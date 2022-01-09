Twitter explodes as Barcelona concede last-gasp equalizer in 1-1 Granada draw

Barcelona dropped two valuable points away from home as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada at Los Carmenes. The Catalan giants looked like they were going to record three crucial points but were pegged back in the closing stages of the game by a Granada side that refused to go down without a fight in front of their own fans.

Barcelona named a relatively strong squad considering their injury woes in recent weeks, with Dani Alves getting his second start since returning to the club last month. The home side saw a lot of the ball in the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough, with Granada thwarting everything that came their way.

Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Luuk de Jong, who applied the finishing touches to a brilliant pass from Alves. However, Xavi's side suffered a blow with around 12 minutes left on the clock, as Gavi was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Barcelona suffer hammer blow in closing stages of the game

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Granada made their man advantage count and restored parity just before stoppage time through Antonio Puertas. The Spaniard slammed the ball into the roof of the net after Barcelona failed to clear their lines from a corner, condemning the away side to their second draw in their three La Liga games.

Speaking after the game, Xavi rued Barcelona's inexperience but refused to blame Gavi for his dismissal.

"It's a shame but it's down to our own mistakes. It's a lack of experience. The red card weakens us, but we've lost because of errors."

"We've dropped two hugely important points. It's down to us, not the opposition. We lost silly balls. The second half was there to be controlled. We can't go home happy after that. We're angry. We must be self-critical."

"The referee is there to make these decisions, it's not for me to get involved. Experience and know-how comes with games. We can't ask for any more from Gavi. He is a player that gives us a lot and his dismissal weakened us, obviously."

Barcelona are now sixth in the La Liga table and will look to return to winning ways in their next league encounter against Alaves. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to their 1-1 draw against Granada.

Mohammed 87 @Mohamme68786036 @BarcaTimes I advise Jordi Alaba to learn more from Alves how to play or leave Barca please.i hate your performance @BarcaTimes I advise Jordi Alaba to learn more from Alves how to play or leave Barca please.i hate your performance

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN



Dani Alves - 98 assists

Roberto Carlos - 70

Jordi Alba - 52

Marcelo - 51



via Defenders who have provided the most assists in La Liga since 1995:Dani Alves - 98 assistsRoberto Carlos - 70Jordi Alba - 52Marcelo - 51via @pedritonumeros Defenders who have provided the most assists in La Liga since 1995:Dani Alves - 98 assistsRoberto Carlos - 70Jordi Alba - 52Marcelo - 51via @pedritonumeros

sm @TacticoModerno kevinwilliams @kevvwill Pique earning his 2.5m today. A battleship in the back. Pique earning his 2.5m today. A battleship in the back. Pique has been quietly performing at a high level since Xavi's arrival if we're being honest. He's been a rock at the back. twitter.com/kevvwill/statu… Pique has been quietly performing at a high level since Xavi's arrival if we're being honest. He's been a rock at the back. twitter.com/kevvwill/statu…

total Barça @totalBarca Piqué, Alves & Luuk de Jong arguably our best players today.



Collectively they are 103 years old. Piqué, Alves & Luuk de Jong arguably our best players today. Collectively they are 103 years old.

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Pique, the man who should’ve been sent off tonight, but didn’t due to refereeing incompetence, is currently on Twitter complaining about refereeing incompetence. This guy is definitely made to be Barcelona’s next president, he’s a top tier clown. Pique, the man who should’ve been sent off tonight, but didn’t due to refereeing incompetence, is currently on Twitter complaining about refereeing incompetence. This guy is definitely made to be Barcelona’s next president, he’s a top tier clown.

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Quite clear that Pique got under the skin of many Spanish journalists by attacking Canut out in the open. Players should do this more often, accountability is a foreign concept to 99% of the sports journalists in Spain. Quite clear that Pique got under the skin of many Spanish journalists by attacking Canut out in the open. Players should do this more often, accountability is a foreign concept to 99% of the sports journalists in Spain.

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi Hernández: "It's the same film as in Pamplona. We have to defend with the ball and we have to have more patience. It was a 0-2 game... These are our mistakes, we lack experience and we have to be self-critical." Xavi Hernández: "It's the same film as in Pamplona. We have to defend with the ball and we have to have more patience. It was a 0-2 game... These are our mistakes, we lack experience and we have to be self-critical."

Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden Xavi says Barça only have themselves to blame after “mistakes and a lack of experience” cost them against Granada as they missed the chance to move into LaLiga’s top four global.espn.com/football/barce… Xavi says Barça only have themselves to blame after “mistakes and a lack of experience” cost them against Granada as they missed the chance to move into LaLiga’s top four global.espn.com/football/barce…

Trey @UTDTrey I can always count on Barcelona to help me feel better these days. We suffer together I can always count on Barcelona to help me feel better these days. We suffer together

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @Barca19stats Dani Alves the oldest player to give an assist with Barcelona in La Liga history. Dani Alves the oldest player to give an assist with Barcelona in La Liga history.— @Barca19stats

sm @TacticoModerno What a ball from Dani Alves to set up Luuk De Jong. What a ball from Dani Alves to set up Luuk De Jong.

🪄🇳🇱 @FDJChief



I have no words for this man I respect him so much 🏼 Nevertheless, this game from Dani Alves was top tier from defending, passing, crossing, controlling the tempo under pressure.I have no words for this man I respect him so much Nevertheless, this game from Dani Alves was top tier from defending, passing, crossing, controlling the tempo under pressure. I have no words for this man I respect him so much 🙏🏼

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Dani Alves out playing everyone in this Barcelona side and he’s 38.



Mind you he was viewed as a flop for São Paulo by many. Dani Alves out playing everyone in this Barcelona side and he’s 38. Mind you he was viewed as a flop for São Paulo by many.

Universo FCBarcelona @UNIVERSO_1899 Había gente que se reía del fichaje de Dani Alves.



Visionarios. Había gente que se reía del fichaje de Dani Alves.Visionarios.

BarçaTalk FC @BarcaTalkFC Jordi Alba is playing like he is 38 years old. Dani Alves playing like he is 28 years old. How ironic. Jordi Alba is playing like he is 38 years old. Dani Alves playing like he is 28 years old. How ironic.

Kattar @KattarReborn Jordi Alba gave away that corner for no reason. Kick this rat out of the club Jordi Alba gave away that corner for no reason. Kick this rat out of the club

Iniestazo @INIE8TAZO Recémosle a Mateu Padremany para que encuentre un lateral izquierdo de nivel, porque lo de Jordi Alba es para que no se vista más con la camiseta del Barça. Recémosle a Mateu Padremany para que encuentre un lateral izquierdo de nivel, porque lo de Jordi Alba es para que no se vista más con la camiseta del Barça.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian