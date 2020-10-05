Twitter explodes as Barcelona draw 1-1 with Sevilla

Barcelona came back from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to La Liga, securing a 1-1 draw against an inspired Sevilla. The hosts were trailing within the first eight minutes though. Luuk de Jong bundled home from close range after Barcelona failed to clear a corner from Julen Lopetegui's side.

Ronald Koeman's side had secured comfortable wins in their opening two La Liga encounters, but had to settle for a draw tonight at the Camp Nou. Philippe Coutinho scored the equalizer in the 10th minute, latching on to an unfortunate clearance from Jesus Navas to bundle home and make it 1-1.

Antoine Griezmann had a couple of good chances during the game, but the French forward looked out of sorts, as he has for most of his Barcelona career, and failed to put them away.

The Camp Nou outfit find themselves in fifth position in the La Liga table, three points behind defending champions Real Madrid, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Sergino Dest debuted for his new side, in the process becoming the first U.S. men's national team player to represent Barcelona.

The hosts were denied a late penalty, after Diego Carlos appeared to have fouled Lionel Messi inside the box. However, no VAR check was conducted.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in their criticism of a team that is expected to win every match. Here are the best tweets:

The curious case of Antoine Griezmann...

The big negative for Barça so far this season has been Griezmann, who continues to look lost. Those two chances he had today...no conviction, so tentative and hesitant. Totally lacking confidence. — Andy West (@andywest01) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

That result and performance puts the brakes on the euphoria following two big wins for Koeman, but against an accomplished Sevilla side it's not a disaster either and Barça remain a work in progress. Griezmann still offering little on the right. #BarçaSevilla — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) October 4, 2020

Koeman says Griezmann should have scored those two chances. He’s right, sure, but saying so doesn’t often go down well. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 4, 2020

They should try Griezmann at the Left back Position since he has forgotten how to attack — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Jules Kounde, what a player!

❤️ 3/3 duels won

❤️ 1/1 tackle won

❤️ 77/82 passes completed



What a performance from @jkeey4 at the Camp Nou! 👊 #BarçaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/PX7BExCvaF — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 4, 2020

92 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 made 92 touches against Barcelona, more than any other centre back in a LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since at least 2005/06. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/Ysg6Bz6L7H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

Not the result Barcelona would've hoped for...

100% start finished but that was another encouraging performance from Barça. They were together and organised, very rarely lost their shape and generally kept control against a very good Sevilla team. — Andy West (@andywest01) October 4, 2020

Is Koeman making a mistake?

Ronald Koeman’s treatment of Riqui Puig is inexplicably shocking, especially with Barcelona’s dearth of creative midfielders and the misusage of De Jong in an advanced role.



Puig needs to put his pride aside and go out on loan, no point sticking in the reserves for a season. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Sergino Dest's debut was one of the bright spots...

Sergino Dest becomes the first American to make a senior appearance for Barcelona 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5KXbuVJ5jI — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Sergiño Dest on now for Barcelona, becomes the 1st USMNT player ever to play for Barça's first team. Tight 1-1 game late with Sevilla on BeIN. https://t.co/FcBM3jHz2u — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 4, 2020

Could Coutinho be the difference for Barcelona this season?

Coutinho scores his first goal for Barcelona since May 2019 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/9KeBsC5299 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Ouch!

At least Barca had the decency to lose to an ELITE team. There’s Levels to this. @LFC @FCBarcelona #loserpool pic.twitter.com/H4t5Pk0kkt — suck ya mum (@BanterCentraL6) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Read the above tweet, again.

Manchester United, now Liverpool, how I wish it could happen to Barcelona tonight (AGAIN). Sweet Sunday! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 4, 2020

Is this the new normal?

Don't expect a Messi magic anymore. We all complained about coaches always depending on Messi. He's now playing the exact role given to him by Koeman. It's teamwork now, people. Anybody can step up to score. 🤝 — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 4, 2020

Forget Liverpool, Lionel Messi has now gone 360 minutes without a goal or assist from open play pic.twitter.com/62CZby4GiJ — OSH (@oshoalaridwann) October 4, 2020

Is he really finished?

Messi had zero(0) shots on target,lost possession 21 times today and has no open play goals this season but if it was Ronaldo he will be termed finished!! — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Hmmm...