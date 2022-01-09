×
Twitter explodes as Barcelona concede last-gasp equalizer in 1-1 Granada draw

Barcelona missed out on a golden opportunity to move into the La Liga top 4
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Jan 09, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Barcelona dropped two valuable points away from home as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada at Los Carmenes. The Catalan giants looked like they were going to record three crucial points but were pegged back in the closing stages of the game by a Granada side that refused to go down without a fight in front of their own fans.

Barcelona named a relatively strong squad considering their injury woes in recent weeks, with Dani Alves getting his second start since returning to the club last month. The home side saw a lot of the ball in the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough, with Granada thwarting everything that came their way.

Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Luuk de Jong, who applied the finishing touches to a brilliant pass from Alves. However, Xavi's side suffered a blow with around 12 minutes left on the clock, as Gavi was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Barcelona suffer hammer blow in closing stages of the game

Granada made their man advantage count and restored parity just before stoppage time through Antonio Puertas. The Spaniard slammed the ball into the roof of the net after Barcelona failed to clear their lines from a corner, condemning the away side to their second draw in their three La Liga games.

Speaking after the game, Xavi rued Barcelona's inexperience but refused to blame Gavi for his dismissal.

"It's a shame but it's down to our own mistakes. It's a lack of experience. The red card weakens us, but we've lost because of errors."
"We've dropped two hugely important points. It's down to us, not the opposition. We lost silly balls. The second half was there to be controlled. We can't go home happy after that. We're angry. We must be self-critical."
"The referee is there to make these decisions, it's not for me to get involved. Experience and know-how comes with games. We can't ask for any more from Gavi. He is a player that gives us a lot and his dismissal weakened us, obviously."

Barcelona are now sixth in the La Liga table and will look to return to winning ways in their next league encounter against Alaves. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to their 1-1 draw against Granada.

@BarcaTimes I advise Jordi Alaba to learn more from Alves how to play or leave Barca please.i hate your performance
Always did. twitter.com/OohLalaFootbal…
Defenders who have provided the most assists in La Liga since 1995:Dani Alves - 98 assistsRoberto Carlos - 70Jordi Alba - 52Marcelo - 51via @pedritonumeros
Maybe if you didn’t spend all day crying on Twitter your team wouldn’t be in Europa League, @3gerardpique.. 🤔 twitter.com/3gerardpique/s…
Focus on Granada and them, Pique. twitter.com/3gerardpique/s…
Pique has been quietly performing at a high level since Xavi's arrival if we're being honest. He's been a rock at the back. twitter.com/kevvwill/statu…
Piqué, Alves & Luuk de Jong arguably our best players today. Collectively they are 103 years old.
Pique, the man who should’ve been sent off tonight, but didn’t due to refereeing incompetence, is currently on Twitter complaining about refereeing incompetence. This guy is definitely made to be Barcelona’s next president, he’s a top tier clown.
Quite clear that Pique got under the skin of many Spanish journalists by attacking Canut out in the open. Players should do this more often, accountability is a foreign concept to 99% of the sports journalists in Spain.
Xavi Hernández: "It's the same film as in Pamplona. We have to defend with the ball and we have to have more patience. It was a 0-2 game... These are our mistakes, we lack experience and we have to be self-critical."
Xavi says Barça only have themselves to blame after “mistakes and a lack of experience” cost them against Granada as they missed the chance to move into LaLiga’s top four global.espn.com/football/barce…
I can always count on Barcelona to help me feel better these days. We suffer together
Dani Alves the oldest player to give an assist with Barcelona in La Liga history.— @Barca19stats
What a ball from Dani Alves to set up Luuk De Jong.
Nevertheless, this game from Dani Alves was top tier from defending, passing, crossing, controlling the tempo under pressure. I have no words for this man I respect him so much 🙏🏼
Dani Alves out playing everyone in this Barcelona side and he’s 38. Mind you he was viewed as a flop for São Paulo by many.
Había gente que se reía del fichaje de Dani Alves.Visionarios.
Jordi Alba is playing like he is 38 years old. Dani Alves playing like he is 28 years old. How ironic.
Jordi Alba gave away that corner for no reason. Kick this rat out of the club
Piqué, Alves & Luuk de Jong arguably our best players today. Collectively they are 103 years old.

Recémosle a Mateu Padremany para que encuentre un lateral izquierdo de nivel, porque lo de Jordi Alba es para que no se vista más con la camiseta del Barça.

