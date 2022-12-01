Twitter explodes as Belgium crash out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Belgium crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World cup after a goalless draw with Croatia on Thursday (December 1).

The Belgians won their first game against Canada by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Michy Batshuayi. Their next game ended in a shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco.

With Morocco winning their game against Canada, Roberto Martinez's side needed a win against Croatia to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Martinez decided to field an experimental starting lineup, leaving the likes of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

Both superstars came on as substitutes late in the game. Lukaku had some golden opportunities to put his side ahead but the Inter Milan attacker squandered all chances.

The game ended in a goalless draw, meaning Belgium finished third in Group F, crashing out of the group stages. Morocco topped the table with seven points while Croatia finished second with five points.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the upset:

GOAL @goal Belgium are OUT of the World Cup Belgium are OUT of the World Cup ❌ https://t.co/SGh5MOIdm5

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BELGIUM HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT OF THE WORLD CUP IN THE GROUP STAGE BELGIUM HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT OF THE WORLD CUP IN THE GROUP STAGE 😱 https://t.co/Gm85h5gkb8

B/R Football @brfootball Belgium at the 2022 World Cup: Belgium at the 2022 World Cup: https://t.co/rx8qvuIglL

Kurt Payton @PaytonKurt Belgium’s golden generation is 100% finished. Croatia looked shite all tournament as well. Belgium’s golden generation is 100% finished. Croatia looked shite all tournament as well.

Rajath Kumar @rajathkumar #QatarWorldCup2022 Shocking performance from Lukaku tonight. Single-handedly took Belgium out of the World Cup. What a phenomenal collapse from Belgium’s golden generation. From finishing 3rd in the last WC to getting knocked out of the group stage this year. #FIFAWorldCup Shocking performance from Lukaku tonight. Single-handedly took Belgium out of the World Cup. What a phenomenal collapse from Belgium’s golden generation. From finishing 3rd in the last WC to getting knocked out of the group stage this year. #FIFAWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022

7nth.Heaven @PradipG05843542 @BoriaMajumdar If Belgium is out of this world cup ..its only because of Lukaku...He could have netted the ball three times. @BoriaMajumdar If Belgium is out of this world cup ..its only because of Lukaku...He could have netted the ball three times.

monky @pamishlhn belgium lol belgium lol

Balzaretti’s Pocket Square @Brolenzi How Belgium allowed Martinez to stay on as a coach for 6 years is just absolutely insane to me. What a huge failure. How Belgium allowed Martinez to stay on as a coach for 6 years is just absolutely insane to me. What a huge failure.

Sam @Psalmuel__



Wasted generation of players.



Belgium head home. Golden generation highest goal scorer at the World Cup is Michy Batshuayi with only one goal.Wasted generation of players.Belgium head home. Golden generation highest goal scorer at the World Cup is Michy Batshuayi with only one goal. 😂Wasted generation of players.Belgium head home.

Cheno @James_Cheno Mental how Belgium are ranked 2nd Mental how Belgium are ranked 2nd

Fawzan @fawzanmahadzir Belgium are out Belgium are out 😳😳😳

Nu£l Kingz @Nuel_KNG



Massive 🏽 Morocco deserves all the praise for qualifying as table toppers in a group that had Belgium and Croatia.Massive Morocco deserves all the praise for qualifying as table toppers in a group that had Belgium and Croatia.Massive👏🏽

Tommie Battle³ @tommiedotjpg So disappointed in Belgium So disappointed in Belgium

O1 @ReviloLDN_ Belgium are frauds I knew they weren’t gonna do anything in this tournament Belgium are frauds I knew they weren’t gonna do anything in this tournament

Margaret #Obidient @Magpearl4 End of the road for Belgium's golden generation. End of the road for Belgium's golden generation.

𝗔𝗭𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗛 @azarikh Belgium out because of Lukaku Belgium out because of Lukaku 😂

City Tactics @city_tactics As terrible as Belgium have been in the tournament, how they didn’t score in that 2nd half is crazy.



Get yourself home Kev.



