Twitter explodes as Arsenal win record 14th FA Cup after stunning comeback victory against Chelsea

Chelsea and Arsenal locked horns at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final, as the two great London rivals looked to pip one another for the last domestic trophy on offer.

Danny Murphy has to be a very strong contender for worst co-commentator ever.



Him vs. McManaman is a battle of the ages. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 1, 2020

In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Arsenal came out on top in the London derby, as they came from behind to record a stunning 2-1 victory.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot and took an early lead through Christian Pulisic.

Early goal for Pulisic. This could be the greatest ever FA Cup final witnessed by nobody. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 1, 2020

Pulisic > Every other USA player ever combined. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 1, 2020

That’s now 21 goals and assists for Christian Pulisic in his first 34 matches for Chelsea.



If this is the present, just imagine what the future will bring. 🤯 — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) August 1, 2020

Christian Pulisic has more final goals than Thierry Henry btw😭😭 — łewis (@ftbllew) August 1, 2020

The American international started the move and got on to the end of a brilliant lay off from Olivier Giroud inside the penalty area and finished calmly past Emiliano Martinez to break the deadlock.

Advertisement

You look at Olivier Giroud's stature and think he's a target man but he's anything but that. One of the most misunderstood players in recent history, he is so so good — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) August 1, 2020

Christian Pulisic's #FACupFinal game by numbers:



85% passing accuracy

4 take-ons completed

3 shots attempted

2 shots on target

1 goal



The most take-ons and shots among all players on the pitch prior to his substitution. pic.twitter.com/0PT7mMhsbT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

Klopp watching Pulisic and Aubameyang scoring in the #FACupfinal 😂 pic.twitter.com/f21dYcvNq7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2020

PULISIC FA CUP FINAL GOAL.



HE CANT BE STOPPED. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ev7h6eWGoU — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 1, 2020

Olivier Giroud's technical ability and deftness inside the penalty area is almost never spoken about when in reality that's what he's renowned for. He's more Bobby Firmino than Peter Crouch even though his stature suggests otherwise — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) August 1, 2020

Nicolas Pepe put the ball into the back of the net with a stunning finish for Arsenal, but the Ivorian's goal was chalked off for offside. However, Arsenal restored parity in the 28th minute from the penalty spot.

Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged to have fouled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Gunners were presented with a golden opportunity to draw level. The Gabonese international stepped up and duly converted from the spot, as Mikel Arteta's side began to grow into the game.

Ian Wright’s reaction to Aubameyang’s equaliser ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wB8C2EsbXi — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 1, 2020

@Aubameyang7 Cool as a cucumber 🙂 1 - 1 #tweeting is fun ha.. where have i been all this time 😅 pic.twitter.com/CrcziekxYn — Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) August 1, 2020

Confident, Legend.... because @Aubameyang7 is going to win it for us. 👊 https://t.co/0ux6I2Y90w — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 1, 2020

Unlucky that penalties don’t count. Chelsea still up 1-0 — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) August 1, 2020

Moments later, Azpilicueta was substituted for Andreas Christensen with a suspected hamstring injury. The Spaniard left the pitch in tears, much to the dismay of all the Chelsea fans around the world.

Sad to see Azpilicueta leave the field in tears. The Chelsea captain has been one of the most durable players in world football over the past decade.



Can’t remember the last time Dave had a bad injury. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) August 1, 2020

Azpilicueta and Pulisic injured, and Chelsea face Bayern away next week in Champions League with being 3-0 down from 1st leg.



Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/ztwdXG2CX8 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 1, 2020

Both teams went into the interval after a tightly-contested 45 minutes, as the FA Cup final produced its fair share of drama and goals in the first half.

Chelsea's misery was compounded moments after the interval, as Pulisic was also withdrawn prematurely with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea fans watching Pulisic go off injured pic.twitter.com/LAreE6Z7G5 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 1, 2020

Christian Pulisic exits the #FACupFinal with an apparent hamstring injury



Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fcKBNSZMQS — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 1, 2020

Arsenal capitalized on the situation and completed the comeback in the 67th minute, as Aubameyang doubled his tally.

After a marauding run by Hector Bellerin found Nicolas Pepe at the edge of the box, the Gunners captain received the pass from the Ivorian and dinked Willy Caballero in goal with consummate ease.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score twice in both the FA Cup semi-final & final in the same year since Ian Rush in 1986. [@RichJolly] #afc pic.twitter.com/YhdS1WkG4P — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2020

TL Awake? Aubameyang in 5 minutes will have more trophies than Harry Kane — Andrew ʷ (@delstroyer_) August 1, 2020

Wonder if Aubameyang has done enough to get a new contract.... — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 1, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (4) has now scored more FA Cup goals at Wembley Stadium in the last 14 days than Frank Lampard managed in his entire career (3). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

⚽️⚽️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored 2+ goals on 17 occasions since joining Arsenal - 5 times more than any other player has scored multiple goals for a PL club in that time pic.twitter.com/HuHtPlbWbb — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 1, 2020

Chelsea's night went from bad to worse, as Mateo Kovacic received his marching orders for a second bookable offence. The Croatian international was sent off for a soft challenge after being booked earlier, as the Blues went down to 10 men.

Danny Murphy: "Thats not a red card, that's poor officiating. A terrible terrible decision" — Conn (@ConnCFC) August 1, 2020

I’m really loving watching this as a neutral 🍿 — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) August 1, 2020

In what world is that second yellow for Mateo Kovacic? That’s shocking from Anthony Taylor. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) August 1, 2020

Arsenal held on for a stunning victory and got their hands on the FA Cup for a record 14th time. Chelsea will feel hard done by due to a combination of injuries and poor calls from the referee, but the Gunners got their hands on the trophy and finished their season on a high.

In doing so, Arteta tasted silverware for the first time in his managerial career, as he won a trophy within the first 9 months of being a top-flight manager.

14 - Arsenal have won the FA Cup for the 14th time; the most of any team. They are also the first side to beat the same opponent on three separate occasions in an FA Cup final. Speciality. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/bZStYEOz64 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020

ARSENAL WIN THE FA CUP!



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to lead the Gunners to their 14th FA Cup title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/V8QGRgoCjV — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2020

Mikel Arteta is the first person in Arsenal's history to win the #FACup as club captain and as manager.



And there were just six years between the two. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SLneh9P59t — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

Chelsea will now turn their attentions towards the Champions League, as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the round of 16 tie.