Twitter explodes as Arsenal return to Premier League summit with commanding 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Many fans have taken to Twitter to laud Arsenal after they earned a thumping 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Arsenal faced Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in their 12th Premier League game of the season today (30th October). They went into the game looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend.
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, went to the Emirates Stadium high on confidence, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in their last game. However, they were ultimately no match for the Gunners.
It took Gabriel Martinelli just five minutes to put the north London giants in the lead. Mikel Arteta's men showed a touch of class by paying tribute to former defender Pablo Mari, who was recently stabbed by a madman in Italy.
It is worth noting that Bukayo Saka was the one who provided the assist for Martinelli's opener. However, the England international was forced off the pitch just 27 minutes into the match.
Arsenal fans have often been frustrated with the lack of protection Saka receives from the referees when he gets fouled. It was no different when the winger was taken off less than half-an-hour into the game.
Meanwhile, Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest managed to keep the scoreline at 1-0 at half-time. The Gunners, though, came out with all guns blazing in the second half.
Interestingly, it was Reiss Nelson, who came on for Saka in the first half, that grabbed the headlines. The winger's injury handed the 22-year-old his first league appearance of the season and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Nelson doubled the north London giants' lead just four minutes into the second half. He went on to grab his second goal of the afternoon three minutes later, combining with Gabriel Jesus to find the back of the net.
The former Feyenood loanee then provided the assist for Thomas Partey's goal another five minutes later. The Ghana international essentially sealed the game for the hosts with a stunning long-range goal.
Martin Odegaard then got in on the act and completed the scoring for Arsenal in the 78th minute of the game. While Jesus failed to get his name on the scoresheet, he once again provided the assist for his team.
The win has seen Arteta and Co. reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table. They are placed first in the standings with 31 points, having won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 games so far.