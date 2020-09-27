Twitter explodes as Luis Suarez stars on debut in Atletico Madrid's 6-1 victory

Luis Suarez got his Atletico Madrid career off to a brilliant start, as he starred in the club's 6-1 victory against Granada. The Uruguayan striker sealed an unexpected move to the Spanish capital from Barcelona earlier this week and wasted no time at his new club, as he hit the ground running immediately with a stunning showing as a substitute.

Suarez was named on the bench, as Diego Simeone opted to start the game with Joao Felix and Diego Costa upfront. The Argentine's decision was vindicated in some style, as Costa opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the game. Saul Niguez missed a penalty in the opening exchanges, but Atletico went into half time with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Suarez shows his class from the bench for Atletico

Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente scored second-half goals, but it got even better for Atletico Madrid in the closing stages. Suarez came off the bench and capped off a stunning outing on debut with a well-taken brace, having also supplied an assist before getting his name on the score sheet.

Suarez stole the limelight on his debut and looks set to be a key player for Simeone this season, as he looks set to spend the twilight years of his career in the Spanish capital.

As the former Barcelona star grabbed the headlines with a stunning cameo, here are the best social media reactions from the game.

Not only does Luis Suarez have 47 more goals, and 66 more assists in 178 fewer games than Thierry Henry, but he’s still doing it at 33.



2 goals and an assist in 20 mins in European top 5 league.



Henry was playing against the New York Spaceships at 33.



He’s clear. pic.twitter.com/hlyh8GJNuv — Football Threads 📊⚽ (@FootyThreads_) September 27, 2020

Suárez when he scores against us in a few weeks time pic.twitter.com/cF3rFZtEld — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 27, 2020

22nd November 2020. Remember the date. Atletico Madrid at home against Barcelona. Luis Suarez revenge game. He is coming for Bartomeu's head.



2 goals & 1 assist on his debut under El Cholo. This is just the beginning. 🦊🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhA4yWlLWW — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 27, 2020

Suarez is a beast but don't get it twisted no matter how well he does at Atleti, he still *had* to leave Barça. — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) September 27, 2020

🇵🇹 Joao Felix x Luis Suarez. Watch out for this partnership. 🇺🇾🤩 pic.twitter.com/FtFk3Vc9AT — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 27, 2020

Suarez 3 G/A in 25 mins after being freed from Messi’s shackles pic.twitter.com/sV3OGs6EQp — Haris (@LeBron23i) September 27, 2020

⏰ 24 Minutes

⚽️ 2 Goals

🎯 1 Assist



😳 Not a bad debut for @LuisSuarez9 at @atletienglish! pic.twitter.com/nSA8812PNg — SPORF (@Sporf) September 27, 2020

Louis suarez first goal for Atletico Madrid ....what a header pic.twitter.com/1ujbgu5VyZ — OWUSU BEMPAH MICHAEL (@owusutiago) September 27, 2020

Don't let Suarez scoring for Atletico trouble you. Messi and other experienced players will still leave too. Life must go on. We will need younger players at some point. Griezmann is young, so it's up to him to raise his game if he's going to be our first choice striker. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) September 27, 2020

Koeman and his assistant already thinking about how to stop Suarez the he left in the coming weeks against Barca😭😂 pic.twitter.com/4K5oBLwIoQ — Baggio😎 (@BaggioMista) September 27, 2020

It just goes to show how playing for one of the best coaches in the world will motivate you. That just wasn’t the case at Barça for Suárez. But given the way he was treated by the board, he deserves this moment. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 27, 2020

Luis Suarez (£5.5m) has outdone Eden Hazard's (£150m) Real Madrid career in only 23 minutes for Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/509NIR0bbL — Waldo (@WaldoWenger) September 27, 2020

Luis Suarez made his Atletico Madrid debut as a 70th-minute substitute against Granada.



He scored twice and assisted another goal in 23 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/133OvI0qEa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2020

Luis Suárez begins his Atlético career with two goals and an assist... despite coming on as a 70th-minute substitute. 🔥🔥



Best signing of the summer? #UCL pic.twitter.com/KNZ4Yj5RN5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 27, 2020

