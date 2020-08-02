Twitter explodes as Arsenal win record 14th FA Cup after stunning comeback victory against Chelsea

Chelsea and Arsenal locked horns at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final, as the two great London rivals looked to pip one another for the last domestic trophy on offer.
In what was a captivating encounter from start to finish, Arsenal came out on top in the London derby, as they came from behind to record a stunning 2-1 victory.
Chelsea started the game on the front foot and took an early lead through Christian Pulisic.
The American international started the move and got on to the end of a brilliant lay off from Olivier Giroud inside the penalty area and finished calmly past Emiliano Martinez to break the deadlock.
Nicolas Pepe put the ball into the back of the net with a stunning finish for Arsenal, but the Ivorian's goal was chalked off for offside. However, Arsenal restored parity in the 28th minute from the penalty spot.
Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged to have fouled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Gunners were presented with a golden opportunity to draw level. The Gabonese international stepped up and duly converted from the spot, as Mikel Arteta's side began to grow into the game.
Moments later, Azpilicueta was substituted for Andreas Christensen with a suspected hamstring injury. The Spaniard left the pitch in tears, much to the dismay of all the Chelsea fans around the world.
Both teams went into the interval after a tightly-contested 45 minutes, as the FA Cup final produced its fair share of drama and goals in the first half.
Chelsea's misery was compounded moments after the interval, as Pulisic was also withdrawn prematurely with a hamstring problem.
Arsenal capitalized on the situation and completed the comeback in the 67th minute, as Aubameyang doubled his tally.
After a marauding run by Hector Bellerin found Nicolas Pepe at the edge of the box, the Gunners captain received the pass from the Ivorian and dinked Willy Caballero in goal with consummate ease.
Chelsea's night went from bad to worse, as Mateo Kovacic received his marching orders for a second bookable offence. The Croatian international was sent off for a soft challenge after being booked earlier, as the Blues went down to 10 men.
Arsenal held on for a stunning victory and got their hands on the FA Cup for a record 14th time. Chelsea will feel hard done by due to a combination of injuries and poor calls from the referee, but the Gunners got their hands on the trophy and finished their season on a high.
In doing so, Arteta tasted silverware for the first time in his managerial career, as he won a trophy within the first 9 months of being a top-flight manager.
Chelsea will now turn their attentions towards the Champions League, as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the round of 16 tie.Published 02 Aug 2020, 00:13 IST