Great stuff from Morocco As terrible as Belgium have been in the tournament, how they didn’t score in that 2nd half is crazy.Get yourself home Kev.Great stuff from Morocco

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



#FIFAWorldCup 🫣 Romelu Lukaku missed 4 big chances; no player has missed more in a #Qatar2022 match 🫣 Romelu Lukaku missed 4 big chances; no player has missed more in a #Qatar2022 match#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/bvUyebYcKT

ESPN UK @ESPNUK A night to forget for Romelu Lukaku 🙃 A night to forget for Romelu Lukaku 🙃 https://t.co/GWTb9y602O

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Romelu Lukaku coming off the bench Romelu Lukaku coming off the bench https://t.co/3eTcqCtJrT

george @StokeyyG2 Lukaku whenever he misses a big chance: Lukaku whenever he misses a big chance: https://t.co/LtKmEyCDRo

man's just here innit @CFCGauti_bagged When Eden Hazard was Belgium's main man at a WC, he carried them to the semi finals, and when KDB is Belgium's main man at a WC, they get grouped. Enough said. When Eden Hazard was Belgium's main man at a WC, he carried them to the semi finals, and when KDB is Belgium's main man at a WC, they get grouped. Enough said.

King🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 @clinicalmase Please I beg this can't be Eden Hazard's last world cup game Please I beg this can't be Eden Hazard's last world cup game

kstate_MAN @kstateman14 Kevin De Bruyne

Eden Hazard

Romelu Lukaku

Vincent Kompany

Thibaut Courtouis

Dries Mertens

Jan Vertonghen

Toby Alderweiweld

Raja Nainggoglan

Etc...



One Top-3 finish at a major international tournament. Kevin De BruyneEden HazardRomelu LukakuVincent KompanyThibaut Courtouis Dries MertensJan VertonghenToby AlderweiweldRaja NainggoglanEtc...One Top-3 finish at a major international tournament.

Lucão do Équiça Richarlizado 🕊️ @1Cafe1Tweet Where is De Bruyne?

Where is Lukaku?

Does Eden Hazard still play football player? Where is De Bruyne?Where is Lukaku? Does Eden Hazard still play football player? https://t.co/NcFHYo9dvZ

talkSPORT BET @talksportbet



Thibault Courtois - 30

Toby Alderweireld - 33

Jan Vertonghen - 35

Thomas Meunier - 31

Axel Witsel - 33

Kevin De Bruyne - 31

Romelu Lukaku - 29

Eden Hazard - 31

Dries Mertens - 35



The end for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'?



#FIFAWorldCup 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔Thibault Courtois - 30Toby Alderweireld - 33Jan Vertonghen - 35Thomas Meunier - 31Axel Witsel - 33Kevin De Bruyne - 31Romelu Lukaku - 29Eden Hazard - 31Dries Mertens - 35The end for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'? 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔Thibault Courtois - 30Toby Alderweireld - 33Jan Vertonghen - 35Thomas Meunier - 31Axel Witsel - 33Kevin De Bruyne - 31Romelu Lukaku - 29Eden Hazard - 31Dries Mertens - 35The end for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'?#FIFAWorldCup

JP1976THFC @JP1976THFC @BBCSport The whole Belgium team was a disappointment. It should not be out on lukaku just because of his misses. This so called golden generation just did not deliver. De bruyne should retire right now. @BBCSport The whole Belgium team was a disappointment. It should not be out on lukaku just because of his misses. This so called golden generation just did not deliver. De bruyne should retire right now.

Belgium scored only one goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, and more in their ranks, Belgium looked like a side that is rich in the attacking pool.

However, their performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup suggested anything but that. The Red Devils scored only one goal in three games. Michy Batshuayi scored their only goal during the game against Canada.

With plenty of superstars in their ranks, this Belgian side has often been termed the golden generation in the nation's history. However, they failed to win anything as a collective. A third-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia remains their best result at the tournament.

The result will certainly be disappointing for the fans. A total re-build seems likely for the Red Devils. Manager Roberto Martinez's stay at the helm could also come under question.

Despite having such a strong roster in his ranks, the former Everton manager failed to implement any sort of playing style for the team after six years in charge.

