. However they won't miss anything he offers and that's how good that team is at the moment. It's a shame that Martinelli might not make Brazil's squad for the WC. Played so well this season. However they won't miss anything he offers and that's how good that team is at the moment.

🇵🇸 @fxckgaspar Ødegaard goals feels like when Saka and Martinelli score. Love that guy. Ødegaard goals feels like when Saka and Martinelli score. Love that guy.

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Odegaard deserves that man he should have 2 assists too Odegaard deserves that man he should have 2 assists too

Darren Bent @DarrenBent Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don Atletico Madrid will regret selling Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Baller Atletico Madrid will regret selling Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Baller🔥 https://t.co/a6tzVzRTDW

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04

Partey benched Rodri at Atletico Madrid



Best DM in the Premier League Partey is streets ahead of FabinhoPartey benched Rodri at Atletico MadridBest DM in the Premier League Partey is streets ahead of FabinhoPartey benched Rodri at Atletico MadridBest DM in the Premier League💉💉 https://t.co/Pa7nyffq4N

Pluto @Plutozium



SHAME ON YOU ALL. Y'all don't deserve a team like Arsenal.



#ARSNOT I just want to remind all the useless Arsenal fans who at a point said Partey was a SCAM due to his injury worries.SHAME ON YOU ALL. Y'all don't deserve a team like Arsenal. I just want to remind all the useless Arsenal fans who at a point said Partey was a SCAM due to his injury worries.SHAME ON YOU ALL. Y'all don't deserve a team like Arsenal.#ARSNOT https://t.co/P2LZiOLHsK

AFCAMDEN @AFCAMDEN Exactly what we needed. Tom Partey running the show again 🫡 Exactly what we needed. Tom Partey running the show again 🫡 https://t.co/buQEgBcOlK

Nuno Tavares @NunoTavares 🥹 show them Reiss Nelsonshow them Reiss Nelson 😍🥹❤️ show them

P™ @SemperFiArsenal A lot of fans need to fill this today. A lot of fans need to fill this today. https://t.co/PZMhrGBbEv

Evan Cooper @Lacazest You just have to be happy for Reiss.



Hasn’t had a lot of chances at Arsenal, but he’s definitely taking advantage of this one! 🫡 You just have to be happy for Reiss.Hasn’t had a lot of chances at Arsenal, but he’s definitely taking advantage of this one! 🫡 https://t.co/Pw6K40Islm

𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 @ezrandez No way Reiss Nelson has more premier league goals this season than Ronaldo No way Reiss Nelson has more premier league goals this season than Ronaldo

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Reiss Nelson has as many Premier League goal contributions as Jadon Sancho this season.



He's only made his league debut today. Reiss Nelson has as many Premier League goal contributions as Jadon Sancho this season.He's only made his league debut today. https://t.co/CyzZ6jO7MJ

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar A Bukayo Saka injury was inevitable with how he is constantly battered by defenders. A Bukayo Saka injury was inevitable with how he is constantly battered by defenders.

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG That’s what happens when the refs let Saka be fouled again and again every single week without consequence That’s what happens when the refs let Saka be fouled again and again every single week without consequence

WelBeast @WelBeast Bukayo Saka you can have both my legs. Please be okay. Bukayo Saka you can have both my legs. Please be okay. 🙏😫😭

James Benge @jamesbenge Gabriel Jesus playing like a man engaged in his own personal FUT squad battles. Comfortably winning, deeply annoyed by the entire endeavour. Gabriel Jesus playing like a man engaged in his own personal FUT squad battles. Comfortably winning, deeply annoyed by the entire endeavour.

arseblog @arseblog Gabriel Jesus saving his goals for the Chelsea game. Good man. Gabriel Jesus saving his goals for the Chelsea game. Good man.

