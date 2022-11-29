Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

Twitter erupted as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal secured their qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday (November 28), courtesy of a brace from Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the game for the Portuguese in the 54th minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo initially claimed the goal after an attempted header off a cross from Fernandes. However, the legendary forward was deemed to have made no contact with the ball.

The 2016 European champions were awarded a late penalty which Fernandes dispatched in style after regular penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 82nd minute.

The win marked Fernando Santos' team's second of the tournament after having secured a 3-2 win over Ghana in their first game in Group H.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the Portugal vs. Uruguay clash:

Jimmy 🇦🇷 @FCBJimmy_ Ronaldo is a sick individual wallahi Bruno never got to properly celebrate his first WC goalRonaldo is a sick individual wallahi Bruno never got to properly celebrate his first WC goal 😂 Ronaldo is a sick individual wallahi

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI



MY MAGNIFICO!!!! Bruno Fernandes, 2 Goals & 2 Assists in 2 Games at the World Cup! Played so good recently and people need to give him the respect he deserves!MY MAGNIFICO!!!! Bruno Fernandes, 2 Goals & 2 Assists in 2 Games at the World Cup! Played so good recently and people need to give him the respect he deserves! MY MAGNIFICO!!!!🇵🇹 https://t.co/9bpFXSH2Zw

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Manchester United's Portuguese magnifico 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 World Cup games for Bruno Fernandes.Manchester United's Portuguese magnifico 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 World Cup games for Bruno Fernandes.Manchester United's Portuguese magnifico 🇵🇹 🔥 https://t.co/D4rjI4CdRr

B/R Football @brfootball ‍♂️ Bruno Fernandes has been involved in three of Portugal's four goals at the World Cup‍♂️ Bruno Fernandes has been involved in three of Portugal's four goals at the World Cup 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/oSUlP1cm1O

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Official: #POR 1st goal has been handed to Bruno Fernandes, not Cristiano Ronaldo. Official: #POR 1st goal has been handed to Bruno Fernandes, not Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/5hyl3mrPRX

GOAL @goal Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? 👀 https://t.co/y7RkN5OXgL

Daniel rees @SportMadDan



Have that Cristiano Ronaldo, wait he may do Interview bout Bruno stealing his Goal !!!



#WorldCup

@FIFAWorldCup



@B_Fernandes8

@Cristiano



@selecaoportugal

@Uruguay Goal given to Bruno FernandesHave that Cristiano Ronaldo, wait he may do Interview bout Bruno stealing his Goal !!! Goal given to Bruno Fernandes Have that Cristiano Ronaldo, wait he may do Interview bout Bruno stealing his Goal !!!#WorldCup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup @B_Fernandes8 @Cristiano @selecaoportugal @Uruguay

ESPN FC @ESPNFC FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FOR BRUNO FERNANDES FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FOR BRUNO FERNANDES 🇵🇹👏 https://t.co/aZiXMZPwhn

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



End product. Bruno Fernandes has 3 Goals + Assists at the World Cup so far. Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has more.End product. Bruno Fernandes has 3 Goals + Assists at the World Cup so far. Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has more.End product. 🔥 https://t.co/xF82SOM8Z3

AB @AbsoluteBruno Can we just normalize the fact that Bruno Fernandes is the best midfielder in the world Can we just normalize the fact that Bruno Fernandes is the best midfielder in the world https://t.co/jblDHkVNTO

B24 @B24PT 2 assistências na primeira jornada

Golo na segunda jornada



BRUNO FERNANDES 2 assistências na primeira jornadaGolo na segunda jornadaBRUNO FERNANDES ▫️ 2 assistências na primeira jornada▫️ Golo na segunda jornadaBRUNO FERNANDES 🎩 https://t.co/Zhb4dTSpRr

Teiko @teekhay005 Every Portugal attack goes through Bruno Fernandes Every Portugal attack goes through Bruno Fernandes

Paul @pjcjoiner @ManUtd @B_Fernandes8 Wow nunez is the biggest waste of space on this planet, come on bruno n Polistri @ManUtd @B_Fernandes8 Wow nunez is the biggest waste of space on this planet, come on bruno n Polistri

Hegholic @Hegholic

Magnifico



51 caps

12 goals

10 assists Bruno Fernandes international stats.Magnifico51 caps12 goals10 assists Bruno Fernandes international stats.Magnifico 51 caps 🇵🇹12 goals ⚽️10 assists 🎯

Lorenzo Musangamfura @ogalorenzo Joao Felix x José Maria Gimenez !! [ Atlético Madrid teammates] Joao Felix x José Maria Gimenez !! [ Atlético Madrid teammates] https://t.co/BLWy3N62GL

𝐄𝐂𝐑𝟕. @ElitxCR7 Looks like FIFA has some personal issues with Cristiano Ronaldo Looks like FIFA has some personal issues with Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/i8jy40wVC1

The Scientist 🇵🇹 @mayekido . TF is he doing Rafael Leao will cost Portugal this match. TF is he doing Rafael Leao will cost Portugal this match 🚮😤😤. TF is he doing https://t.co/FZ3ftvR1iZ

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack I will never understand why any manager will keep Rafael Leao on the bench for any reason. I will never understand why any manager will keep Rafael Leao on the bench for any reason.

Jon 🌣 @JonMurigi Keep saying Rafael Leao is the laziest attacker in football. Keep saying Rafael Leao is the laziest attacker in football. https://t.co/AAzWqV5Uc2

Nko$ana @Nkosanism Rafael Leao is not working hard enough defensively for me Rafael Leao is not working hard enough defensively for me

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Bruno Fernandes gets his second goal for Portugal! Bruno Fernandes gets his second goal for Portugal!

RIDWAN 🇵🇹 @oshoalaridwann Bruno Fernandes is the player of the tournament so far, to disagree is to lie Bruno Fernandes is the player of the tournament so far, to disagree is to lie

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva dedicates win to Danilo Pereira ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Even before their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay, Portugal and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva dedicated a possible win to the injured Danilo Pereira. Pereira has been ruled out of the game after suffering a rib injury and is also expected to miss their next game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Silva said (via Mirror):

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo because he is a fantastic player and person. That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

The latter part of Silva's comments were directed at veteran defender Pepe returning to the starting lineup after the game.

Pepe, 39, started the game against Uruguay. Santos said ahead of the game that the FC Porto centre-back is ready. He said:

"He is a monster. That’s the answer to the question, he has a huge role and of all the players I have he is a huge player. The injury to Danilo is the type of injury no one can explain. We don’t understand how it could have happened. It’s normal you get these injuries but we didn’t see it happen."

He further shared an update on Pereira's injury, saying:

“Initially, we thought it was very serious, but after some examinations - at first he wasn’t breathing properly - he is evolving very quickly and he could be back on the field. We are very sad and, as Bernardo said, because he cannot play for the team but also we are thinking about his health and we need to think about players as human beings.”

Portugal, with their progress to the next round ensured, will play South Korea on December 2 in their final group stage game.

