Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react to Atletico Madrid's loss against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona and Real Madrid received a huge boost in the La Liga title race as Atletico Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico Madrid's defeat puts Barcelona in the driver's seat for the title. The Catalan giants are two points behind Los Rojiblancos, having played one game less.
Real Madrid are also firmly in the title race. They have the same points as Barcelona but have played one game more. Los Blancos will need to have an almost flawless end to the season if they are to have any hope of winning consecutive league titles.
Sevilla, Barcelona and Real Madrid will all be looking to take advantage of Atletico Madrid's loss
Another team which cannot be discounted from the title race is Sevilla. Sevilla have been in amazing form and have won their last 5 matches. They are currently on 70 points, just 3 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.
With Barcelona securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday night and Atletico Madrid losing to Athletic Bilbao, the title race is well and truly in Barcelona's hands.
However, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will still have to face each other, while Real Madrid and Sevilla will be hoping to pounce on any mistakes either of them make.
Speaking to Marca after the game, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admitted that the win against Villarreal was a 'big step' in the title race. He said:
“It’s a big step towards the title. Each win is a step in the right direction. Each game is difficult.
“We reacted well to going behind and created chances. We were tiring in the final stages, but we defended well.
“We know that, with six games to go, if we win all six, we’re going to be champions. But I think our opponents are going to make life difficult. We’ve still got to play Atletico.
“There’s a long way to go, but we’re going to give everything to try to win.”
As Real Madrid struggle with injuries and fatigue, Barcelona will be hoping to finish off the season on a high and claim a domestic double. With four teams capable of winning La Liga even on matchday 33, the race to win the league title promises to go down to the wire.
