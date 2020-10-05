Twitter explodes as Barcelona draw 1-1 with Sevilla

Barcelona came back from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to La Liga, securing a 1-1 draw against an inspired Sevilla. The hosts were trailing within the first eight minutes though. Luuk de Jong bundled home from close range after Barcelona failed to clear a corner from Julen Lopetegui's side.
Ronald Koeman's side had secured comfortable wins in their opening two La Liga encounters, but had to settle for a draw tonight at the Camp Nou. Philippe Coutinho scored the equalizer in the 10th minute, latching on to an unfortunate clearance from Jesus Navas to bundle home and make it 1-1.
Antoine Griezmann had a couple of good chances during the game, but the French forward looked out of sorts, as he has for most of his Barcelona career, and failed to put them away.
The Camp Nou outfit find themselves in fifth position in the La Liga table, three points behind defending champions Real Madrid, who have played a game more.
Meanwhile, Sergino Dest debuted for his new side, in the process becoming the first U.S. men's national team player to represent Barcelona.
The hosts were denied a late penalty, after Diego Carlos appeared to have fouled Lionel Messi inside the box. However, no VAR check was conducted.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in their criticism of a team that is expected to win every match. Here are the best tweets: