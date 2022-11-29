Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

Twitter erupted as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal secured their qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday (November 28), courtesy of a brace from Bruno Fernandes.
Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the game for the Portuguese in the 54th minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo initially claimed the goal after an attempted header off a cross from Fernandes. However, the legendary forward was deemed to have made no contact with the ball.
The 2016 European champions were awarded a late penalty which Fernandes dispatched in style after regular penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 82nd minute.
The win marked Fernando Santos' team's second of the tournament after having secured a 3-2 win over Ghana in their first game in Group H.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva dedicates win to Danilo Pereira ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game
Even before their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay, Portugal and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva dedicated a possible win to the injured Danilo Pereira. Pereira has been ruled out of the game after suffering a rib injury and is also expected to miss their next game.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Silva said (via Mirror):
“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo because he is a fantastic player and person. That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”
The latter part of Silva's comments were directed at veteran defender Pepe returning to the starting lineup after the game.
Pepe, 39, started the game against Uruguay. Santos said ahead of the game that the FC Porto centre-back is ready. He said:
"He is a monster. That’s the answer to the question, he has a huge role and of all the players I have he is a huge player. The injury to Danilo is the type of injury no one can explain. We don’t understand how it could have happened. It’s normal you get these injuries but we didn’t see it happen."
He further shared an update on Pereira's injury, saying:
“Initially, we thought it was very serious, but after some examinations - at first he wasn’t breathing properly - he is evolving very quickly and he could be back on the field. We are very sad and, as Bernardo said, because he cannot play for the team but also we are thinking about his health and we need to think about players as human beings.”
Portugal, with their progress to the next round ensured, will play South Korea on December 2 in their final group stage game.
