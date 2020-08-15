Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich humiliate Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semi-finals

Bayern Munich recorded a thumping 8-2 win over Barcelona to reach the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Allianz Arena outfit will now face the winner of the match between Manchester City and Lyon in the semifinals.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring in Lisbon courtesy of Thomas Muller, before Barcelona pulled one back only minutes later as David Alaba's attempted clearance looped over Manuel Neuer to make the score 1-1.

However, it was all Bayern Munich after that as the German outlet raced to a 4-1 lead before the end of the first half. In the meantime, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, and Muller (twice) had all found the back of the net for the Allianz Arena outfit in the first half.

Quique Setien's side pulled one back courtesy of Luis Suarez's first Champions League quarterfinal away goal since 2015, but it was not going to be enough as Joshua Kimmich immediately put to rest any hopes that the Catalan side had of a comeback.

Robert Lewandowski finally got on the scoresheet when he nodded in Philippe Coutinho's cross in the 82nd minute of the game. Coutinho then himself got on the end of the scoresheet to make it 7-2 for the Bundesliga outfit. Coutinho then went on to add another

Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi and company were knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout stages once again:

Barcelona were mercilessly trolled

Bayern scored more goals than Barcelona had shots. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 14, 2020

I 8-2 tell you that you should not have loaned Coutinho to Bayern. #UCL #BarcaBayern — Amit (@UndBalalaika) August 14, 2020

Roma loaded the gun with bullets



Liverpool fired the bullets at Barcelona



Bayern Munich just buried Barcelona — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 14, 2020

The man, the machine...

50 - Robert Lewandowski has scored his 50th Champions League goal for Bayern Munich in his 60th appearance for them in the competition - only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached this total in fewer games for a single side (50 apps for Real Madrid). Esteem. #UCL pic.twitter.com/69rfFJaZwt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich though...

8 - Bayern Munich are the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match. Endless. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich are the most relentless club in world football. They have absolutely no remorse. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 14, 2020

I love how brutal Bayern are. So many clubs would just coast at 4-1 but they had a point to prove and they just went for it. Also, not sure Barca had enough to hurt them regardless. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 14, 2020

Coutinho, Dembele, and Griezmann...

So that’s 3 £100m+ signings for Barca in 3 years. Of those:



- One wasn’t good enough to start, came on and did nothing

- One didn’t even play

- One got a goal & assist against them and is into the next round — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 14, 2020

So Barcelona paid £100m+ to sign Coutinho so they could loan him to Bayern Munich where he could help the German side humiliate them in the #UCL



They're going to riot outside Camp Nou. — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) August 14, 2020

Lionel Messi, ouch!

Lionel Messi HD highlights vs Bayern Munich • The most clutch player ever🐐🐐.pic.twitter.com/OYfNZYbvUE — Umar (@blancoumar_) August 14, 2020

Barcelona and Real Madrid fail to make it to the semis...

The last time there were no Spanish sides in the semi finals of the Champions League was 2007. It was also the last time neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona made it that far. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 14, 2020

🇪🇸 Has a Spanish side been in the semi-final of the Champions League:



07/08 ✅

08/09 ✅

09/10 ✅

10/11 ✅

11/12 ✅

12/13 ✅

13/14 ✅

14/15 ✅

15/16 ✅

16/17 ✅

17/18 ✅

18/19 ✅

19/20 ❌ pic.twitter.com/pu9Mt0svnK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 14, 2020

Thomas Muller was on fire...

23 - Thomas Müller has now scored 23 goals in the Champions League knockout stages, the third-most of any player behind Cristiano Ronaldo (67) and Lionel Messi (47). Stage. #UCL pic.twitter.com/3p2GYY7tKe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

The scoreline provided some much needed respite for Arsenal fans

8-2 is Barcelona vs Bayern now.



I don’t know any other game with that scoreline 😌 — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) August 14, 2020

Food for thought

Messi's contract expires next summer but an ambitious club wanting a 33-year-old marquee signing in the current window can trigger his release clause by offering £633 million to get him now. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 14, 2020

Be careful what you wish for

Still, at least Barça got rid of their excellent coach who’d been such a failure that he won the league in each of his first two seasons and was top of the league when he was sacked in Jan. Because he was the problem, right? — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 14, 2020

Shambolic stats for a club of this stature...

2015 - Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal away from Camp Nou for the first time since September 2015 vs Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; he went 1,952 minutes and 69 shots without scoring at other venues. Hope. #UCL pic.twitter.com/hFNa29VlqQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

