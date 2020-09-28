Twitter explodes as Barcelona thrash Villarreal 4-0 to record stunning victory

Barcelona's first La Liga encounter under Ronald Koeman ended in a routine 4-0 victory for the Catalan giants against Villarreal. The home side produced a lively showing at the Camp Nou and recorded a well-deserved win, as teenage sensation Ansu Fati grabbed the headlines with a stunning brace.
The young Spaniard broke the deadlock in the 15th minute and added a second four minutes later, with Barcelona taking complete control of the game from the opening exchanges.
Barcelona start Ronald Koeman era on a positive note
Lionel Messi also got his name on the scoresheet with a first-half penalty, as Barcelona went into the interval with a 4-0 advantage after a late own goal from Pau Torres.
Unai Emery's side gave too much space for the Barcelona attackers to exploit and were punished devastatingly in the first half, with the home side effectively sealing the game before the interval.
As Barcelona recorded a convincing victory to get their La Liga campaign up and running, here and the best Twitter reactions from an entertaining game at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona will take on Celta Vigo away from home in their next La Liga encounter and will look to carry on their winning momentum under their new manager.
