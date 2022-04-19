Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer shock 1-0 defeat to Cadiz

Barcelona lost 1-0 to Cadiz in La Liga on Monday. Xavi's side were unable to break down a resilient Cadiz side and could not close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Xavi picked an extremely strong side for the game, but decided to drop Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in favour of Memphis Depay to lead the line. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi started in midfield, with Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet in the heart of defense.

The Blaugrana started off much the stronger side, with Ferran Torres forcing a save out of Jeremias Ledesma. Blaugrana tried to assert their dominance on the game, but were unable to carve out any significant chances for the rest of the half. The two sides went in level at half-time with everything to play for in the second-half.

Cadiz came out for the second-half on fire and took the lead in the 48th minute through Lucas Perez. The Spaniard took advantage of some ppor defending from Barcelona to open the scoring on the night. Ousmane Dembele hit back almost immediately but dragged his shot wide after De Jong found him at the edge of the box.

Dembele almost levelled the scores again in the 68th minute, but Ledesma was on hand to save his rasping shot. The Frenchman was only attacking threat for Xavi's side throughout the game.

Cadiz found it hard to keep Barcelona at bay as they searched for an equalizer, with Ledesma putting in an unbelievable display to help his side remain in the lead. The goalkeeper kept out both Garcia and Aubameyang in the dying embers of the game to secure a crucial 1-0 win as they look to avoid relegation this season.

Barcelona will want to end the seasons strongly

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, remain 2nd in the league, tied on 60 points with both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand. Xavi's side are, however, 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who seem to have the league title wrapped up.

This defeat has made it two-in-a-row for the Blaugrana, as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. Barcelona will face Real Sociedad in midweek, before taking on Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, in what should be two easily winnable games for Xavi's side.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Barcelona's 1-0 loss against Cadiz:

