Twitter explodes as Luis Suarez stars on debut in Atletico Madrid's 6-1 victory

Luis Suarez got his Atletico Madrid career off to a brilliant start, as he starred in the club's 6-1 victory against Granada. The Uruguayan striker sealed an unexpected move to the Spanish capital from Barcelona earlier this week and wasted no time at his new club, as he hit the ground running immediately with a stunning showing as a substitute.
Suarez was named on the bench, as Diego Simeone opted to start the game with Joao Felix and Diego Costa upfront. The Argentine's decision was vindicated in some style, as Costa opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the game. Saul Niguez missed a penalty in the opening exchanges, but Atletico went into half time with a slender 1-0 advantage.
Suarez shows his class from the bench for Atletico
Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente scored second-half goals, but it got even better for Atletico Madrid in the closing stages. Suarez came off the bench and capped off a stunning outing on debut with a well-taken brace, having also supplied an assist before getting his name on the score sheet.
Suarez stole the limelight on his debut and looks set to be a key player for Simeone this season, as he looks set to spend the twilight years of his career in the Spanish capital.
As the former Barcelona star grabbed the headlines with a stunning cameo, here are the best social media reactions from the game.
Also Read: Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo can match Pele in total Ballon d'Or trophiesPublished 27 Sep 2020, 22:17 IST