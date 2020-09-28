Twitter explodes as Barcelona thrash Villarreal 4-0 to record stunning victory

Barcelona's first La Liga encounter under Ronald Koeman ended in a routine 4-0 victory for the Catalan giants against Villarreal. The home side produced a lively showing at the Camp Nou and recorded a well-deserved win, as teenage sensation Ansu Fati grabbed the headlines with a stunning brace.

The young Spaniard broke the deadlock in the 15th minute and added a second four minutes later, with Barcelona taking complete control of the game from the opening exchanges.

Barcelona start Ronald Koeman era on a positive note

Lionel Messi also got his name on the scoresheet with a first-half penalty, as Barcelona went into the interval with a 4-0 advantage after a late own goal from Pau Torres.

Unai Emery's side gave too much space for the Barcelona attackers to exploit and were punished devastatingly in the first half, with the home side effectively sealing the game before the interval.

As Barcelona recorded a convincing victory to get their La Liga campaign up and running, here and the best Twitter reactions from an entertaining game at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi scoring for Barcelona in 2020-21: pic.twitter.com/TYvYVeXHr2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2020

10 - Aged 17 years and 332 days, Ansu Fati is the youngest player from the top five European leagues to score 10+ goals in all competitions since the start of last season. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/7lG0JtuheT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2020

Ansu Fati has scored 10 goals with only 15 shots on target with Barça's first team. [cadena ser] pic.twitter.com/ShyIKnIIPO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 27, 2020

I love the way Koeman ball is not Messi dependent. Now we've fantastic four in Fati, Messi, Coutinho and Griezamnn. — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) September 27, 2020

Find someone who looks at you like Ronald Koeman looks at Ansu Fati 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QEY92u2DYN — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2020

There's something about Ansu Fati. There's some Ronaldinho about him. Some Eto'o. The excitement of a young Messi. A joy to watch. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 27, 2020

705 Goals and counting.. pic.twitter.com/dQGbie8gnn — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) September 27, 2020

MESSI first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/ZiBr8mB6wF — J. (@Messilizer) September 27, 2020

Ansu Fati giving Messi a penalty to boost his confidence🤣🔥



Mi joya 💎 pic.twitter.com/mfxFe9APxN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 27, 2020

Lionel Messi is a freak.



In the 2012/13 La Liga season, he got 58 G/A (4 penalties), in just 2,626 minutes.



That’s averaging 1.99 G/A per 90.



How do you average 2 goal contributions per 90 minutes 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fQUCoeBzC6 — Football Threads 📊⚽ (@FootyThreads_) September 27, 2020

“ Barca will be finished when Messi retires “



17 year old Ansu Fati: pic.twitter.com/qGl0aJgrJm — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) September 27, 2020

Messi 4-0 up against Villarreal when he wishes he could have been 5-2 down against Leicester — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) September 27, 2020

Leo is now 9 goals away from breaking Pele's one club goal record..



Pele - 643

Messi - 635 pic.twitter.com/J2K5zMnoKZ — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 27, 2020

Lionel Messi has now scored 5️⃣7️⃣ penalties in La Liga



Only one player has more...



Cristiano Ronaldo on 6️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fLbMPCSJJl — Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score from the penalty spot within 146 seconds of each other.



19:32:17: pEnaLdO

19:34:43: pEssI pic.twitter.com/4bnynIFz8Q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

Coutinho has been a breath of fresh air for Barcelona so far tonight. Looking very confident and very involved. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 27, 2020

📊 — Ansu Fati is Barcelona's first under-18 in history to score a brace in the first half of a La Liga game. pic.twitter.com/Fa2sSTYthn — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 27, 2020

You could say that Fati is the Ansu to Barcelona's prayers pic.twitter.com/BoDbthu2qi — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 27, 2020

Lionel Messi smiles in a Barcelona shirt... pic.twitter.com/jYCUWPWMNE — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 27, 2020

How can you be 17 and having this huge impact in the Barcelona squad man... — Galu (@PSGalu) September 27, 2020

Barcelona fans seeing a 4-0 halftime scoreline with Messi and Fati on the scoresheet 😭 pic.twitter.com/evoFk0l2Hb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2020

15' ⚽️ Ansu Fati

19' ⚽️ Ansu Fati



The first two goals of Barcelona's season are scored by their 17-year-old wonderkid. pic.twitter.com/vReGJGPsxj — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 27, 2020

What a beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/cV25eiwopT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2020

How can you be losing 4-0 to Ronaldo Koeman by halftime, with 0 shots on target. Are you cursed? — Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) September 27, 2020

Barcelona will take on Celta Vigo away from home in their next La Liga encounter and will look to carry on their winning momentum under their new manager.

