Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react to Atletico Madrid's loss against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona and Real Madrid received a huge boost in the La Liga title race as Atletico Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid's defeat puts Barcelona in the driver's seat for the title. The Catalan giants are two points behind Los Rojiblancos, having played one game less.

Real Madrid are also firmly in the title race. They have the same points as Barcelona but have played one game more. Los Blancos will need to have an almost flawless end to the season if they are to have any hope of winning consecutive league titles.

Sevilla, Barcelona and Real Madrid will all be looking to take advantage of Atletico Madrid's loss

Another team which cannot be discounted from the title race is Sevilla. Sevilla have been in amazing form and have won their last 5 matches. They are currently on 70 points, just 3 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

With Barcelona securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday night and Atletico Madrid losing to Athletic Bilbao, the title race is well and truly in Barcelona's hands.

However, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will still have to face each other, while Real Madrid and Sevilla will be hoping to pounce on any mistakes either of them make.

Speaking to Marca after the game, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admitted that the win against Villarreal was a 'big step' in the title race. He said:

“It’s a big step towards the title. Each win is a step in the right direction. Each game is difficult.

“We reacted well to going behind and created chances. We were tiring in the final stages, but we defended well.

“We know that, with six games to go, if we win all six, we’re going to be champions. But I think our opponents are going to make life difficult. We’ve still got to play Atletico.

“There’s a long way to go, but we’re going to give everything to try to win.”

As Real Madrid struggle with injuries and fatigue, Barcelona will be hoping to finish off the season on a high and claim a domestic double. With four teams capable of winning La Liga even on matchday 33, the race to win the league title promises to go down to the wire.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best tweets from the match:

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Twitter reactions

Atletico Madrid ✅

Real Madrid ✅

Barcelona ✅

Sevilla ✅



The Champions League qualifiers from Spain for next season are already locked in. pic.twitter.com/ZhObfdPmhs — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2021

Atletico Madrid are losing 😱 pic.twitter.com/hPZcNVzhRX — Goal (@goal) April 25, 2021

The title race in La Liga is wild 🇪🇸



Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid is in two weeks 👀 pic.twitter.com/bplPQBRHvX — Goal (@goal) April 25, 2021

No one:



Atletico Madrid with a 14 point lead in La Liga: pic.twitter.com/0S4Ce2hoQq — Senor Umtiti 🇲🇽 (@SenorFlopper) April 25, 2021

Madrid Drew

Barca WON

Griezmann in form

Messi Top scorer

Barca England branch won another trophy 🏆

Atletico lostttttttttt

A perfect weekend ❤️💙



Barca fans right now:pic.twitter.com/cmeMOS99EA — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) April 25, 2021

1️⃣ Atletico Madrid 32 - 73

2️⃣ Real Madrid 33 - 71

3️⃣ Barcelona 32 -71

4️⃣ Sevilla 32 - 67



Six matchweeks left 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TgNB9pHgRL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2021

Simeone explaining to Atletico fans how they bottled the leadpic.twitter.com/3sQxQtwLaM — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) April 25, 2021

Barcelona will top La Liga with a win on Thursday.



What a comeback 😱 pic.twitter.com/uBruzVWpZk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2021

Finally someone who can carry messi to a trophy at barca. pic.twitter.com/jswhoWlg43 — FR95 (@NotForReal95) April 25, 2021

Messi since the first picture:



12 games, 14 goals 7 assists (21 G/A).



Inspiring what could be the greatest comeback in LaLiga history and one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

Definitely deserves the 7th Ballon d'Or if Barcelona manage to win the league. pic.twitter.com/Z0eZpDKbRb — Altin (@tiniademaj10) April 25, 2021

Saturday: Real Madrid 0-0 Betis

Sunday: Athletic 2-1 Atletico



👀👀 pic.twitter.com/h7oUqxYQtP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 25, 2021

The day laliga will be decided 👇



📅Saturday the 8th and 9th of May,



BARCELONA VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

REAL MADRID VS SEVILLA#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HxpligxtkI — King of Creativity (@kinnsokoye) April 25, 2021

Real Madrid will win La Liga. It will shock the whole world. I still believe in Zidane🔥🕊 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 25, 2021

As a Real Madrid fan if I was asked, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. I’d say without thinking twice - Atletico Madrid for La Liga. It’s a no brainer for me, Barcelona are a bigger rival & a club of Real’s caliber unlike a certain club across the town of Madrid. — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) April 25, 2021

Real Madrid won 4 UCL’s in 5 years but only 3 LaLiga titles in 12 years.

Makes you think. https://t.co/rcOQsXIMls — MC (@CrewsMat19) April 25, 2021