Twitter explodes as Barcelona lose to Bayern Munich and crash out of the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's troubled times continue to be troublesome as the Catalan giants lost their last UEFA Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich last night by an emphatic 3-0 margin.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane gave Bayern Munich a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the first half and Jamal Musiala topped off the display with Bayern Munich's third goal in the 62nd minute.

The disappointing result, coupled with Benfica's 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the other group match, meant that Barcelona have officially crashed out of this season's UEFA Champions League. The La Liga giants will now have to play in the UEFA Europa League. Notably, Barcelona will be conspicuous by their absence in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Although finishing 3rd in group E will disappoint Barcelona and their fans, the fact that they scored just 2 goals in 6 group games will be all the more worrying. As Barcelona currently languish in 7th place on the La Liga table, 16 points adrift of table-toppers Real Madrid, the league may not provide any respite for Xavi either this season.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the Barcelona manager shared his two cents on the game. As per ESPN, he said:

"Bayern were better, superior. This is the harsh reality we have to face. I have told players that this is a turning-point. Today a new era begins and we have to take Barca where it deserves which is not the Europa League.

"I am frustrated because this is our reality. We start from scratch and we have to get Barca back to fighting for the Champions League. I now feel responsible. Now we have to go out and win the Europa League."

Last night's defeat was Barca's second consecutive defeat across competitions under Xavi and the Spanish tactician is bound to feel the pressure. The disheartening defeat and its humiliating consequences elicited reactions from all over the world on social media.

Twitter was the place to be as Barcelona fans indulged in shared gried whereas rival fans made merry. Of course, people were quick to point out the significance of Lionel Messi's absence, without whom Barcelona are ostensibly struggling.

Without further ado, here is a look at some of the

Best reactions as Barcelona lose 3-0 to Bayern Munich and crash out of the UEFA Champions League

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Barcelona going for the treble. The Europa League, the Copa del Rey and the Copa Catalunya. Barcelona going for the treble. The Europa League, the Copa del Rey and the Copa Catalunya.

Mahnoor @noorayy__ First season without Messi and Barcelona drop to Europa League.



He wasn't system player. He was the system. First season without Messi and Barcelona drop to Europa League.He wasn't system player. He was the system.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy The last time Barcelona failed to progress from the Champions League group stage, Eric García, Ansu Fati and Pedri were not yet born. The last time Barcelona failed to progress from the Champions League group stage, Eric García, Ansu Fati and Pedri were not yet born.

Andy West @andywest01 Never forget, by the way, the people really responsible for Barça's current state are Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu. They destroyed the greatest team in history and left a pile of rubble. Never forget, by the way, the people really responsible for Barça's current state are Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu. They destroyed the greatest team in history and left a pile of rubble.

Conn @ConnCFC It’s mad thinking that West Ham could play Barcelona in the Europa league but what’s even madder is that I think West Ham would actually beat them It’s mad thinking that West Ham could play Barcelona in the Europa league but what’s even madder is that I think West Ham would actually beat them

Madrid Loan Watch @MadridLoanWatch Congratulations to @FCBarcelona for reaching the Europa League round of 32 for the first time in 20 years. Xavi already making history!👏 Congratulations to @FCBarcelona for reaching the Europa League round of 32 for the first time in 20 years. Xavi already making history!👏

Andy West @andywest01 This is the first test of patience for Barça fans with Xavi. The result and performance at Bayern were exactly what we should expect from a squad with these limitations at such an early stage of its development under a new coach. There is no magic wand. This is the first test of patience for Barça fans with Xavi. The result and performance at Bayern were exactly what we should expect from a squad with these limitations at such an early stage of its development under a new coach. There is no magic wand.

Ben Hayward @bghayward @DonaldSturna That was a freak game. In any case, tonight was a dead rubber for Bayern and they still won comfortably… @DonaldSturna That was a freak game. In any case, tonight was a dead rubber for Bayern and they still won comfortably…

Mahnoor @noorayy__ Barcelona played in the Europa League in 2003-04.



Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004-05.



He left 4 months ago. Today Barcelona are back to Europa Barcelona played in the Europa League in 2003-04.Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004-05.He left 4 months ago. Today Barcelona are back to Europa

Bayerssi @Bayerssi_ Barca 18 years with Messi vs first season without Messi: Barca 18 years with Messi vs first season without Messi: https://t.co/Um2ssYz1QF

Ben Hayward @bghayward Lots of people were quick to blame Messi for Barça’s #UCL failings in recent years. Without Leo, FCB have scored just two goals in six games (none vs Bayern and Benfica) and are out of the competition at this stage for first time in 20 years. Badly missed. Lots of people were quick to blame Messi for Barça’s #UCL failings in recent years. Without Leo, FCB have scored just two goals in six games (none vs Bayern and Benfica) and are out of the competition at this stage for first time in 20 years. Badly missed.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Barcelona fans went from saying ‘Ronaldo will play Europa League this season’ after they lost to Young Boys and now they’re the ones playing in Europa League. 😂 Barcelona fans went from saying ‘Ronaldo will play Europa League this season’ after they lost to Young Boys and now they’re the ones playing in Europa League. 😂 https://t.co/Fijkcb5arN

MC @CrewsMat10 Times like these put into perspective how good Messi is. He nearly won a treble with these dysfunctional Barça sides and regularly walked LaLiga.



Now we’re 7th in LaLiga and on our way to Europa league. Times like these put into perspective how good Messi is. He nearly won a treble with these dysfunctional Barça sides and regularly walked LaLiga. Now we’re 7th in LaLiga and on our way to Europa league. https://t.co/KQXIpgsUOx

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh