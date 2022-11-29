Create

Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 29, 2022 02:48 AM IST
Bruno Fernandes helped Portugal to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Twitter erupted as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal secured their qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday (November 28), courtesy of a brace from Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the game for the Portuguese in the 54th minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo initially claimed the goal after an attempted header off a cross from Fernandes. However, the legendary forward was deemed to have made no contact with the ball.

The 2016 European champions were awarded a late penalty which Fernandes dispatched in style after regular penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 82nd minute.

The win marked Fernando Santos' team's second of the tournament after having secured a 3-2 win over Ghana in their first game in Group H.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the Portugal vs. Uruguay clash:

Bruno never got to properly celebrate his first WC goal 😂 Ronaldo is a sick individual wallahi
Bruno Fernandes, 2 Goals & 2 Assists in 2 Games at the World Cup! Played so good recently and people need to give him the respect he deserves! MY MAGNIFICO!!!!🇵🇹 https://t.co/9bpFXSH2Zw
2 goals and 2 assists in 2 World Cup games for Bruno Fernandes.Manchester United's Portuguese magnifico 🇵🇹 🔥 https://t.co/D4rjI4CdRr
Bruno Fernandes has been involved in three of Portugal's four goals at the World Cup 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/oSUlP1cm1O
Official: #POR 1st goal has been handed to Bruno Fernandes, not Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/5hyl3mrPRX
Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? 👀 https://t.co/y7RkN5OXgL
Goal given to Bruno Fernandes Have that Cristiano Ronaldo, wait he may do Interview bout Bruno stealing his Goal !!!#WorldCup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup @B_Fernandes8 @Cristiano @selecaoportugal @Uruguay
FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FOR BRUNO FERNANDES 🇵🇹👏 https://t.co/aZiXMZPwhn
The goal has officially been ruled as scored by Bruno Fernandes #POR #URU twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/s…
A first #WorldCup goal for @B_Fernandes8 ⚽️✅#MUFC https://t.co/i93SUQKxow
Bruno Fernandes has 3 Goals + Assists at the World Cup so far. Only Kylian Mbappe (4) has more.End product. 🔥 https://t.co/xF82SOM8Z3
Can we just normalize the fact that Bruno Fernandes is the best midfielder in the world https://t.co/jblDHkVNTO
▫️ 2 assistências na primeira jornada▫️ Golo na segunda jornadaBRUNO FERNANDES 🎩 https://t.co/Zhb4dTSpRr
Every Portugal attack goes through Bruno Fernandes
@ManUtd @B_Fernandes8 Wow nunez is the biggest waste of space on this planet, come on bruno n Polistri
Bruno Fernandes 🫂 Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/TtW3mijPaE
Bruno Fernandes international stats.Magnifico 51 caps 🇵🇹12 goals ⚽️10 assists 🎯
Joao Felix x José Maria Gimenez !! [ Atlético Madrid teammates] https://t.co/BLWy3N62GL
Looks like FIFA has some personal issues with Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/i8jy40wVC1
Cristiano Ronaldo's claiming it... but FIFA have given the goal to Bruno Fernandes #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #CristianoRonaldo #BrunoFernandes #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #POR #URU https://t.co/qbISfIZRlc
Rafael Leao will cost Portugal this match 🚮😤😤. TF is he doing https://t.co/FZ3ftvR1iZ
Rafael Leao ever since he came on https://t.co/T8xmSy0gXL
I will never understand why any manager will keep Rafael Leao on the bench for any reason.
Keep saying Rafael Leao is the laziest attacker in football. https://t.co/AAzWqV5Uc2
Rafael Leao is not working hard enough defensively for me
Bruno Fernandes gets his second goal for Portugal!
Bruno Fernandes is the player of the tournament so far, to disagree is to lie
Bruno Fernandes 🪄
Bruno Fernandes 2-0

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva dedicates win to Danilo Pereira ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Even before their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay, Portugal and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva dedicated a possible win to the injured Danilo Pereira. Pereira has been ruled out of the game after suffering a rib injury and is also expected to miss their next game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Silva said (via Mirror):

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo because he is a fantastic player and person. That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

The latter part of Silva's comments were directed at veteran defender Pepe returning to the starting lineup after the game.

Pepe, 39, started the game against Uruguay. Santos said ahead of the game that the FC Porto centre-back is ready. He said:

"He is a monster. That’s the answer to the question, he has a huge role and of all the players I have he is a huge player. The injury to Danilo is the type of injury no one can explain. We don’t understand how it could have happened. It’s normal you get these injuries but we didn’t see it happen."

He further shared an update on Pereira's injury, saying:

“Initially, we thought it was very serious, but after some examinations - at first he wasn’t breathing properly - he is evolving very quickly and he could be back on the field. We are very sad and, as Bernardo said, because he cannot play for the team but also we are thinking about his health and we need to think about players as human beings.”

Portugal, with their progress to the next round ensured, will play South Korea on December 2 in their final group stage game.

