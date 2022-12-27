Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure impressive 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Boxing Day

Arsenal managed a come-from-behind 3-1 Premier League win against West Ham United on Boxing Day. A strong second-half performance handed the Gunners all three points at home as they went seven points clear at the top.
Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 27th minute. William Saliba's lunging challenge was deemed a foul by the referee, and David Moyes' side were awarded a spot-kick. Benrahma stepped up and smashed his penalty down the middle.
The Gunners headed down the tunnel a goal down at the break. Bukayo Saka, though, levelled proceedings in the 53rd minute. Martin Odegaard's drive from outside the box was calmly finished by Saka.
Gabriel Martinelli then put the Gunners into the lead after being found by Granit Xhaka inside the post. The Brazilian had a tight angle to work with but caught Lukasz Fabianski off guard at the near post. Martinelli then put the league leaders on their way to another three points with a sweet left-footed strike.
Odegaard was the creator-in-chief yet again, finding Eddie Nketiah inside the area. The 23-year-old calmly rolled the ball past the defender before slotting into the far corner.
The win has taken Arsenal seven clear of Newcastle United, with a game in hand. The Gunners have 40 points from 15 games. On that note, here are some best reactions on Twitter after the Gunners' emphatic comeback win:
Arsenal's rich vein of form continues in Premier League
Mikel Arteta has gotten Arsenal fans to believe again as the Gunners look good to end their near two-decade league title drought.
They have won 13 of their 15 games this season. The win against West Ham certainly boosted the team's confidence as they had to fight off early adversity and recover from a setback. With the legendary figure of Arsene Wenger present in the stadium, the team's performance was a perfect tribute to the Frenchman.
The club are also seemingly on the verge of securing Mykhailo Mudryk's signature from Shakhtar Donetsk as they look to boost their ranks in the January transfer window. The Gunners will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion on the road on December 31.