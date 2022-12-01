Twitter explodes as Belgium crash out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Belgium crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World cup after a goalless draw with Croatia on Thursday (December 1).
The Belgians won their first game against Canada by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Michy Batshuayi. Their next game ended in a shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco.
With Morocco winning their game against Canada, Roberto Martinez's side needed a win against Croatia to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Martinez decided to field an experimental starting lineup, leaving the likes of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku on the bench.
Both superstars came on as substitutes late in the game. Lukaku had some golden opportunities to put his side ahead but the Inter Milan attacker squandered all chances.
The game ended in a goalless draw, meaning Belgium finished third in Group F, crashing out of the group stages. Morocco topped the table with seven points while Croatia finished second with five points.
Belgium scored only one goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, and more in their ranks, Belgium looked like a side that is rich in the attacking pool.
However, their performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup suggested anything but that. The Red Devils scored only one goal in three games. Michy Batshuayi scored their only goal during the game against Canada.
With plenty of superstars in their ranks, this Belgian side has often been termed the golden generation in the nation's history. However, they failed to win anything as a collective. A third-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia remains their best result at the tournament.
The result will certainly be disappointing for the fans. A total re-build seems likely for the Red Devils. Manager Roberto Martinez's stay at the helm could also come under question.
Despite having such a strong roster in his ranks, the former Everton manager failed to implement any sort of playing style for the team after six years in charge.
