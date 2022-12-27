Twitter explodes as Arsenal secure impressive 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Boxing Day

Arsenal managed a come-from-behind 3-1 Premier League win against West Ham United on Boxing Day. A strong second-half performance handed the Gunners all three points at home as they went seven points clear at the top.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 27th minute. William Saliba's lunging challenge was deemed a foul by the referee, and David Moyes' side were awarded a spot-kick. Benrahma stepped up and smashed his penalty down the middle.

The Gunners headed down the tunnel a goal down at the break. Bukayo Saka, though, levelled proceedings in the 53rd minute. Martin Odegaard's drive from outside the box was calmly finished by Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli then put the Gunners into the lead after being found by Granit Xhaka inside the post. The Brazilian had a tight angle to work with but caught Lukasz Fabianski off guard at the near post. Martinelli then put the league leaders on their way to another three points with a sweet left-footed strike.

Odegaard was the creator-in-chief yet again, finding Eddie Nketiah inside the area. The 23-year-old calmly rolled the ball past the defender before slotting into the far corner.

The win has taken Arsenal seven clear of Newcastle United, with a game in hand. The Gunners have 40 points from 15 games. On that note, here are some best reactions on Twitter after the Gunners' emphatic comeback win:

Bukayo Saka hugging Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, working as a pundit for Amazon, before kick-off tonight.

Bukayo Saka (2020, 2021 & 2022) is the first Arsenal player to score in three successive Boxing Day matches since Thierry Henry (2002, 2003 & 2004).

Bukayo Saka (11) and Gabriel Martinelli (8) have a combined 19 goals and assists in 15 Premier League games this season. They are both 21 years old.



Outstanding.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Bukayo Saka

Martin Ødegaard

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus



Arsenal are the first team to have four players with 5+ Premier League goals this season: Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

I acc love Bukayo Saka so much, please stay at Arsenal forever. Thank you.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Gabriel Jesus

◎ Bukayo Saka

◉ Martin Ødegaard



Three Arsenal players have been directly involved in 10+ Premier League goals this season: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard. The captain joins the club with two assists.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



Bukayo Saka got



@primevideosport



#ARSWHU



Arsenal have turned the game on its head in a matter of moments! Bukayo Saka got #AFC back on level terms with a fine touch and finish before Gabriel Martinelli snuck the ball past Lukasz Fabianski at the near post

Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player to score in three successive Boxing Day matches since Thierry Henry. A starboy we've got in our team

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bukayo Saka has scored against West Ham United for the first time. Crystal Palace & Fulham are now the only London based Premier League teams he hasn’t scored against.



Bukayo Saka has scored against West Ham United for the first time. Crystal Palace & Fulham are now the only London based Premier League teams he hasn't scored against. London is….

Gabriel Martinelli is that guy

Arsene Wenger was pleased with this Gabriel Martinelli goal

Paddy Power @paddypower So, Arsenal signed Lukasz Fabianski from Legia Warsaw in 2007, sold him to Swansea in 2014, knowing he'd one day join West Ham and let in Gabriel Martinelli's shot at his near post.



So, Arsenal signed Lukasz Fabianski from Legia Warsaw in 2007, sold him to Swansea in 2014, knowing he'd one day join West Ham and let in Gabriel Martinelli's shot at his near post. Arsene Wenger has done it again.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target.

Gabriel Martinelli will become the greatest footballer in the world

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



What a finish from Gabriel Martinelli! The most improved player this year! Special talent

Gabriel Martinelli's sixth Premier League goal of the season already equals his total from last season.

Gabriel Martinelli puts the Gunners in front as he fired it past Łukasz Fabiański at his near post to make Arsenal the first team to have four players with 5+ Premier League goals this season

Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target. Clinical.

This goal from Eddie Nketiah was smooth

Eddie Nketiah is just as good as Julian Alvarez, if not better.

That one is for the people who didn't believe in Eddie Nketiah. What a beautiful turn and finish.

11 goals in 11 starts for Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates. But please tell me again how he's rubbish because he doesn't do anything in 15 minute PL cameos and Europa League games with backups. Please do tell me.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI NO ONE EVER CHAT TO ME ABOUT EDDIE NKETIAH EVER AGAIN.



NO ONE EVER CHAT TO ME ABOUT EDDIE NKETIAH EVER AGAIN. IF MIKEL ARTETA BELIEVES IN A PLAYER, SO SHOULD YOU.

Eddie Nketiah providing a finish that a former Arsenal number 14 would be proud of

Arsene Wenger finally got to see Arteta ball.

"There's only one Arsene Wenger" rings around the Emirates.

Sensational football in front of Arsene Wenger

B/R Football @brfootball 'There's only one Arséne Wenger



Arsenal fans are serenading their former manager in his first trip back to the Emirates since he left the club in 2018 🫡



(via

'There's only one Arséne Wenger' Arsenal fans are serenading their former manager in his first trip back to the Emirates since he left the club in 2018

Kieran in the back, EDDIE on attack, we're on our way to CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!!

Melvin @melvinjtk

West Ham are just a do-nothing kind of squad at the moment.

ChazzaWHU🇬🇧⚒️🥊 @shappeningchar

If Emily Ratajkowski jumped in bed with David moyes he would finish the chapter, close the book and go to sleep.

Mikel Arteta has gotten Arsenal fans to believe again as the Gunners look good to end their near two-decade league title drought.

They have won 13 of their 15 games this season. The win against West Ham certainly boosted the team's confidence as they had to fight off early adversity and recover from a setback. With the legendary figure of Arsene Wenger present in the stadium, the team's performance was a perfect tribute to the Frenchman.

The club are also seemingly on the verge of securing Mykhailo Mudryk's signature from Shakhtar Donetsk as they look to boost their ranks in the January transfer window. The Gunners will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion on the road on December 31.

