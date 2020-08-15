Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich humiliate Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semi-finals

Bayern Munich recorded a thumping 8-2 win over Barcelona to reach the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Allianz Arena outfit will now face the winner of the match between Manchester City and Lyon in the semifinals.
Bayern Munich opened the scoring in Lisbon courtesy of Thomas Muller, before Barcelona pulled one back only minutes later as David Alaba's attempted clearance looped over Manuel Neuer to make the score 1-1.
However, it was all Bayern Munich after that as the German outlet raced to a 4-1 lead before the end of the first half. In the meantime, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, and Muller (twice) had all found the back of the net for the Allianz Arena outfit in the first half.
Quique Setien's side pulled one back courtesy of Luis Suarez's first Champions League quarterfinal away goal since 2015, but it was not going to be enough as Joshua Kimmich immediately put to rest any hopes that the Catalan side had of a comeback.
Robert Lewandowski finally got on the scoresheet when he nodded in Philippe Coutinho's cross in the 82nd minute of the game. Coutinho then himself got on the end of the scoresheet to make it 7-2 for the Bundesliga outfit. Coutinho then went on to add another
Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi and company were knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout stages once again:
